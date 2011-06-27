Vehicle overview

If there is truth in beauty, then the 2009 Aston Martin DB9 has never told a lie. We try not to focus too intently on styling, but how can you not when a car is so gorgeous it turns knees into Jell-O simply by sitting still? People always say it's what's on the inside that counts. Well, it turns out the DB9's insides are pretty good, but in the end, just being pretty is really all that matters.

Under those sexy lines resides Aston Martin's VH platform, a strong aluminum architecture that manages to keep weight reasonably in check. This in turn allows for greater agility and less taxed acceleration from the 6.0-liter V12, which nevertheless gets a power boost for 2009. Horsepower is up by 20 to 470, and torque is now 443 pound-feet (from 420). Also revised is the optional automatic transmission, which now features smoother low-speed gearchanges, quicker high-speed changes and rev-matching downshifts.

Even so, the DB9 isn't the ultimate automotive thrill machine -- other exotics best it in terms of numbers and outright performance. The DB9 is more of a GT car, one that possesses sharp handling yet is still capable of driving from Miami to Los Angeles without giving the driver chronic back pain. Inside, the DB9 has always been a masterly collection of beautiful leathers, rich woods and other lovely materials. Previously, the center stack controls were a little fiddly and their satin silver finish didn't live up to the rest of the cabin. They've been given the boot for 2009, with the DB9 adopting the same, more ergonomic stereo, climate and navigation controls as the DBS. Another DBS feature that trickles down to the DB9 is the "emotion control unit," or rather the $1,000 key fob made of stainless steel, piano black trim and sapphire crystal that glows red when neatly plugged into the dash.

Among exotics, its fellow Brits the Bentley Continental GT and GT Speed are the closest competitors to the DB9 in terms of power and character, but even that comparison is a stretch. To a further degree, cars like the Mercedes-Benz CL- and SL-Classes, Maserati GranTurismo, Ferrari California, Lamborghini Gallardo or even Audi R8 would appeal to the same sort of high-priced demographic, but all offer vastly different styles and various degrees of handling acumen. But in the end, we suspect many potential buyers will not worry too much that Exotic A is quicker than Exotic B, or that Exotic G has 6 additional yards of Connolly leather. They're more likely to care about the style and image each exotic exudes with the knowledge that it's going to drive brilliantly anyway. For that, the 2009 Aston Martin DB9 is sinfully beautiful and endlessly classy. And that's no lie.