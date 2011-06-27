Vehicle overview

Introduced last year, the Aston Martin DB9 exotic GT sports car is a direct replacement for the now-defunct DB7. Under the DB9's shapely bodywork is a new lightweight aluminum-bonded frame, which Aston claims is the most structurally efficient in the world. Known as the VH platform, it forms the backbone of almost all Aston Martin models. A coupe and convertible (known as the Volante) are offered.

Up front, the 2006 Aston Martin DB9's mechanical motivation follows traditional lines, with a Cosworth-designed 6.0-liter V12 under the hood. Producing 450 horsepower and 412 pound-feet of torque, the silky-smooth engine is capable of pushing the DB9 coupe to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, and to a top speed of 186 mph, according to Aston Martin. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available. The transaxle and differential are housed in a single unit, and linked to the engine via a cast-alloy torque tube and carbon-fiber propshaft. Braking is handled by massive four-piston brake calipers gripping grooved rotors.

For the DB9 Volante, Aston Martin admits the topless body lacks the stiffness of the coupe. The Volante is little more than half as stiff as its hardtop sibling, which is sufficient to alter the character of the car. To compensate for the diminished rigidity, the setup of the DB9's suspension is softened. As a result, the Volante feels more like a boulevard cruiser than a sporting GT.

Overall, the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 is a very appealing choice for someone who wants an exotic that blends both GT and sports car characteristics. It's lighter and more engaging to drive than vehicles like the Bentley Continental GT or Mercedes CL65 AMG. It's also priced considerably less than the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. The only significant drawback to the DB9 is its rear seat. True, it does have one, but for a car that aims to fit into the traditional GT mold, the seat is disappointingly small. Potential buyers will want to keep this in mind if they plan on taking more than one passenger even on an infrequent basis.