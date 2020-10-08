Used 2015 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

267 listings
SQ5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 267 listings
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    74,515 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,491

    $1,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    79,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,766

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    39,402 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,961

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    84,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,498

    $618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    79,695 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,480 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    94,627 miles

    $23,785

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    83,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,988

    Details
  • 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    89,951 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    97,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    55,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    22,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,899

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    54,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,980

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,988

    Details
  • 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    25,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    71,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,194

    Details
  • 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    43,531 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    57,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi SQ5

Overall Consumer Rating
3.84 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
SQ5 Great Drive But
William,11/11/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The 2015 SQ5 has a great drive! But the MMI system is the pits. Too many buttons, levers, dials, etc. to search for and too many actions with them before what you want to happen does happen and too much time looking away from the road while searching for what you want. But it is fun to drive, good size, fairly comfortable, too expensive, visibility not the best, and, considering cost, behind somewhat in technology.
