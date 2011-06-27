  1. Home
2022 Acura ILX

MSRP range: $26,500 - $32,400
Acura ILX Technology and A-SPEC Packages Sedan Profile Shown
MSRP$27,545
Edmunds suggests you pay$26,784
What Should I Pay
2022 Acura ILX Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Plenty of features for the money
  • Solid fuel economy
  • Plasticky interior trim
  • Overly stiff ride
  • Many tech features are outdated
  • Leisurely acceleration, especially for the class
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Save as much as $761 with Edmunds

2022 Acura ILX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Acura ILX

msrp

$25,900
starting price
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Acura ILX.

Features & Specs

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$26,500
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Torque: 180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 182.2 in. / Height: 55.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.6 in.
Curb Weight: 3095 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.4 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Acura ILX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ILX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Acura ILX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ILX gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ILX has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura ILX. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Acura ILX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Acura ILX:

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Acura ILX reliable?

To determine whether the Acura ILX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ILX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ILX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Acura ILX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Acura ILX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ILX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Acura ILX?

The least-expensive 2022 Acura ILX is the 2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,500.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $32,400
  • 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $28,500
  • 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $30,500
  • 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $26,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Acura ILX?

If you're interested in the Acura ILX, the next question is, which ILX model is right for you? ILX variants include 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). For a full list of ILX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Acura ILX

2022 Acura ILX Overview

The 2022 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Acura ILX models are available with a 2.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 201 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Acura ILX comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual.

What do people think of the 2022 Acura ILX?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Acura ILX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 ILX.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Acura ILX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 ILX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Acura ILX?

2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)

The 2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,545. The average price paid for a new 2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $761 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $761 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,784.

The average savings for the 2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 2.8% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Acura ILXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Acura ILX for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2022 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,045 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Acura ILX.

Can't find a new 2022 Acura ILXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,446.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Acura ILX?

2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/34 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG28
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.4 L
Passenger Volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length182.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.6 in.
Curb Weight3148 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Acura ILX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

