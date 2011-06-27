Vehicle overview

For years now we've waxed poetically about the Aston Martin DB9, extolling creative metaphors and grand adjectives upon its timeless beauty. Sure, we've always been quick to point out its many other automotive merits as well, but when you really boil it down, it was the DB9's looks that have made us fawn, ogle and drool. Yet in the car world, everything must move on, and the 2013 Aston Martin DB9 represents this beauty's first significant overhaul.

Fear not, however, for this is Aston Martin we're talking about and a "significant overhaul" is a very relative term. It involves new headlights, a slight resculpting of the front airdam, borrowing the higher rear lip spoiler from the discontinued DBS, and the oh-so-shocking redesign of the traditional fender vent that had largely gone unchanged since before the days of Sean Connery in Goldfinger. Instead of the silver trim piece bisecting the center of the vent, it now runs along the top just as it did in last year's Virage. The Aston Martin faithful may not be pleased.

This isn't just a face-lift, though; there are indeed a huge number of noteworthy changes under the skin. Several carry over from the now defunct Virage and DBS, including the adaptive suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes. However, the DB9 moves beyond its departing siblings with the latest, fourth generation of Aston Martin's aluminum "VQ" platform. It is stiffer than before and, in conjunction with the adaptive suspension, results in improved ride and handling characteristics.

Perhaps most importantly, the 2013 DB9 is powered by Aston Martin's latest, more sophisticated 5.9-liter V12 good for 510 horsepower. For those keeping score at home, that's the same output as the old DBS, which cost about $100,000 more than the previous DB9. In that way, and only in that way, the new DB9 is a screaming value. As before, only a six-speed automatic transmission is offered, so manual lovers will have to accept the paddle shifters or shop the used car classifieds.

The cabin is the one area where the DB9 carries over unchanged, which is to its detriment. It's still attractive, comfortable and swathed in buttery-soft leather, but some of the switchgear feels like it belongs to a much cheaper car and the electronics are woefully behind the times. Though still a lovely interior, cross-shopping a 2013 Bentley Continental GT will quickly reveal the contrast in materials, craftsmanship and interior space.

Yet the DB9 is far more dynamic to drive than its British rival, while still being comfortable enough to drive from Miami to Los Angeles without making your butt go numb, your ears ring or your luggage remain at home. The same cannot be said for other exotic sports cars. For even though a lot has changed for the better, the 2013 Aston Martin DB9 maintains those virtues that made it such a truly special GT car – except perhaps the fender vents.