Vehicle overview

Styling is subjective and all that, but really, you need to see an oculist if your eyes see the 2010 Aston Martin DB9 as something other than a gorgeous automobile. When the world's automakers finally stop making cars and resort to some sort of hydrogen-powered hover pod, everyone will look back on the DB9 as one of the prettiest cars to ever roam the Earth. So the DB9 is obviously desirable for its looks, but the real question is: What's going on underneath all that pretty?

Well, the DB9 is built on Aston Martin's VH platform that underpins all its vehicles -- it's a strong aluminum architecture that manages to keep weight reasonably in check. This in turn allows for greater agility and less taxed acceleration from the 470-horsepower V12, which propels the DB9 coupe to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's certainly not slow, but less costly exotic cars like the Porsche 911 Turbo or Audi R8 5.2 are notably quicker. It definitely won't handle with the tenacity of those cars either.

Even so, the DB9 isn't intended to be the ultimate automotive thrill machine. The DB9 is more of a grand touring car, one that possesses sharp handling yet has a ride comfortable enough to go from Miami to Los Angeles without making your butt go numb and reducing your spine to a garbled mash of vertebrae. The interior's masterful and customizable collection of fine leathers, rich woods and even sapphire crystal make such a trip all the more enjoyable.

Among exotics, its fellow Brit the Bentley Continental GT is the closest competitor to the DB9 in terms of power and character, but even that comparison is a stretch. To a further degree, cars like the Audi R8 5.2, Ferrari California, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and Porsche 911 Turbo would appeal to the same sort of high-priced demographic, but all offer vastly different styles and various degrees of ride/handling acumen.

In the end, though, we suspect many buyers will not worry too much that Exotic A is quicker than Exotic B, or even that Exotic G is a better value. They're more likely to care about the style and image each exotic exudes, with the assumption that what's going on underneath all that pretty is a brilliantly engineered car. For the 2010 Aston Martin DB9, that's indeed a safe assumption.