Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me

THE MARKET ON AN EVERYDAY CAR IS NOT COMPARABLE TO THIS EXTREMELY UNIQUE DB9...THIS IS A MANUAL SHIFT DB9 AND IT IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE COUNTRY IT HAS DBS BADGING AND BUMPERS WITH AMV12 WHEELS!!! VERY VERY LOW MILES - 28,901! Excellent Condition. DB9 trim, Standard Paint exterior and Standard Interior interior. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle, Edmunds.com's review says so gorgeous it turns knees into Jell-O simply by sitting still. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control. Aston Martin DB9 with Standard Paint exterior and Standard Interior interior features a 12 Cylinder Engine with 470 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says Seductive styling, sumptuous V12 power, surprisingly livable for road trips and commuting, beautifully crafted cabin, ample driver space. WHY BUY FROM US One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFAB01A68GA09637

Stock: JP9143

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-18-2020