Used 2009 Aston Martin DB9 Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
My First Luxury Sports Car

chippern73, 01/18/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

In December I purchased my first true sports car: Aston Martin DB9 2door coupe. I was able to get it in black with black and grey interior. To say the least, I was blown away! I have never owned a fast car like this before. I had to learn to drive all over again. Keeping it under the speed limit is the hardest thing to do when you can step ever so lightly on the gas peddle and have it up to 120 in no time. The specs says 0-60 in 4.7 seconds, I'll tell you that its true. Passing cars is a breeze. They never know what hit them. Great car and worth the price.

