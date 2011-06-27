2022 Acura ILX
MSRP range: $26,500 - $32,400
|MSRP
|$27,545
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$26,784
What Should I Pay
2022 Acura ILX Review
- Plenty of features for the money
- Solid fuel economy
- Plasticky interior trim
- Overly stiff ride
- Many tech features are outdated
- Leisurely acceleration, especially for the class
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $26,500
- MPG & Fuel
- 24 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 201 hp @ 6800 rpm
- Torque: 180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- N/A
- Dimensions
- Length: 182.2 in. / Height: 55.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.6 in.
- Curb Weight: 3095 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.4 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Acura ILX a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ILX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Acura ILX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ILX gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ILX has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura ILX. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Acura ILX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Acura ILX:
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the first ILX generation introduced for 2013
Is the Acura ILX reliable?
To determine whether the Acura ILX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ILX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ILX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Acura ILX a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Acura ILX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ILX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Acura ILX?
The least-expensive 2022 Acura ILX is the 2022 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,500.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $32,400
- 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $28,500
- 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $30,500
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $26,500
What are the different models of Acura ILX?
If you're interested in the Acura ILX, the next question is, which ILX model is right for you? ILX variants include 4dr Sedan w/Technology and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). For a full list of ILX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Acura ILX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Edge
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2021 Explorer
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Volvo V50 2008 Features Specs
- Audi A6 2011 Sedan Features Specs
- Volvo S80 2010 Sedan Features Specs
- Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1995 Features Specs
Other models
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD Aurora IL
- Used Volvo XC60 Denton TX
- Used GMC Suburban Aurora IL
- Used Toyota Highlander Sterling Heights MI
- Used Genesis G70 Thornton CO
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Glendale CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Cary NC
- Used Lexus GX 460 Littleton CO
- Used Dodge Dakota Denton TX
- Used Audi A4 Pomona CA
- Used BMW M2 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Joliet IL
- Used Ferrari 488 GTB Glendale AZ
- Used Lexus UX 200 Salinas CA
- Used Kia Sorento Denton TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Joliet IL
- Used Cadillac XT6 Burlington VT
- Used Nissan Pathfinder Carrollton TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Moreno Valley CA
- Used Nissan Altima Olathe KS
- Used Nissan Altima Sunnyvale CA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Denton TX
- Used Volvo S60 Moreno Valley CA
- Used GMC Yukon Las Cruces NM
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Round Rock TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade Fort Smith AR
- Used INFINITI G37 Sedan Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Littleton CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Rancho Cucamonga CA