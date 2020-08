Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me

Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina

2014 Aston Martin DB9 Leather. FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS, SUPER LOW RATES, Reviews:* Seductive styling; V12 power and smooth automatic transmission; balanced ride and handling; surprisingly livable on road trips; beautiful cabin. Source: Edmunds* Every inch of the Aston Martin DB9's form is designed for elegance and balance. The simple beauty of nature guides the design of DB9, with the 'golden ratio' setting all proportions. The result is a profile where every line, dimension and proportion works in harmony. Combine this with the near perfect weight distribution, provided by a lower engine placement, and you have a DB9 balanced on sight and in experience. The New DB9 combines exquisite exterior lines with advanced engineering to make this the most aerodynamic DB9 ever produced. Available as a sleek Coupe or open-top Volante the DB9 embodies the attention to detail Aston Martin is renowned for as the finest materials are meticulously crafted both inside and out. Master designers worked with expert craftsmen and produced a level of fit and finish unheard of in a Grand Tourer. Take the flowing leather welts, custom made by hand in new facilities; the control switches made of real glass; the leather, the finest Bridge of Weir hides. The new DB9 sees the introduction of the new AM11 V12 engine. Retaining the same 6.0L capacity as the previous iteration, but employing a new block and cylinder heads, plus double variable valve timing, enlarged throttle bodies and computer machined combustion chambers, this new engine delivers 510 horses and 457 ft lb of torque at 5,500rpm with a 0-60 of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 183mph. Push the Sport button and the New DB9's powertrain response is transformed. The suspension stiffens, the steering is more direct, the throttle sharpens, the gear shift points are quicker and the control valves open to generate a louder exhaust note. The AM11 engine is tuned specifically by Aston Martin sound engineers to make for

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: SCFFDAAMXEGA15176

