Consumer Rating
(5)
2015 Acura ILX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous number of standard features
  • balanced approach to ride quality and handling ability.
  • Lackluster base engine
  • smallish trunk
  • no automatic transmission or top-end features for sport-oriented 2.4-liter model
  • lacks certain useful electronic safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Attractive and well-equipped, the 2015 Acura ILX is a respectable choice for a compact luxury sedan. Still, there are a number of worthy alternatives that savvy shoppers should consider.

Vehicle overview

If you've looked at new-car pricing recently, you've probably noticed that entry-level luxury sedans (think BMW 3 Series) aren't so "entry" anymore. To compensate, many automakers are coming out with smaller, less expensive sedans that still provide premium amenities and entertaining performance. The Acura ILX was one of the first sedans to pioneer this trend, and for 2015 it's still going strong. But it also faces some upstart rivals.

As is the case with other Acura products, the ILX's appeal lies in its ability to deliver solid quality and superlative value. The sedan comes with a long list of standard features, including leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and a reasonable price that makes it one of the more affordable models in its segment. We also like its balanced approach to ride comfort and handling: In an Edmunds.com "B" rating, we found that it offers the control and engagement you'd expect from a sport sedan, but there's also a forgiving ride quality that makes this Acura easy to live with.

Still, the 2015 Acura ILX falls short of certain rivals in a few areas, particularly in regard to what's under the hood. With the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the ILX is quite a bit slower than its peers -- a notable deficiency, since this is, after all, a sedan with sporty aspirations. An upgrade is available with the ILX 2.4, which is guided by a more muscular 2.4-liter powertrain. However, the sole transmission choice with the 2.4 is a six-speed manual, which greatly limits its appeal.

There's some serious talent to consider within the compact luxury sedan segment. Though the 2015 Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class have smaller backseats than the ILX and are more expensive, they boast more robust engines, more opulent interiors and higher levels of brand cachet. Another superior pick is the Buick Verano, which comes with a lower starting price than the ILX, more safety features and a potent 250-horsepower engine upgrade that's available with an automatic transmission.

Also, for roughly the same amount as a loaded ILX, you could step up in size and get a fully equipped version of a more spacious midsize sedan like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. Overall, the 2015 Acura ILX is a likable enough car, but with this many desirable alternatives, you'll certainly want to shop around before making a final decision.

2015 Acura ILX models

The 2015 Acura ILX entry-level luxury sedan comes in four trim levels: 2.0, 2.0 with Premium package, 2.0 with Technology package and 2.4 with Premium package.

Standard equipment for the base 2.0 includes 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, keyless ignition and entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a fold-down rear seatback, active noise cancellation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 5-inch information display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod audio interface and Pandora radio smartphone app integration.

The 2.0 with Premium package and 2.4 with Premium package include the amenities listed above and add xenon headlights, foglights, satellite radio and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The 2.0 with Technology package (not available on the 2.4) includes all of the features of the Premium package along with a navigation system with a slightly larger display, voice commands, AcuraLink, GPS-linked climate control and a 10-speaker ELS surround-sound audio system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Acura ILX sees a minor reshuffling of feature content across trim levels. The ILX Hybrid has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2015 ILX is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 150 hp and 140 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered is a five-speed automatic that sends its power to the front wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, this powertrain brought the ILX from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds. That's average for a compact economy car, but slow for a compact sedan wearing a premium badge. EPA-estimated fuel economy is respectable at 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway).

The ILX 2.4 with the Premium package comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 201 hp and 170 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is the only available transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the ILX 2.4 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. This is still a little slower than many entry-level luxury sedans with a base engine or regular midsize sedans with an upgraded four-cylinder or V6 engine. Fuel economy ratings stand at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Acura ILX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard, but useful safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a lane-departure warning system aren't available.

In government crash tests, the Acura ILX earned a top five-star rating for overall protection in crash tests, with four stars total for frontal-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the ILX a top score of "Good" for the car's performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its head restraint and seats design also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the ILX 2.0 Premium came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is a little better than average. Curiously, the supposedly sportier ILX 2.4 stopped in 130 feet, which is longer than average.

Driving

Nobody is going to mistake the 2015 Acura ILX for a BMW 3 Series, but overall performance is more than adequate for everyday commuting duty. The standard 2.0-liter engine is quite smooth, so wringing the most from it is not an annoying task. Equipped with the 2.4-liter engine, the ILX is a different animal, as its sporting exhaust note and greater horsepower translate to quicker acceleration. We're also quite fond of the precision-machined action of the six-speed manual transmission, which is one of the easiest and most enjoyable to use in any car. Still, the fact that you can't get the 2.4 with an automatic transmission limits this model's appeal for commuters.

Ride quality is a strength for all versions of the 2015 Acura ILX. This car offers a nearly ideal compromise between control and comfort, and it's quiet on the highway. Driving enthusiasts might be disappointed that the ILX 2.4 doesn't come with a sportier suspension tune, but the car is sure-footed around turns and generally enjoyable to pilot.

Interior

The ILX's interior is well-constructed, but the materials used aren't really a step up from top non-luxury sedans. Similarly, the design features Acura's typical high-tech vibe, but it's nowhere near as luxurious as in the classy A3. You do get a fair amount of features, though. There is a 5-inch display screen topping the center stack for the myriad infotainment functions, and smartly placed buttons and knobs to control them. A 6-inch screen comes with the navigation system, as do voice command functionality (navigation and audio) and a nice-sounding ELS audio system.

Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive without giving the impression of confinement or hardness. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with a decent amount of backseat room. Still, headroom can be snug for 6-footers, due to the car's standard sunroof.

Trunk space, at 12.3 cubic feet, is average, and the opening is a little narrow. The rear seat folds down to facilitate carrying longer items, but the seatback is not split to permit a mix of long cargo and a passenger or two in the backseat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Acura ILX.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My ILX is a great car
stevenrose,10/06/2014
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
Update: My ILX has only continued to perform better with each mile. The engine and transmission are as smooth as silk and it feels spritley. It also looks great. Great car!!! I really enjoy owning my ILX. The ILX offers a great value. For just over $27,000 you get a lot of standard features including leather, 17" wheels, back-up camera, luxury car dealership service treatment and Acura reliability. The ILX handles great, for a small engine it is refined and smooth. Acceleration is decent and the car feels more powerful than 150HP. On the highway you don't even realize you have hit 80 because it is pretty smooth. Road noise is the only downfall, but when you are listening to the great stereo you don't hear a thing. If you read some reviews I think they are unfair, the car is excellent. I test drove the Audi A3 1.8T and the turbo and love the ILX by far.
Great entry level luxury car
NicBran,10/04/2015
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Before purchasing this car, I had a Mazda RX-8 which I had owned for 9 years. I loved the car, I wasn't ready to give it up but the cost of repairs, the difficulty in repairing the car, the nickel and diming from Mazda because of the rotary engine was taking it's toll and it finally came time for me to consider trading the car in for something more reliable. I had considered Audi and BMW, but the biggest "want" on my car wish list was that the vehicle had to be easy to repair and not cost an arm and a leg each time I took it in. I just wanted something that had the sleekness and handling of my RX-8 but with the engine of a Honda. So what better than an Acura? Granted, when I test drove the ILX, I was rather bored, I thought the car was too sedate. However, I had to remind myself that I was used to the squirreliness of the rear wheel drive on the RX-8 and that the sedateness of the ILX could be good for me. While the ILX does not handle as well as the RX-8 (I am a rather aggressive driver and enjoyed the manual transmission on the Mazda), the ILX is pretty decent in acceleration, handles corners well (I don't have to worry about fish tailing), and has an overall feeling of "gliding" that I really enjoy. I also love the interior. Some of the reviews on the ILX will say the interior is not as nice as the Audi A3 or the BMW 3 series, but I beg to differ. The interior is sleek and comfortable, the user interface on the touchscreen fairly easy to use. The one complaint I do have is that the navigation app is only compatible with iPhone and as I am a Galaxy user, it is useless to me. Also one thing to note with this car that salespeople at the dealership may argue with, is that this car performs WAY better on premium gasoline. When I purchased the car, the sales person said the car takes regular gas. I put regular in the car and experienced lagging at acceleration, rough idling, and I could feel the car stumbling when I would push down on the gas. When I brought it up to the guy who sold me the car, he said that was impossible, however, when I refueled with premium, the car was back to "gliding" and I have no trouble with acceleration. Use your best judgement but don't always listen to the guy selling the car. The guy who sold me my car knew nothing about the car and kept saying "It is a beautiful car, it sells itself". Overall, I am very happy I did not go with Audi or BMW and know that when this car will need servicing, I will not walk out missing a huge piece of my paycheck. It was a great transition from the RX-8.
Amazing Car!
robin707,05/14/2015
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I just purchased the 2015 ILX 2.4 6 speed manual and must say, this is the most fun car I've ever had. It handles great on curvy roads, the seats feel like they were made for me. The price was even reasonable for the performance and comfort. This is the best manual I have ever driven, it's smooth, it's fast and it's so much fun! I highly recommend this car to anyone who wants a sporty, yet functional car.
saved from bmw
MC,10/13/2018
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I was in a 328i BMW which was poor on gas, ripped of on repairs' yet best performance by any of over 25 cars I have Owned. However this is a great low cost ,strong performance except for poor take off in the rain, yet my wallet love's it and so do I. It's also a 4cyl,don't a v6 anymore.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Acura ILX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Acura ILX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Acura ILX

Used 2015 Acura ILX Overview

The Used 2015 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), and Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Acura ILX?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Acura ILX trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Acura ILX Base is priced between $13,995 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 59601 and80239 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Acura ILX Premium Package is priced between $14,800 and$14,800 with odometer readings between 63632 and63632 miles.

Which used 2015 Acura ILXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Acura ILX for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 59601 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Acura ILX.

