Consumer Rating
(5)
2006 Aston Martin DB9 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, V12 power, stunning instrument cluster and wood finishes, lightweight and high-tech chassis.
  • Tiny rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This gorgeous supercar from Aston Martin offers an opulent cabin and strong performance wrapped in a package every bit as stunning as its Italian counterparts.

Vehicle overview

Introduced last year, the Aston Martin DB9 exotic GT sports car is a direct replacement for the now-defunct DB7. Under the DB9's shapely bodywork is a new lightweight aluminum-bonded frame, which Aston claims is the most structurally efficient in the world. Known as the VH platform, it forms the backbone of almost all Aston Martin models. A coupe and convertible (known as the Volante) are offered.

Up front, the 2006 Aston Martin DB9's mechanical motivation follows traditional lines, with a Cosworth-designed 6.0-liter V12 under the hood. Producing 450 horsepower and 412 pound-feet of torque, the silky-smooth engine is capable of pushing the DB9 coupe to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, and to a top speed of 186 mph, according to Aston Martin. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available. The transaxle and differential are housed in a single unit, and linked to the engine via a cast-alloy torque tube and carbon-fiber propshaft. Braking is handled by massive four-piston brake calipers gripping grooved rotors.

For the DB9 Volante, Aston Martin admits the topless body lacks the stiffness of the coupe. The Volante is little more than half as stiff as its hardtop sibling, which is sufficient to alter the character of the car. To compensate for the diminished rigidity, the setup of the DB9's suspension is softened. As a result, the Volante feels more like a boulevard cruiser than a sporting GT.

Overall, the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 is a very appealing choice for someone who wants an exotic that blends both GT and sports car characteristics. It's lighter and more engaging to drive than vehicles like the Bentley Continental GT or Mercedes CL65 AMG. It's also priced considerably less than the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. The only significant drawback to the DB9 is its rear seat. True, it does have one, but for a car that aims to fit into the traditional GT mold, the seat is disappointingly small. Potential buyers will want to keep this in mind if they plan on taking more than one passenger even on an infrequent basis.

2006 Aston Martin DB9 models

The 2006 Aston Martin DB9 is available in two variants: coupe or Volante (convertible). These are hand-built cars, made to order, and any combination of paint and leather trim color is possible. For the Volante, seven roof colors are available. The DB9 comes standard with 19-inch wheels, power seats, automatic climate control, a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-disc CD changer. On the options list are two different surround-sound audio systems and additional vehicle-customizing selections.

2006 Highlights

Changes for the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 include some minor interior design updates and the addition of more standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

Both DB9 models are equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 engine that produces 450 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. As one would expect from numbers like this, acceleration is prodigious. Aston Martin says zero to 60 mph takes a mere 4.7 seconds in the coupe. Transmission choices are a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The automatic transmission features push-button controls and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Safety

The 2006 DB9 comes with antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Other safety features include a stability control system, front-seat side airbags, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor and, for the Volante, roll hoops that automatically deploy in case of a rollover.

Driving

Even with 450 hp on tap, the engine is still quite tractable while driving through city gridlock. The DB9's ride quality is a blend of firm control and supple response. High-speed cruising is this car's forte. American speed limits won't allow the DB9 to truly show its abilities; too bad, because this car is perfectly happy to whoosh along at speeds well in excess of 100 mph.

Interior

Inside the cabin, Aston Martin equips its DB9 with wide expanses of sumptuous leather and unique wood trim. The handcrafted interior still has a few Volvo and Jaguar pieces, but they are well disguised. The milled-aluminum instrument panel and distinctive wood finishing are particularly breathtaking. There is a rear seat, but the dearth of legroom and headroom renders it practically useless. The coupe's trunk can hold 6 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Aston Martin DB9.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Superb long distance grand touring car
Richard,07/30/2006
I was seeking a distinct and intensely pleasurable driving experience on my road test and wasn't disappointed. The car combines heft and agility with more performance than I need. Both the sound and smoothness of the engine are an experince to be savored and remembered. The fit and finish are exquisite (10+). The seats give great support. Most limitations relate to storage and are: small trunk space (luggage will be shipped), poor cup holder placement, a miniscule glove compartment. Poor local mile age (11.8 MPG)is also a compromise, but hwy milage is better than promised (21+). It's truly an uncommon beautiful car that makes a powerful and unique impression at any speed. It's worth the money!
Prettiest Car on the Road
meteoritedb9,06/26/2011
I bought my used '06 DB9 about 3 weeks ago with 1890 miles on it. Owning and AM has been a dream of mine & I'm thrilled that I decided to spring for one. I love this car! It is beautiful inside & out. The power is awesome and the experience of driving it is pure heaven. There's not a better looking car on the road.
The Finest Car I've Owned
murrayr1,03/26/2007
I drive this car everyday and arrive at work and home with a smile on my face. The car is a joy to drive. It is refined, responsive and reliable. Any minor glitches have been quickly attended to by the dealer. I drive the car I love everyday.
Weekend Car
Robb G,11/17/2008
My Aston Martin has been a great weekend car. I say this because it is usually in the shop with electrical problems during the week!
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 Aston Martin DB9
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
449 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 features & specs
Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Overview

The Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 is offered in the following submodels: DB9 Coupe, DB9 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A), Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6M).

