Compact luxury crossovers are exploding in popularity, but if you want a high-performance version, there are still only a few options. Standing tall among them is the 2016 Audi SQ5. Although this hopped-up model utilizes the same basic supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine as the mainstream Q5 3.0T, it boasts about 30 percent more horsepower. The SQ5 also gains sportier suspension tuning, stronger brakes, subtle exterior styling enhancements and cool interior touches like sport seats, gray-faced gauges and newly available diamond-stitched leather surfaces.

The bigger wheels, silver mirrors and special badging are key differentiators between the SQ5 and the regular Q5.

Beyond that, you're largely looking at the same pros and cons as the regular Q5. The rear seat is pretty roomy as compact crossovers go, but maximum cargo capacity is less than the compact-crossover norm. Also, the SQ5's technology offerings, just like the Q5's, are a bit behind the curve. Bluetooth audio, for example, isn't standard on the base Premium Plus trim. Moreover, while Audi has started to add USB connectivity to its newer models, the aging Q5 family makes do with the company's old proprietary music interface, which just isn't as versatile.

If you want slightly superior performance and technology that's fully up to date, the Porsche Macan checks both boxes, though its humble cargo capacity makes the SQ5 seem commodious. Another option would be the BMW X3 in xDrive35i trim fitted with the vehicle's optional Dynamic Handling package. So equipped, it delivers engaging dynamics and more cargo space but marginally less straight-line speed. Now, there are going to be additional choices from Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz next year, but for now, the 2016 Audi SQ5 remains arguably the best all-around choice in this high-performance niche.

We would recommend the SQ5 Premium Plus with the optional Technology package. It adds items that should really be standard (rearview camera and Bluetooth audio) along with things that most shoppers will appreciate (blind-spot warning, the Bang & Olufsen sound system and the better MMI system that comes with navigation).