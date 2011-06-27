Vehicle overview

The 2014 Aston Martin DB9 does not have a very good navigation system. Its passenger seat only adjusts four ways and the backseat is generally unusable by humans. Some may lament the absence of a manual transmission option, and there are a few downmarket materials in the cabin that would make a Bentley owner snicker.

Thus concludes the reasons why you may want to think twice about buying a DB9. If those and the sky-high price don't persuade you, then it's hard to think of a reason why you haven't already marched yourself over to the nearest Aston Martin store -- the reasons to buy a DB9 are abundantly more obvious.

Chiefly, just look at the thing. Despite a face-lift that went along with a rather thorough mechanical overhaul last year, the DB9 is still one of the most gorgeous cars on the road. This is especially impressive given that its iconic silhouette and general look have been around for a decade and migrated to every other Aston Martin. If there was ever a prime example of the word "timeless," this is it.

Next, take a look under the sculpted hood at the 5.9-liter, 510-horsepower V12 filling every corner of the engine bay and revel as it fires to life with a guttural roar. While other exotics may move with greater haste and offer sharper handling, nothing can take away from the satisfaction of experiencing the DB9 and its sonorous engine in all their glory.

However, this Aston Martin's greatest dynamic gift is its grand touring capabilities. Though it certainly offers a dynamic driving experience, it's also comfortable and practical enough to drive from Seattle to San Diego without making your butt go numb, your ears ring or your luggage remain at home. Among other such GTs, the DB9's character slots in between the less powerful 2014 Maserati GranTurismo and the more stately and refined 2014 Bentley Continental GT. Though really, at this price point, emotion is really what matters. If you want a 2014 Aston Martin DB9, get one.