Used 2014 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    97,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    55,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    54,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,980

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    25,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,988

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    118,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    74,461 miles
    Fair Deal

    $23,451

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    105,578 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    64,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,791

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    76,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,898

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    110,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    74,515 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,491

    $1,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    79,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,766

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    39,402 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,961

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    84,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,498

    $618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    79,695 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,480 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    94,627 miles

    $23,785

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi SQ5

Read recent reviews for the Audi SQ5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
A spectacular failure
L. Welchel,10/07/2017
3.0 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I see great reviews here for this vehicle and I'd add my name to the list of praise. Great vehicle. Fast. Well-made. Roomy. In fact the only complaint I have is how 'worthless' the car was after I'd driven it 50K plus. The disastrous resale was shockingly terrible. It makes you look at the SQ5 in a whole new light. Brutal. Worse than you'd expect. Did I say terrible? But owning this vehicle has been flawless. It delivered everything I expected. I wished the ride wasn't so hard and seats so unforgiving. But that's the tight ride quality sacrifice, it is a wickedly fast beast and can handle itself easily with all that going on. With room for whole family and much more. A really expensive reality of owning this car is the tires. 2K per 25-30K mi. Kinda eye-opening. Strangely, the MPG never bothered me, it was very good for a beast like this. Final opinion: a bummer of toxic-level bad resale value and operating costs-- yet a brilliant, awesome vehicle.
Report abuse
