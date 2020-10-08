Used 2015 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Limerock Motors - Attleboro / Massachusetts

Rest assured, once you take this AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS home you will know you've made a solid investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at LIMEROCK MOTORS LLC we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 3.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 3.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1CGAFPXFA087860

Stock: 12-10953

Certified Pre-Owned: No

