Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$4,660
|$5,427
|Clean
|$3,126
|$4,253
|$4,941
|Average
|$2,537
|$3,438
|$3,968
|Rough
|$1,947
|$2,623
|$2,996
Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,361
|$5,255
|$6,414
|Clean
|$3,072
|$4,796
|$5,839
|Average
|$2,493
|$3,877
|$4,690
|Rough
|$1,913
|$2,958
|$3,541
Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$3,320
|$3,752
|Clean
|$2,403
|$3,030
|$3,416
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,449
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,497
|$1,869
|$2,071
Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,887
|$5,915
|$7,157
|Clean
|$3,552
|$5,398
|$6,516
|Average
|$2,883
|$4,363
|$5,234
|Rough
|$2,213
|$3,329
|$3,951
Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,363
|$4,481
|$5,173
|Clean
|$3,073
|$4,089
|$4,710
|Average
|$2,493
|$3,306
|$3,783
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,522
|$2,856
Estimated values
2009 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,553
|$4,956
|$5,820
|Clean
|$3,247
|$4,522
|$5,299
|Average
|$2,635
|$3,656
|$4,256
|Rough
|$2,023
|$2,789
|$3,213