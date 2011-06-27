Vehicle overview

When it was introduced for 2005, the Aston Martin DB9 heralded a new direction for the storied British automaker. Here was an exotic GT sports car that augmented its breathtaking beauty with a sophisticated chassis and an authentically elegant interior -- quite a feat for an Aston and a night-and-day difference over the now-defunct DB7. Offered as both a 2+2 coupe and a convertible (known as the Volante), the 2007 Aston Martin DB9 will appeal to wealthy buyers seeking an alternative to the more obvious Italian and German nameplates in this price range.

Underneath the Aston DB9's shapely aluminum/composite bodywork is a lightweight aluminum-bonded frame, which Aston claims is the most structurally efficient in the world. Known as the VH platform, it forms the backbone of all 2007 Aston Martin models. In the DB9, it does a remarkable job of keeping curb weight in check, as even the Volante weighs in at just over 4,000 pounds -- considerably less than most competing GT drop tops. This year's new Sports Pack option for the coupe brings additional rigidity to the DB9, as the standard car's composite underbody tray is replaced by a load-bearing aluminum panel. This package also includes stiffer springs, shock absorbers and antiroll bars.

Aston Martin admits the DB9 Volante's topless body lacks the stiffness of the coupe. Indeed, the Volante is little more than half as stiff as the standard DB9 coupe, and this is sufficient to alter the character of the car. To compensate for the diminished rigidity, the setup of the DB9's suspension is softened. As a result, the Volante feels more like a boulevard cruiser than a sporting GT, and cowl shake is apparent over rough pavement. In addition, wind buffeting is a problem at high speeds. Aston offers a wind blocker as an option, but for this kind of money, we'd like to see better cockpit wind management in the first place.

Mechanical motivation for the DB9 siblings follows traditional lines, with a 6.0-liter V12 mounted up front. Producing 450 horsepower and 412 pound-feet of torque, the silky-smooth engine is capable of pushing the DB9 coupe to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph, according to Aston Martin. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available. Braking is handled by massive four-piston brake calipers gripping grooved rotors.

To be sure, the 2007 Aston Martin DB9 is a desirable car for someone who wants an exotic that blends both GT and sports car characteristics. The coupe is lighter and more engaging to drive than vehicles like the Bentley Continental GT or Mercedes-Benz CL600. It's also priced considerably less than the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Although less sporting, the DB9 convertible has equal appeal. It's more entertaining than the lovely but hefty Continental GTC, and while the Mercedes SL600 and SL65 are dynamically superior, they feel mass-produced alongside the delicately crafted DB9 Volante. This is the sort of car you'd park outside your house as an ornament and wash lovingly on a Sunday morning. It's automotive art and it's undeniably cool.