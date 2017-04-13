2018 Audi SQ5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
- Generous amount of space for passengers
- Luxurious but restrained interior design
- Nimble handling
- Smartphone integration isn't the best
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
For 2018, the Audi SQ5 is fully redesigned, receiving many of the same technology, feature and interior upgrades as the regular Q5. But it's the SQ5's engine that continues to be this model's biggest separator from the Q5. Last year's supercharged V6 has been replaced by a new turbocharged V6, and it should make the SQ5 even more of a blast to drive. It has the same horsepower as the previous V6 but produces 23 more pound-feet of torque, and power delivery is lower in the rev range, which makes the SQ5 even punchier.The SQ5's new air suspension system is a nice upgrade and helps keep this hefty SUV flat in corners while providing a better ride quality on rough city pavement.
Daily driving in a SQ5 is better this year, too. The biggest issue with last year's model was that it was starting to feel dated, and the competition had left it behind in terms of technology. This new SQ5 fixes all of that. Just like the regular 2018 Q5, the SQ5 is packed with all of Audi's latest and greatest infotainment and safety tech. On top of all the new technology, the SQ5 gets a welcome improvement in rear-passenger legroom and an all-new cabin.
If you're shopping for a luxury crossover with the spirit of a Euro sport sedan, the new SQ5 is a great choice.
2018 Audi SQ5 models
The 2018 Audi SQ5 comes in either Premium Plus or Prestige trim. This means every SQ5 comes very well-equipped. But there are still plenty of upgrades to be had in terms of luxury, technology and performance.
All versions of the SQ5 will get a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers aren't a giant increase over the outgoing supercharged V6, but Audi says maximum torque is available much lower in the rev range. The SQ5 also comes with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights on the Premium Plus include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an adaptive suspension, a power liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen with Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 10-speaker sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Low-speed collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard safety features.
The SQ5 Prestige upgrades the SUV's technology with Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge panel, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a full-color head-up display, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 8.3-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, a top-down parking camera system and extra soundproofing.
You can get those technology features as options on the Premium Plus. Audi also offers the S Sport package, which includes an air suspension system with adaptive ride-height and driving modes, an upgraded rear sport differential, and a special display mode for the Virtual Cockpit display, which includes a boost gauge and lap timer. A Driver Assistance package bundles adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic high beams and speed limit info.
Other options include a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, manual rear sunshades, ventilated front seats, rear side airbags, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, and 21-inch wheels with summer tires.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi SQ5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the SQ5 models:
- Pre Sense City
- Warns you when it detects the risk of an imminent crash. Can automatically apply the brakes at speeds under 52 mph.
- Side Assist
- Monitors brakes, accelerates and provides steering guidance automatically when in traffic between zero and 40 mph.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Deploys torso-protecting airbags from the outboard rear seats in case of a side-impact collision. Optional on the SQ5.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the SQ5
Related Used 2018 Audi SQ5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4