My wife and I needed an SUV and my BMW was looking at maintenance bills >60% of the value of the car and was well past warranty. I built a detailed spreadsheet that incorporated different weightings based on what we both liked across several vehicles we drove. We looked at Lexus and other brands as well, but they didn't meet the mission as we ran through our objectives and desires. The categories were the following: price, safety rating, estimated reliability, performance, fun factor, road trip comfort, technology/audio, road noise, storage / capacity, and fuel efficiency. It ultimately came down to the SQ5 and the Macan S, with the SQ5 being the most practical in the class in our view. The SQ5 with the sport air suspension allows the car to turn into a spirited driving machine, but also allows the comfort for a long road trip without feeling every bump which set it apart from the Macan in that class. Inversely, the Macan might be the best cornering SUV or 4 door vehicle I've driven... the builders clearly thought out the suspension as though they were thinking about a 911. The other category which the SQ5 truly stood out was the MMI technology package that was significantly more intuitive, user friendly, sharp displays, and just all around better than the Porsche or Mercedes. While the Porsche and Mercedes both 0-60 slightly faster than the Audi, in reality... how often is that really the deciding factor? Part of our mission included trips to CO, which we recently completed in the SQ5 and despite having sport tires, with the quattro system and rear limited slip dif, it tackled 4-5" of snow/ice transitioning N. Texas/ N. Mex like a champ while other Tahoe's were spinning out and not making the same progress... We are thrilled with our SQ5 so far - and no mx issues of yet to report. Separate from this review, both my wife and I were really trying and or expecting to like the GLC 43 AMG much more than we did... it was wholly underwhelming in all other categories with exception to performance. The 9-speed transmission in the GLC 43 AMG feels like a spastic middle-school aged boy whos had a few too many Mtn Dews for my liking as it always was trying to figure out what to do next. The PDK is a dream in the Porsche, however the Audi has an honest transmission that delights when pressed hard in Dynamic mode, but also isn't "begging" to go fast when you're looking for a more relaxed drive and perhaps on bluetooth. The Audi and Porsche both had great overall interiors and creature comforts, with the Audi being a small but noticeably more comfortable cabin with 4 people inside compared to the Porsche. Despite being on the same chassis, the Porsche's engine/transmission areas take space away from the cabin that the Audi didn't sacrifice. The Mercedes in the front was fine, had great interior lines/design... but my wife and I were very turned off by the back seat feeling like it was a literal after thought that would be dissapointing even for a non-lux midsize crossover let alone wear the badge of MB! Long story short - we are thrilled with our SQ5 and it surprised us because when we started we both thought it'd be a Porsche or Mercedes, but in the end... we were surprised by the complete package the Audi has assembled (and candidly... we are liking the subtlety of the Audi brand compared to the sometimes certain driver stereotypes of the other brands tested). Happy driving!

