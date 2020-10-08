Used 2015 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me
- 74,515 milesGreat Deal
$23,491$1,118 Below Market
Luxury Imports - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP2FA132192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,766
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Tradeline Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Audi SQ5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. More information about the 2015 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2015 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include hybrid fuel economy, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, excellent ride quality, strong safety feature content, and available Audi Drive Select customization
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP4FA139144
Stock: 139144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 39,402 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,961$224 Below Market
Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, GREAT MILES 39,402! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! $800 below Kelley Blue Book! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP HONDA?Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory daily at fair market value. At Schomp Honda, you deal with one person from the second you walk into the dealership until the moment you leave in your new car - less than 60 minutes from closing the deal, in most cases. That's why we call it the Schomp Honda Ultimate Buying Experience.VEHICLE REVIEWS"Impressive acceleration; beautifully trimmed interior with sporty flourishes; strong brakes; accommodating backseat; top-notch handling for a crossover." -Edmunds.com.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP1FA078738
Stock: 1BA0344B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 84,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,498$618 Below Market
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2015 AUDI S-Q 5 QUATTRO, PRESTIGE MODEL AND ABSOUTELY LOADED! CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL SCOTTSDALE CAR, SMOKE FREE, DAYTONA GREY PEARL, BLACK MILANO LEATHER INTERIOR, FULL POWER OPTIONS, POWER FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START, AUDI MMI SYSTEM, NAVIGATION WITH VOICE CONTROLS, PARKNG SYSTEM/SENSORS WITH REAR CAMERA, SIDE ASSIST/BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LUXURY PACKAGE WITH MILANO LEATHER INTERIOR, TOW HITCH, 21 WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS, CARGO NET, SUPERCHARGE BADGES, AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS RARE S-Q 5 WONT LAST LONG, CALL US TODAY AT 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VGAFP4FA045130
Stock: A3447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 79,695 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,500
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
AudiQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, 16 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS and 16 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP6FA114018
Stock: MAJ0545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 70,480 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,988
Limerock Motors - Attleboro / Massachusetts
Rest assured, once you take this AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS home you will know you've made a solid investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at LIMEROCK MOTORS LLC we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 3.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 3.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This AUDI SQ5 PREMIUM PLUS comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFPXFA087860
Stock: 12-10953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,627 miles
$23,785
Boyd Honda of South Hill - South Hill / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFPXFA030722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,988
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VGAFP7FA033800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,951 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,500
Midwestern Auto Group - Dublin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP8FA004717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,999$2,733 Below Market
Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $22,507, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Supercharged, Panoramic Roof, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE display screen, user-friendly control interface, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, TFT Color WVGA Display Screen Inlcudes user-friendly control interface, Radio: Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect w/Online Services, subscription, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 14 speakers, 505 watts, Dolby Digital 5 and noise compensation. Audi Premium Plus with PANTHER BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 354 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Impressive acceleration; beautifully trimmed interior with sporty flourishes; accommodating backseat; top-notch handling for a crossover." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $22,507. This SQ5 is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US Acura of Johnston features a wide selection of new Acura and used Acura cars, trucks and SUVs. We carry all of the latest and most popular Acura models SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Plus tax, title, license and $180 dealer documentary service fee. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFP8EA053818
Stock: EA053818AP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 55,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, SQ5 Prestige model, Comfort package, Audi parking system plus w/rearview camera, Audi MMI Navigation plus package, Audi adaptive headlights, Audi side assist, Panoramic sunroof w/power sunshade, Power tailgate, Garage door opener, Ice Silver metallic exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VGAFP4EA130533
Stock: TEA130533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,899
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 26832 miles below market average!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, NAVIGATION!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi First Aid Kit, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Black Optic Package, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Exterior Mirror in Body Color, Four wheel independent suspension, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Matte Black Roof Rails w/Cross Bars, MMI High Control Panel, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Supercharged Badges, Technology Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 8.5 x 21 Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP4GA008678
Stock: 008678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 54,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,980$1,137 Below Market
Stateline Alfa Romeo - Fort Mill / South Carolina
: $700 below NADA Retail! LOW MILES - 54,951! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, BLACK/MAGMA RED, FINE NAPPA LEATHER S. BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, BLACK/MAGMA RED, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES. AND MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Stateline has the New luxury vehicle or Used vehicle, that you want and are looking for in the greater South Carolina and North Carolina areas. Stateline is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina just a short drive from downtown Charlotte, NC. To receive great deals on our entire lineup of new vehicles, or a used Car/SUV/Van/Truck, simply give us a call! OPTION PACKAGES: display screen, user-friendly control interface, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, TFT Color WVGA Display Screen Inlcudes user-friendly control interface, Radio: Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect w/Online Services, subscription, 14 speakers, 505 watts, Dolby Digital 5 and noise compensation. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "Impressive acceleration; beautifully trimmed interior with sporty flourishes; accommodating backseat; top-notch handling for a crossover.". Pricing analysis performed on 5/30/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGBFP1EA105859
Stock: 14484A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 41,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,988
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
** AUDI SQ5, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 3.0L V6 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (A/T), ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), BLUETOOTH EQUIPPED FOR YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC, NAVIGATION EQUIPPED, BACK UP CAMERA, TOWING PKG, ROOF RACK BARS, POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS, HEATED FRONT SEATS FOR THOSE COLD DAYS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CLEAN CAR FAX AND ONE OWNER, Comes with Kendall Auto Protection (SEE KENDALL WEBSITE FOR DETAILS). ** You can find this 2016 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus and many others like it at Kendall Toyota Alaska. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Audi SQ5 Premium Plus has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi SQ5 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi SQ5 Premium Plus equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi SQ5. More information about the 2016 Audi SQ5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2016 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Strengths of this model include strong safety feature content, excellent ride quality, available Audi Drive Select customization, Strong performance, excellent towing capability, and hybrid fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP3GA143568
Stock: NT32161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 25,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,988
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, 4WD/AWD, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Xenon Plus Headlights, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control, Audi Connect with Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Parking System Plus with Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Driver Assist Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Manual Rear Door Sunshades, Navigation System, Prestige Package, Radio: Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, TFT Color WVGA Display Screen, Thermo Heated & Cooled Cupholder, Wheels: 8.5J x 21 5-Double-Spoke Star-Design. CARFAX One-Owner.Brand New Was $65,845.00!Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Driver Assist Package, Prestige Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Plus System with 6.5 Color Screen, Radio: Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Audi Side Assist, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Adaptive Xenon Plus Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Connect with Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus with Rear View Camera, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Sport-Contoured 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, TFT Color WVGA Display Screen, Thermo Heated & Cooled Cupholder, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8.5J x 21 5-Double-Spoke Star-Design, Manual Rear Door Sunshades, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.07 Axle Ratio, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Roof Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VGAFPXEA058835
Stock: S05439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 71,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,194
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rear View Camera, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, MMI High Control Panel, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, Technology Package, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, O
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0GA145763
Stock: E7706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 43,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$31,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP0GA073012
Stock: 19296313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
1-OWNER AWD PERFORMANCE SUV FROM CA ** TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE * MMI NAVIGATION SYSTEM * VOICE CONTROL * PARKING SYSTEM PLUS * BACKUP CAMERA * SIDE ASSIST * B O AUDIO ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF ** 21in STAR-DESIGN ALLOY WHEELS PACKAGE ** BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE * GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR TRIM * BLACK MATTE ROOF RAILS ** SUPERCHARGED BADGES ** FINE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE * LEATHER SEATS * LEATHER INSTRUMENT PANEL * LEATHER DOOR PANELS ** AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT * ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS ** CARBON ATLAS CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM INLAYS * HEATED 12-WAY POWER FRONT SPORT SEATS * 3-SPOKE LEATHER FLAT-BOTTOMED STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT-PADDLES * MEMORY PACKAGE * 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * 40/30/40 REAR SEATS with PASS-THROUGH RECLINE * POWER LIFTGATE *** BANG OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE AM/FM HD-RADIO SIRIUS SAT RADIO IN-DASH CD/DVD USB SD CARD READER AUDI CONNECT SUBSCRITION-BASED ONLINE SERVICES BLUETOOTH PHONE STREAMING WIFI HOTSPOT ** TOW HITCH RECEIVER OPTION ** BI XENON HEADLAMP PACKAGE * LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * LED TAILLIGHTS * ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY IGNITION * HOMELINK INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE REMOTE ** 354-HP 3.0L DOHC TFSI SUPERCHARGED V6 * 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC AUTO TRANS * QUATTRO FULL-TIME AWD ** SPEED-SENSITIVE VARIO-RATIO STEERING * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. 1-OWNER CARFAX. Owned since new in San Francisco, CA. Audi-dealer maintained by Audi Marin of San Rafael, California. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CCAFP6GA148201
Stock: 9777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Audi SQ5
- 5(50%)
- 4(25%)
- 1(25%)
Related Audi SQ5 info
