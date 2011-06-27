Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 for Sale

  • New Listing
    $24,999

    2005 Aston Martin DB9 Base

    55,824 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestige Imports Auto Sales - Morrisville / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD01A65GA01785
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $41,998Great Deal | $1,122 below market

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    21,276 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02AX6GB04482
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $43,495Good Deal | $295 below market

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    17,700 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A46GB04607
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $41,388Fair Deal

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    17,265 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante A M Titanium Silver Odometer is 11206 miles below market average!Here at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 19" x 8.5"/Rear 19" x 9.5" Aluminum Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Linn Premium 128 Watt Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A36GB04579
    Stock: JH2899A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-27-2020

  • $44,995

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    15,366 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car City Sales - La Crescenta / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A46GB04896
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $42,900

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    25,629 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autohaus of Naples - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02AX6GB04207
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $39,990Fair Deal

    2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    38,273 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A96GB04604
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $49,995

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    13,515 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    **PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Bluetooth *, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, DB9 Volante, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2, RWD, Jet Black, Sandstorm w/Leather Bucket Seats. Jet Black 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHCOdometer is 8832 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A27GB07068
    Stock: SR-R16068
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $51,798

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    10,546 miles
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A77GB07227
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $48,995

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    20,510 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alpine Motors Inc - Wantagh / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A37GB07208
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $69,950

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    9,609 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc. - Niwot / Colorado

    This 2007 Aston Martin DB9 2dr 2dr Volante Auto features a 5.9L V12 FI 48V 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Meteorite Silver with a Iron Ore Red interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - List of optional equipment on this car: Smokers Kit (is a non-smokers car), Linn 85 Watt Audio System Dolby Pro Logic, Brake Calipers-Red, Door Cappings-Mahogany Veneer, First Aid Kit, Optional Front Grill, Mahogany Veneer, Front Stone Guards, and Wind Deflector. Also has a Clear Mask installed, and Front/Rear Radar Detector. Brand New Michelin tires. I have used this DB9 as my driver. Garaged or on showroom. - AM/FM - Contact Jon Jelosek at 303-652-3040 or giminc1@qwestoffice.net for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A47GB07105
    Stock: 1560
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-08-2012

  • $41,498

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Base

    32,675 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

    Clean CARFAX. Black Cherry w/Leather Bucket Seats, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 19" x 8.5"/Rear 19" x 9.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Linn Premium 128 Watt Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Black Cherry w/Leather Bucket Seats.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD01A87GA07199
    Stock: D1382
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

  • $39,991

    2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    27,052 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bud Smail Motorcars - Greensburg / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A87GB08919
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $53,961

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    15,415 miles
    Delivery available*

    Mike Ward McLaren Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A98GB09658
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $54,900

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    18,578 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A48GB09177
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $74,891

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Base

    28,901 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galpin Jaguar - Van Nuys / California

    THE MARKET ON AN EVERYDAY CAR IS NOT COMPARABLE TO THIS EXTREMELY UNIQUE DB9...THIS IS A MANUAL SHIFT DB9 AND IT IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE COUNTRY IT HAS DBS BADGING AND BUMPERS WITH AMV12 WHEELS!!! VERY VERY LOW MILES - 28,901! Excellent Condition. DB9 trim, Standard Paint exterior and Standard Interior interior. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle, Edmunds.com's review says so gorgeous it turns knees into Jell-O simply by sitting still. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control. Aston Martin DB9 with Standard Paint exterior and Standard Interior interior features a 12 Cylinder Engine with 470 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says Seductive styling, sumptuous V12 power, surprisingly livable for road trips and commuting, beautifully crafted cabin, ample driver space. WHY BUY FROM US One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAB01A68GA09637
    Stock: JP9143
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-18-2020

  • Price Drop
    $50,960

    2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante

    32,194 miles
    Delivery available*

    Alpine Motors Inc - Wantagh / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD02A08GB09189
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $64,995

    2009 Aston Martin DB9 Base

    22,886 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alpine Motors Inc - Wantagh / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFAD01E89GA12327
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

