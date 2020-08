Used 2013 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me

Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California

Clean CARFAX. Pure Black w/Power Sport Bucket Seats.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFFDABM8DGB14771

Stock: T1049

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020