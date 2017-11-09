More about the 2018 Acura ILX

Used 2018 Acura ILX Overview

The Used 2018 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Acura ILX ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Acura ILX trim styles: The Used 2018 Acura ILX Base is priced between $19,998 and $21,796 with odometer readings between 14842 and 28697 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium Package is priced between $19,490 and $19,490 with odometer readings between 34766 and 34766 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages is priced between $23,590 and $23,590 with odometer readings between 14880 and 14880 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura ILX Special Edition is priced between $18,411 and $18,411 with odometer readings between 27735 and 27735 miles.

The Used 2018 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package is priced between $23,183 and $23,183 with odometer readings between 18418 and 18418 miles.

Which used 2018 Acura ILXES are available in my area?

There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,411 and mileage as low as 14842 miles.

Can't find a used 2018 Acura ILXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Acura ILX?

