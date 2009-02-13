Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale Near Me

28 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 28 listings
  • 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Silver
    used

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    15,415 miles

    $53,961

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    18,578 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,900

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin DB9 in Black
    used

    2008 Aston Martin DB9

    28,901 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,891

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante
    used

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    32,194 miles

    $50,960

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Black
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    13,515 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Black
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    10,546 miles

    $51,798

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Silver
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    20,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,995

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Silver
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    9,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,950

    Details
  • 2009 Aston Martin DB9 in White
    used

    2009 Aston Martin DB9

    22,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $64,995

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 in Black
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9

    32,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,498

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Black
    used

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    27,052 miles

    $39,991

    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Light Green
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    21,276 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,998

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    17,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,495

    $295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Silver
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    17,265 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $41,388

    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Black
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    15,366 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante in Black
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    25,629 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin DB9 in Silver
    used

    2010 Aston Martin DB9

    11,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,400

    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante
    used

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    38,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,990

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 28 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Aston Martin DB9

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
World most amazing GT
astonman,02/13/2009
I always wanted an Aston but wasn't sure of the build quality. When I walked into the showroom the salesman urged me to just drive one and I was sold. I could feel this was a solid car and I was right. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned and I have owned several exotics. It is also the biggest head turner anywhere. Superb fit and finish. Amazing engine, perfect wood grain, the finest leather. Don't even think of comparing this in any way to the much lesser poser car the Vantage--the DB9 is a true Aston. If you can afford it, buy it - you will be glad you did.
