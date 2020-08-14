Used 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for Sale Near Me

Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York

Loaded 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe S 7 Speed Manual, Original Yellow Tang with Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Interior. Only 1,094 Miles. Now completely wrapped in 3M Carbon Metallic. Fresh service just completed. One of 100 producedAdditional upgrades include: 3M Carbon Metallic wrap + 3M Gloss Black Accents wrap + 3M Clear Film on top the wrapAM Aluminum Shift KnobAM Carbon Fiber Mirror CapsAM Carbon Fiber Door HandlesAM Carbon Fiber Taillight FillsAM Full Titanium Exhaust Upgrade - reducing weight and in increasing HP.also includes a new carbon fiber rear diffuser Front lower bumper Scrape ArmorThis vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFESBCR2HGS02803

Stock: HGS02803

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020