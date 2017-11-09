2018 Acura ILX Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong feature content for the price
- Precise steering feel
- Good crash test scores
- Unrefined ride quality
- Interior accommodations fall short of expectations
- Below average performance
- Technology interface can be clumsy
Which ILX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
2018 Acura ILX models
The 2018 Acura ILX is an entry-level luxury sedan that is available in seven different trims: base, a new Special Edition, AcuraWatch Plus, Premium, Premium A-Spec, Tech Plus and Tech Plus A-Spec. All trims are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (201 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base ILX comes with 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver sport seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a folding rear seatback, a rearview camera, limited text messaging functions, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a six-speaker stereo with active noise cancellation, streaming internet radio and USB/auxiliary input.
The Special Edition trim adds 18-inch wheels, extended side sills and the rear spoiler from the A-Spec package. The AcuraWatch Plus trim starts with the base trim's features and adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation and an updated driver information screen.
The Tech Plus includes all of the AcuraWatch Plus items along with a multiview rear camera and a 10-speaker premium audio system. The Premium reverts back to the base trim features and adds an iPhone-based navigation system and a seven-speaker audio system. Both the Tech Plus and Premium trim levels also include leather upholstery, a four-way power front passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Siri Eyes Free phone control, a universal garage door opener, a touchscreen display, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, satellite and HD radio, and additional internet music apps.
The A-Spec is added to either the Tech Plus or Premium models and includes the Special Edition content as well as foglights, suede seat inserts with contrasting stitching, a dark headliner and metal sport pedals.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.5
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the ILX models:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Warns if a frontal collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane without signaling and will nudge the car back if no action is taken.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Indicates if a car is lurking in your blind spot and will beep if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
