Used 2017 Audi Q3 Consumer Reviews

11 months in a fantastic little car, Audi 2017 Q3 Michael , 08/01/2017 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Yes, this car could have used 50 more horsepower in the 2.0T model, however the highway mileage is a sensational 33mpg at 65mph (with 89 octane fuel) It has a nice tight suspension with a super quiet ride. I was looking for a car for 2 years prior to buying this Q3 and am very pleased. It has taken me from Key West to the mountains of Northern Maine in a confident, safe and secure way. The down sides: Be aware that the display is in desperate need of upgrading, the Pirelli brand of tire needs to be changed to Michelin. Performance Comfort

Highly recommended compact SUV Wendy , 02/03/2018 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've been a long-time Audi owner (A6, TT, A4) so it seemed pretty straight-forward to try out the Audi line when we were ready to replace our SUV. I had been eagerly awaiting the US release of the Q3 after researching it from afar. Before buying, I drove the Q7 and Q5 for comparison. Both beautiful cars, but we were looking for something compact. I give the Q3 5-stars in every category but acceleration, control logic, and road noise. The acceleration is fine, just a little less gutsy than some of the Audis I've fricen before. The control logic is great, except for the sound system control. They've moved it from the main center console to the center dash console. (Edit: after driving the vehicle for 8 months I no longer notice the difference) Road noise in an SUV is almost always going to be heard, add in winter tires on weathered roads and it's pretty much impossible to keep it quiet. Not too bad, considering. Everything else has been exactly what I have come to expect from an Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent Value, Great Car Marilyn Bass , 03/04/2017 Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful First of all, I have owned a lot of cars. But, I think I found the one. I bought this car four months ago. I have the premium plus. So here is what I like: I love the feel of a luxury car. When I close the door, I feel closed off from the outside and it is VERY quiet, I like that. I love the leather, the style and the look of the car. The instrument panel is really nice. It's easy to understand and easy to operate. What I was really surprised about is the power and the handling of the car. It has more power than I am use too. That is not something I really look for in a car, but this one has it and I find that I really like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus FWD (front wheel drive) Tampa Veteran , 05/17/2018 Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I used to own an Audi A4 ten years ago so decided to sell my noisy Volvo and go back to Audi. I wanted a small SUV this time with all the bells and whistles. The dealer had a loaded AWD that we drove. I was impressed with the way it handled and drove. Living in Florida, I figured a front wheel drive would be enough for us, so we ordered a FWD Premium Plus. After delivery and driving it several times, I felt like it was not like the car we drove at the dealer. It was sluggish and hesitated at stop lights and the shift points seemed off. I made an appointment at around 2500 miles to have it checked out. No problems were found; the Audi tech said he wanted to explain something that we may not have known when we ordered the SUV. He said the AWD and FWD have different transmissions and the AWD is more spirited and reacts when stepping on the gas, whereas the FWD is more economy minded. A light went off in my head that answered my nagging question. Now, I have a one year old Audi Q3 that I don't find fun to drive anymore. I'm waiting for the 2019 Q3 and Q4 models to come out, but in the mean time, Consumer Reports Magazine just put the new 2018 BMW X3 at the top of the list for compact SUV's. I plan to go test drive it soon. Performance Interior Comfort Value