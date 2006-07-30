Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me
28 listings
- 21,276 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,998$1,122 Below Market
- 17,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,495$295 Below Market
- 17,265 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$41,388
- 15,366 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$44,995
- 25,629 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$42,900
- 38,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,990
- 13,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$49,995
- 10,546 miles
$51,798
- 20,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,995
- 9,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,950
- 32,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,498
- 27,052 miles
$39,991
- 55,824 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,999
- 15,415 miles
$53,961
- 18,578 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,900
- 28,901 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$74,891
- 32,194 miles
$50,960
- 22,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$64,995
Consumer Reviews for the Aston Martin DB9
Read recent reviews for the Aston Martin DB9
Overall Consumer Rating 4.6
Richard,07/30/2006
I was seeking a distinct and intensely pleasurable driving experience on my road test and wasn't disappointed. The car combines heft and agility with more performance than I need. Both the sound and smoothness of the engine are an experince to be savored and remembered. The fit and finish are exquisite (10+). The seats give great support. Most limitations relate to storage and are: small trunk space (luggage will be shipped), poor cup holder placement, a miniscule glove compartment. Poor local mile age (11.8 MPG)is also a compromise, but hwy milage is better than promised (21+). It's truly an uncommon beautiful car that makes a powerful and unique impression at any speed. It's worth the money!
