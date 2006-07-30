Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me

Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Bluetooth *, Power Package*, Memory Package*, DB9 Volante, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2, RWD, Jet Black, Sandstorm w/Leather Bucket Seats. Jet Black 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC. Odometer is 8832 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFAD02A27GB07068

Stock: SR-R16068

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020