Used 2018 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

Prestige Package S Sport Package Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery Wheels: 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V Design Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Protection Kit Audi Beam-Rings Black Privacy Trunk Cover Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces Delete Front License Plate Holder This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. This 2018 Audi SQ5 Prestige with 26,153mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Audi SQ5 Prestige handles with ease. This Audi SQ5 Prestige is the vehicle others dream to own. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 Audi. This 2018 Audi SQ5 has less than 26,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi SQ5 Prestige is in a league of its own. The Audi SQ5 Prestige has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2022420

Stock: J2022420

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-13-2020