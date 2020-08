Used 2014 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa

CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $22,507, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Supercharged, Panoramic Roof, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE display screen, user-friendly control interface, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, TFT Color WVGA Display Screen Inlcudes user-friendly control interface, Radio: Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect w/Online Services, subscription, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 14 speakers, 505 watts, Dolby Digital 5 and noise compensation. Audi Premium Plus with PANTHER BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 354 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Impressive acceleration; beautifully trimmed interior with sporty flourishes; accommodating backseat; top-notch handling for a crossover." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $22,507. This SQ5 is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US Acura of Johnston features a wide selection of new Acura and used Acura cars, trucks and SUVs. We carry all of the latest and most popular Acura models SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Plus tax, title, license and $180 dealer documentary service fee. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1CGAFP8EA053818

Stock: EA053818AP

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020