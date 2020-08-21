Used 2018 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me
- 13,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,995$4,926 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
S Sport Package Navigation Package Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Check out this gently-used 2018 Audi SQ5 we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Audi SQ5 Premium Plus offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This Audi SQ5 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD AudiSQ5 Premium Plus. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi SQ5. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi SQ5 Premium Plus. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY8J2235158
Stock: J2235158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 26,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,298$4,942 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Prestige Package S Sport Package Warm Weather Package Audi Dynamic Steering Wheels: 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V Design Trailer Hitch Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Navigation System Rear-Passenger Outboard Thorax Side Airbags Audi Beam-Rings Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Delete Front License Plate Holder This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi South Orlando has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Audi SQ5. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Audi SQ5 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Audi SQ5 Prestige delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Moonlight Blue Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi SQ5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi SQ5 Prestige is in a league of its own Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4BFY2J2108338
Stock: J2108338
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 39,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,998$4,400 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ibis White Magma Red; Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY9J2082265
Stock: J2082265
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 26,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,298$3,847 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Prestige Package S Sport Package Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery Wheels: 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V Design Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Protection Kit Audi Beam-Rings Black Privacy Trunk Cover Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces Delete Front License Plate Holder This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Audi South Orlando's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi SQ5 Prestige with 26,153mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Audi SQ5 Prestige handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi SQ5 Prestige is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 Audi. You can tell this 2018 Audi SQ5 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 26,153mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi SQ5 Prestige is in a league of its own The Audi SQ5 Prestige has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2022420
Stock: J2022420
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 51,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,500$4,700 Below Market
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $38,765. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Turbo AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Stopping power is exemplary, and the braking system feels confident in emergencies. This is a capable and enjoyable machine.". AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $38,765. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY2J2121186
Stock: 93671H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 17,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Audi Certified, GREAT MILES 17,208! PRICE DROP FROM $46,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, NavigationOPTION PACKAGESS SPORT PACKAGE Red Brake Calipers w/S Logo, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, adjustable damping and ride height, Sport Rear Differential, NAVIGATION PACKAGE Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3" LCD fully digital instrument cluster w/1440 x 540 pixel resolution and up to three visual modes: classic, infotainment and sport, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, online services w/ subscription, WHEELS: 21" AUDI SPORT 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE V DESIGN Tires: P255/40R21 Summer Performance, BANG & OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier and 755 watts. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.EXCELLENT VALUERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services Was $46,995.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY2J2169223
Stock: U2169223
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,995$2,852 Below Market
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFYXJ2126183
Stock: MBWA1A4A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,950$2,675 Below Market
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *EQUIPPED WITH :* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, BACKUP SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, FRONT SENSORS, POWER LIFT GATE, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $807 worth of serviced items into Stock# J2007525 including Installed Two New Tires, Completed Used Car Detail, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed a 4 Wheel Alignment, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, and Performed State Emission Test.This amazing 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus features a *Brilliant Black Exterior with a Black Interior* and has only 44,605 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Audi SQ5 Includes, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener along with Rear Heat / AC, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Compass, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 19.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:*Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY9J2007525
Stock: J2007525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 32,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,600$3,445 Below Market
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
LOADED!! Beautiful Navarra Blue Metallic '18 SQ5 3.0T Quattro Prestige that comes very well-equipped with Driver Assistance Package, S Sport Package, 21-Inch Audi Sport 5-double-spoke-V-design Wheels, Adaptive Cruise with Traffic Jam Assist, Active Lane Assist, Side Assist, Pre-Sense Plus, Parking System Plus with TopView Camera, Head-Up Display, Full LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Audi Beam- Rings, Fine Nappa Leather, Bang and Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Quattro with Sports Rear Differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Damping Suspension, Red Brake Calipers with S Logo, Traffic Sign Recognition, Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Audi Connect Care, Prime, and Plus, Smartphone Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Voice Control, AutoDimming Mirrors, Power Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Rain and Light Sensor, Split Folding Rear Seat, Three-Zone Climate Control with Digital Rear Display, Panorama Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Front Heated S Sport Seats with Heat and Massage, Carbon Atlas Inlays, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Flat-Bottom Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, Color Driver Information Display, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power Adjustable Steering Column with Memory, Audi Drive Select, LED Brakelights with Dynamic Turn Signals, 7-Speed S-Tronic Transmission, and so much more!! Audi Factory Warranty until November of 2021!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2051805
Stock: XN8183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 75,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,790$2,643 Below Market
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Thanks for viewing our 2018 Audi SQ5 75k miles. This SQ5 is well equipped with the Prestige Package, the Driver Assistance Package, and Fine Nappa Leather. Before offering this SQ5 for sale, our award-winning service department competed an 30K oil and filter change and a state inspection. This SQ5 also carries our complimentary 3-Month/3,000-mile limited warranty. Contact one of our friendly Audi Brand Specialists for more information. - Dealer inspection, This Audi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY2J2074184
Stock: 19487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 53,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$2,510 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY3J2144007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995$4,314 Below Market
Silicon Valley Enthusiast - Hayward / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2077742
Stock: 101232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,475 miles
$37,999$4,161 Below Market
DriveHere.com Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY9J2013759
Stock: 13759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,442 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning A/C inoperable. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply installing a new low pressure service port and recharging the refrigerant. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). A/C Inoperable. A New low pressure service port was installed and the refrigerant was recharged. ***PRICE AS NEW $54,300*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/25/2022 OR 32,558 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW For 2018, the Audi SQ5 is fully redesigned, receiving many of the same technology, feature and interior upgrades as the regular Q5. But it's the SQ5's engine that continues to be this model's biggest separator from the Q5. Last year's supercharged V6 has been replaced by a new turbocharged V6, and it should make the SQ5 even more of a blast to drive. Standard equipment highlights on the Premium Plus include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an adaptive suspension, a power liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen with Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 10-speaker sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Low-speed collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard safety features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime & Plus Online Services w/6 Month Trial Subscription Audi Virtual Cockpit 12.3" LCD Fully Digital Instrument Cluster w/1440 x 540 Pixel Resolution And up To Three Visual modes: Classic infotainment And Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFYXJ2224890
Stock: 224890BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,894
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation Package Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery Wheels: 21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V Design Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFY7J2012805
Stock: J2012805
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 5,075 miles
$46,889$1,660 Below Market
Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
Recent Arrival! SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus Mythos Black Metallic quattro. Tech package. Sport package. Red brake calipers. Diamond weave sport seats. Vehicle has two keys.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Check out Push Start @ http://www.nalleyvw.com/ for fast, simple, one click for all purchase. Contact our internet department for more information. This price includes all dealer fee's.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1A4AFYXJ2169180
Stock: J2169180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,500$3,448 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro Gray Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Backup Camera, Bang Olufsen 3D Sound System, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass for Front Side Windows, Full-Color Head-Up Display, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Navigation Package, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Prestige Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Top View Camera System. quattro 3.0L TFSI Odometer is 17040 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY1J2002120
Stock: 000J9393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 19,034 miles
$48,987$1,938 Below Market
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Welcome to the Audi Exchange, one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle has all of the right options. Prestige with Drivers assistance package, fine nappa leather interior, S sport package, Dynamic steering, 21" Wheel package, and carbon atlas inlays. Accident-free carfax report. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This vehicle comes with an extended Certified Pre-owned Vehicle Warranty. Factory-backed Warranty with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost. At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this SQ5 is no exception.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4AFY4J2052722
Stock: AP10268
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
