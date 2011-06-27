Vehicle overview

There will surely come a day when the car is no longer our preferred means of transportation. Hard to fathom, but then someone would've said the same thing 200 years ago had you told them horses would become mere playthings for wealthy little girls. On that day in the distant future when we finally succumb to the allure of dilithium-powered hover pods, humanity shall look fondly back at the Aston Martin DB9 as one of the prettiest cars to roam the Earth. It shall serve as proof that the automobile was so much more than a preferred means of transportation.

In the here and now, the 2011 Aston Martin DB9 has more to worry about than its place in a future museum. Beneath all that pretty is a car that has to compete with some of the finest exotic automobiles now in existence: Audi, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, all likely to share space in the same future museum.

The DB9 brings to the table the same lightweight yet structurally rigid all-aluminum platform that underpins every Aston Martin. This relatively lightweight package fosters greater agility and quicker acceleration from the 470-horsepower V12, which propels the DB9 coupe to 60 mph in what Aston Martin estimates to be 4.6 seconds. That's pretty darn quick, but some of its fellow future museum pieces are quicker still and cost less money.

Even so, Aston Martin has never claimed the DB9 is the ultimate automotive thrill machine. If you want to carve a canyon or visit a track, a Ferrari or Porsche will provide a far more involving experience at the ragged edge of performance. Instead, the DB9 coupe and the DB9 Volante convertible deliver sharp handling, yet both are comfortable and spacious enough to drive from Miami to Los Angeles without making your butt go numb, your ears ring or your luggage remain at home. The interior's masterful collection of fine leathers, rich woods and even sapphire crystal make such a trip all the more enjoyable.

We give the 2011 Aston Martin DB9 our whole-hearted enthusiastic endorsement, but with a significant caveat -- there are a lot of wonderful cars available for the same or less money than the DB9. They're all wildly different in look, character and ride/handling balance -- an apples-to-apples comparison just isn't realistic. So the DB9's place in our hypothetical automotive museum is assured, but whether it belongs in your garage is an entirely different story.