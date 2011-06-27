Used 2009 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews

Car is sharp looking, when it's not in the shop! Allan Tuders , 09/20/2018 2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Grandson took out his first loan to buy this car just before graduating.Dealer mechanic says,"got just 1 thing to fix on the engine. The dealership says "we'll pay a $1000 , you pay a $1000.Ok, did that. Drove the car for an half hour or so, light comes on again. Found a bit of oil leaking, not much, not even on the floor. The last two months the car has been in the shop more than on the road,& his money has ran out & he's 3 payments in to the bank. The last visit to the Audi dealer tells him to offload the car, it needs a new engine. There were metal shavings in the oil pan when drained? 90,000 miles, & $10,000 later ,he's screwed! Still owes the bank the money, can't drive the car, & still has his first years college to pay for! Hell of a lesson to learn! They say German engineering is the best? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Looks good but constant minor issues seattle1984 , 03/31/2015 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2009 Audi A3 driver side door does not work with the fob. The other doors work fine. The shop says the door lock actuator needs to be replaced total cost $750! The low oil light keeps on popping up. I have not gotten an estimate and will wait until my 105k maintenance. The car looks and drives well. Also, the MPG is pretty good even on Premium gas. However my old and ancient Camry seems to have less constant minor issues.

Nice ride, but it will cost you William Lee , 11/23/2015 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Akin to what another reviewer described - the A3 is a great driving car, too much fun (as evidenced by multiple speeding tickets). But... I've gotten to know my service dealer a little too well. Driver's seat fell apart - warranty-covered fix. Fuse box melted - warranty covered that. It's a turbocharged car, so you have to replace the spark plugs every 30k mi. It didn't help that the injector coil also went out on me. Ugh. Now at 80k miles, the engine light is going on, and there's no identifiable reason. The engine was cleaned out (pistons), various valves and manifolds were replaced, yet after $900 in repairs, it's still messed up with the engine light brightening my interior lighting. The 25k/50k/75k services at the dealer ran about $500-$700. Oil changes run $100. Premium fuel. No off-dealer maintenance shop will replace the transmission fluid as that's Audi special. My next car will be a Mazda - all the same driving fun, with less costly repairs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A GTI in a suit since59 , 04/22/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I needed to replace my 11 year old TT roadster with a larger car. I was looking at 2-3 year old A4 Avants but they were too expensive. Last week I bought an A3 used with 30k on the odometer. I just finished a 1000 mile road trip in 100+ degree heat at an average speed of 85 mph without a single problem. Great power from the 2.0 turbo that emits a wonderful snarl when you floor it and the dual clutch transmission is an able dance partner in the twisties. The dual zone AC kept the cabin of my black on black skyroof equipped A3 cool and comfortable while we cruised through the Mojave desert and the engine temp needle never budged past the middle of the dial. Great little car!