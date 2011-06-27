  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB9
  4. Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2014 Aston Martin DB9 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seductive styling
  • V12 power and smooth automatic transmission
  • balanced ride and handling
  • surprisingly livable on road trips
  • beautiful cabin.
  • Outdated electronics
  • some cheaper materials and construction than rivals
  • no manual transmission
  • wind buffeting in Volante.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Aston Martin DB9 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$70,464 - $89,552
Used DB9 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Aston Martin DB9 might not be the most modern or thrilling exotic sports car, but it largely makes up for that with stunning good looks and loads of character.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Aston Martin DB9 does not have a very good navigation system. Its passenger seat only adjusts four ways and the backseat is generally unusable by humans. Some may lament the absence of a manual transmission option, and there are a few downmarket materials in the cabin that would make a Bentley owner snicker.

Thus concludes the reasons why you may want to think twice about buying a DB9. If those and the sky-high price don't persuade you, then it's hard to think of a reason why you haven't already marched yourself over to the nearest Aston Martin store -- the reasons to buy a DB9 are abundantly more obvious.

Chiefly, just look at the thing. Despite a face-lift that went along with a rather thorough mechanical overhaul last year, the DB9 is still one of the most gorgeous cars on the road. This is especially impressive given that its iconic silhouette and general look have been around for a decade and migrated to every other Aston Martin. If there was ever a prime example of the word "timeless," this is it.

Next, take a look under the sculpted hood at the 5.9-liter, 510-horsepower V12 filling every corner of the engine bay and revel as it fires to life with a guttural roar. While other exotics may move with greater haste and offer sharper handling, nothing can take away from the satisfaction of experiencing the DB9 and its sonorous engine in all their glory.

However, this Aston Martin's greatest dynamic gift is its grand touring capabilities. Though it certainly offers a dynamic driving experience, it's also comfortable and practical enough to drive from Seattle to San Diego without making your butt go numb, your ears ring or your luggage remain at home. Among other such GTs, the DB9's character slots in between the less powerful 2014 Maserati GranTurismo and the more stately and refined 2014 Bentley Continental GT. Though really, at this price point, emotion is really what matters. If you want a 2014 Aston Martin DB9, get one.

2014 Aston Martin DB9 models

The 2014 Aston Martin DB9 is available as a coupe or a soft-top convertible known as the Volante. Both come with a 2+2 seating arrangement. There is a seat delete option for the coupe that replaces the rear vestigial seats with a more useful storage area.

Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, performance tires, a three-mode adjustable and adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic disc brakes, bi-xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, automatic climate control, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger, including memory functions), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full leather interior, a trunk-mounted umbrella, a battery deactivation switch (for extended parking), Bluetooth phone connectivity, a Garmin navigation system and a premium audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB input and an iPod interface. The Volante gets a fully powered soft top and a wind deflector.

Options include different wheels, a rearview camera, sport seats (six-way power adjustment, not heated, requires the front-seat-only configuration) and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The DB9 is also highly customizable, especially when it comes to exterior paint. There's a rather large selection of colors to choose from (including Volante roof colors), plus you can request any paint code Aston Martin or any other manufacturer has ever used. There are also plentiful interior trim types and leather hues available.

2014 Highlights

After significant changes last year, the Aston Martin DB9 carries over for 2014.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Aston Martin DB9 is powered by a 5.9-liter V12 (Aston labels it a 6.0) good for 510 hp and 457 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential are all standard. Aston Martin says the coupe will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, while the heavier Volante should be slightly slower. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway).

Safety

Every 2014 DB9 includes standard antilock carbon-ceramic disc brakes, stability and traction control, and front side airbags that protect the head and torso. Front and rear parking sensors are also included, while a rearview camera is optional. The Volante gets standard automatically deploying rollover bars.

Driving

If you're cross-shopping within the Aston Martin garage, get ready to hear many of the same old descriptions. The 2014 Aston Martin DB9 is surprisingly easy to drive, with decent outward visibility and a traditional automatic transmission that delivers smooth shifts without the jerkiness associated with fancier automated manuals. Selecting the Sport setting noticeably increases throttle response and shift speed, and allows gears to be held manually all the way to redline without automatically upshifting.

The car is also quite comfortable, with a compliant ride quality and a suspension that automatically adapts to road conditions. Its three driver-selectable suspension modes result in both a better ride (that is nevertheless quite firm) and sharper handling that is less prone to pavement imperfections. The electric-assist steering is precise, and the car's 50/50 weight balance assures neutral handling. As for the engine, it provides a thrilling experience of abundant power accompanied by the glorious song of a wailing V12.

Interior

It's difficult to find a surface in the 2014 DB9 that's not covered in soft leather, while veneer, alloy trim and even sapphire crystal fill in the blanks. Any complaints we may level below are often easy to ignore because of all this pampering beauty.

In terms of functionality, easily deciphered buttons combine with a central screen to create fairly simple and user-friendly audio and climate controls. However, Aston Martin trails other luxury carmakers' in-car electronics, so technophiles may find the cabin antiquated. The Garmin-sourced navigation system in particular may be an improvement over Aston's horrible old one, but it still feels out of place in such an expensive car.

The DB9 proves its road trip worthiness thanks to a driver seat that's marvelously comfortable, with ample leg- and headroom for even taller drivers. The four-way power passenger seat unfortunately doesn't offer the same amount of adjustability or comfort. The two rear seats are glorified parcel shelves, so we suggest opting for the actual parcel shelves that are optional on the coupe. The trunk is generously sized for an exotic sports car and has enough room for a set of golf clubs and a suitcase. On the other hand, the Volante suffers more wind buffeting than other convertibles.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Aston Martin DB9.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 features & specs
More about the 2014 Aston Martin DB9

Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 Overview

The Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 is offered in the following submodels: DB9 Coupe, DB9 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Aston Martin DB9s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Aston Martin DB9 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9.

Can't find a used 2014 Aston Martin DB9s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DB9 for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,143.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,528.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DB9 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,428.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,681.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Aston Martin DB9?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin DB9 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles