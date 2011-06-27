Vehicle overview

Some day the car will cease to be our preferred means of transportation. Perhaps it's hard to even imagine, but then again, someone would've said the same thing 300 years ago had you told him horses would become mere toys for wealthy little girls. Yet on that day in the distant future when we fully switch over to automated hydrogen hover pods, humanity shall look back fondly at the Aston Martin DB9 as one of the prettiest cars to ever roam the Earth. It shall serve as proof that the automobile was so much more than just a way to go from A to B.

Yet the aesthetic merits of the 2012 Aston Martin DB9 are not in question. If this was a beauty contest, we wouldn't even get past Regis Philbin's opening monologue before the crown would be placed upon its hood. Instead, the DB9 competes with a lineup of exotic cars that are all newer in design, mostly superior in performance and occasionally cheaper as well. Plus, its rivals from Audi, Ferrari, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz aren't exactly ugly.

That's not to say the DB9 is all show and no go. It brings to the table the same lightweight yet structurally rigid all-aluminum platform that underpins every Aston Martin. Though it dates back to 2004, this platform has continuously been updated over the years. For instance, the DB9 convertible (Volante) was significantly strengthened to eliminate the shuttering and jiggling that used to occur when traveling on broken pavement. Just last year, the two-mode adaptive suspension from the DBS was added to simultaneously improve the DB9's handling and already compliant ride.

Under the hood, you get a 4.7-liter 470-horsepower V12, which propels the DB9 coupe from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's certainly quick, but a Porsche 911 will match that for $90,000 less, while the similarly priced Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is about a second quicker. The DB9 also comes standard with a traditional six-speed automatic transmission, which is smoother in operation than the occasionally jerky automated manuals found in most of its rivals, but slower to respond to paddle shift inputs.

Unfortunately, a manual transmission is no longer offered on the DB9. While it was a rare choice among owners, when a car company specializes in allowing customers to specialize their cars, it seems odd that it would eliminate the manual for those who'd want one. If you really want to row your own gears, you'll have to step down to a Vantage or up to a DBS.

If anything, the lack of a manual backs up the notion that the 2012 Aston Martin DB9 is not intended to be an ultimate automotive thrill machine. Instead, the DB9 coupe and the DB9 Volante convertible are considered GT cars. While boasting a more dynamic driving experience than a Bentley Continental GT, both DB9s are comfortable and spacious enough to drive from Miami to Los Angeles without making your butt go numb, your ears ring or your luggage remain at home. The interior's masterful collection of fine leathers, rich woods and even sapphire crystal make such a trip all the more enjoyable. The DB9 is one of the rare everyday exotics, and although it will be forever remembered for its beauty, it's pretty good at going from A to B as well.