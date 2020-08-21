Used 2018 Audi SQ5 for Sale Near Me

267 listings
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    13,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,995

    $4,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    26,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,298

    $4,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    39,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,998

    $4,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    26,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,298

    $3,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    51,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,500

    $4,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    17,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    37,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,995

    $2,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    44,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,950

    $2,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    32,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,600

    $3,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    75,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,790

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    53,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    53,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    $4,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    45,475 miles

    $37,999

    $4,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    17,442 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    7,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,894

    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    5,075 miles

    $46,889

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    9,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,500

    $3,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    19,034 miles

    $48,987

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details

Best luxury SUV w/ perfect comfort/sport balance
Al,10/25/2017
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Very happy with choosing the 2018 Audi SQ5 prestige. Before buying, I compared it to the new F -Pace S, XC60 T8, 43 AMG, and upcoming redesigned X3 M40i. With Audi SQ5's standard adaptive dampers, you get the best comfort, but also great sportiness when desired. The volvo is for my taste too soft and floaty, while the others are too harsh for a daily driver even with adaptive dampers. Even when driving back-to-back the Lexus RX and the SQ5 on my backroads, I found the SQ5 quieter and soaking up bumps much better than the Lexus RX while being faster at the same time. The virtual cockpit and the modern entertainment system are truly the best and most updated in their class, ahead of other competitors. Having google maps in a 12.3" screen in front of you w/ live traffic info is unbeatable. The XC 60 T8 comes close, but its infotainment system is rather laggy and ergonomics are not well though-out as everything, incl. heater, are adjusted w/ the main screen. So if that main screen does not boot up quickly or correctly you are basically left in the dark not being able to adjust anything. As confirmed by the recent reliability survey from consumer-reports, Audis are very reliable particularly compared to other luxury brands. Volvo and Jag are the bottom brands in this respect. All in all, it is the best grocery getter I have owned that pertains a dual-personality of keeping the rest of the family comfortable driving from A to B, but yet having the option of embracing windy and twisty roads with speed.
