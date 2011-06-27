  1. Home
2016 Acura ILX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Price tag is fairly low across the board
  • generous list of standard features
  • feels kind of sporty thanks to precise steering
  • rear seat is roomy for its class.
  • Interior materials don't look or feel premium
  • engine isn't as powerful as most in this class
  • engine and road noise are pronounced
  • harsh ride quality may literally bounce you out of your seat
  • infotainment interface isn't as user-friendly as some rivals
  • taller occupants may not fit.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a luxury sedan without a high price tag? You may be intrigued by the 2016 Acura ILX. Plenty of standard features and a spacious cabin make this sedan comfortable for everyday driving, while its sporty look and feel make it a real driver's car, too. Read on to see if the Acura ILX has the right mix of value, comfort and sport for you.

Vehicle overview

Within the growing class of compact entry-level luxury sedans, the Acura ILX has yet to have its standout moment. In past years, the ILX lagged behind competitors because of a lackluster base powertrain and a lack of available safety features to match the competition. For 2016, however, Acura ILX gets a series of updates aimed at bringing it into line with the rest of its (relatively) inexpensive premium-brand rivals.

For starters, the 2016 ILX comes standard with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that was optional in the past. That engine gets a small increase in torque, and it is now paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission rather than a six-speed manual. Along with the updates to power, the 2016 Acura ILX gets several new safety features including a standard multiview rear camera and optional items like a blind-spot warning system and adaptive cruise control with frontal collision mitigation. As icing on the cake, the ILX is still priced lower than some of its top rivals, and within its size class, its rear seat is pretty accommodating for adult passengers.

The 2016 Acura ILX is a handsome-looking sedan. LED headlights are standard this year.

Nonetheless, numerous foibles persist. Materials quality, for example, may not be what you're expecting, as many of the surfaces you'll come in contact with on a regular basis don't feel like they're up to snuff for a luxury sedan. Basically, there isn't a lot inside the cabin that makes an ILX stand out from a well-equipped Honda. Acceleration is tepid unless you like taking the engine to redline, and road noise is a persistent issue. For tech-savvy buyers, things aren't perfect, either. The 2016 Acura ILX gets an additional screen on the center console this year, but, while its graphics are pleasing, functionality leaves a bit to be desired. Systems from Audi and BMW are much more user-friendly.

Accordingly, you'll want to look at some of the excellent alternatives in this price range before making a decision. The 2016 Audi A3 and 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class are more expensive and aren't as roomy in back, but their more potent engines and more refined interiors make them seem more worthy of luxury sedan status. Larger mainstream sedans like the 2016 Ford Fusion and 2016 Honda Accord might not seem luxurious at first, but their loaded-up top trim levels can be very respectable alternatives to the ILX. Ultimately, we're glad that this year's improvements have moved the 2016 Acura ILX up a notch. But this entry-level model still has its work cut out if it wants to stand out from the crowd.

2016 Acura ILX models

The 2016 Acura ILX entry-level luxury sedan comes with six different equipment levels: base, AcuraWatch Plus package, Premium package, A-Spec Package, Premium and A-Spec package. and Technology Plus package.

Standard equipment for the base model includes 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a fold-down rear seatback, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 5-inch information display screen, a multiview rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod audio interface and Pandora radio and Siri Eyes Free smartphone app integration.

With the AcuraWatch Plus package, you'll get all the base ILX equipment plus adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, a lane departure warning system, lane-keeping assist and road departure mitigation.

The Premium package builds on the base car's standard equipment as well, but it omits the AcuraWatch Plus equipment in lieu of blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, leather front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch upper information display (in lieu of the 5-inch screen), an additional 7-inch touchscreen and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and Aha radio smartphone app integration.

The 2016 ILX Premium receives the larger, 8-inch information display screen.

Further up the ladder, the Technology Plus package adds the contents of the AcuraWatch Plus package and the Premium package as well as a 10-speaker ELS audio system, voice commands (including audio), a navigation system and guidelines for the rearview camera.

You can add the A-Spec package to both the Premium and Technology Plus package equipment lines to get 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, side sills and simulated-suede seat inserts with contrasting stitching.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Acura ILX gets freshened front and rear end treatments, including new LED headlights, for a sharper look. The base 2.0-liter engine is no longer available, so the previously optional 2.4-liter engine is now standard in every ILX, and this year it produces some additional torque and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Lastly, there are several new safety features available, including a blind-spot warning system, rear-cross traffic alerts, lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and a multiview back-up camera.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2016 ILX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 201 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission (it's technically an automated manual transmission but it functions like a conventional automatic). The EPA's estimated fuel economy stands at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a 2016 ILX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in an adequate 6.9 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 Acura ILX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard.

Optional equipment includes a frontal collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist and road-departure mitigation (which detects the potential for veering into objects such as trees or parked cars and applies the lane keeping assist and collision mitigation systems).

In Edmunds testing, the Acura ILX came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a few feet shorter than similar vehicles with all-season tires.

Driving

In prior years, we preferred the ILX's 2.4-liter engine over the underwhelming base 2.0-liter engine, so it's nice to have the bigger engine standard this year. Better yet, you can finally get this engine with an automatic transmission, something most buyers will want in this class of car. Still, the 2016 ILX is hardly a speed demon, and the engine has to work harder and rev higher than most competitors to accelerate with authority. The eight-speed automatic transmission's steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and rev-matched downshifts liven up the driving experience, but we noted some low-speed hiccups in full automatic mode.

In terms of handling and acceleration, the 2016 Acura ILX comes up short for its class.

The 2016 Acura ILX's ride quality is also disappointing. The car reacts stiffly over rough surfaces, yet it's overly soft and wallowy when encountering big highway dips. Road noise is also higher than average for this segment. In both regards, the Audi A3 is more refined and pleasing to drive. Around turns, the ILX's precise steering helps the car feel sporty and direct, but its handling limits and fun-to-drive nature are ultimately modest for the segment.

Interior

While there are a few improvements to styling, the 2016 ILX's interior mostly carries over from the previous year. That means the materials still aren't really much better than what you'll find in top mainstream sedans like the Accord, though everything seems to be screwed together pretty well. In contrast, the Audi A3 feels much classier and more luxurious inside than the ILX.

You do get a fair number of features, though. The Premium and Tech Plus models benefit from a new, larger touchscreen on the center stack. Even with the optional larger screen however, the ILX's setup isn't our favorite. It splits audio and navigation functions into two screens, and the control knob in the middle of the dash is less intuitive to use than the armrest-mounted controllers in the ILX's German rivals.

Compared to other entry-level sedans, the 2016 ILX has a roomy rear seat.

Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive, yet not overly firm or confining. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with a decent amount of backseat room. Still, headroom can be snug for 6-footers due to the car's standard sunroof.

Trunk space, at 12.3 cubic feet, is average, and the opening is a little narrow. The rear seat folds down to facilitate carrying longer items, but the seatback is not split to permit a mix of long cargo and a passenger or two in the backseat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Acura ILX.

5(50%)
4(28%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(6%)
4.1
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ILX Tech pack.
6thman,04/23/2015
Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
Got the ILX like 3 weeks ago, so far no problems, fast, corners nicely, good on gas, I like better than the A3, felt cramped inside, handles as well as IS250, anyone feels differently about you are subject to your own opinion, I am not a critic just a regular guy typing my own views...
I LOVE this car!
Shane Gochenouer,09/01/2015
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
This car has met all of my expectations and surpassed most of them, it is everything I was looking for at a very reasonable price point. I previously owned a 2014 Civic EX 4dr, which I bought, at least partially, because Civics are traditionally modders, with a lot of potential for customization. Not so much the case (mechanically) anymore, unless you get the SI, but I work in the city and bumper to bumper commuting with a manual, forget it. At any rate, the ILX offered everything I wanted my Civic to become, sporty, both in appearance and performance (big emphasis on performance), as well as more luxury and Honda/Acura's legendary reliability. I did a LOT of research before pulling the trigger on the purchase and I just don't think that anything out there can touch the ILX if price is at all an issue for you. Go to Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Infiniti, Lexus websites and "Build and Price" their entry level offerings with same/similar features and you will see what I mean. In NONE of those cases are you getting anywhere near the ILX in features, performance, quality or reliability for under 40K (the model I bought, w/ premium package, stickers at $30,820 with destination charges). If you are looking to buy a status symbol, this isn't the car for you, but if you want luxury quality and performance combined with unmatched reliability, this is definitely worth a look and test drive, I consider it a class leading example of what I call "practical luxury". Also worth mention, I had a 2015 ILX base model (with the 2.0) loaner for a day and a half while the dealership installed a remote start and was NOT impressed, the 2015 would not have won me over, I would still be driving the Civic, so if you have an earlier model and weren't pleased or it didn't meet your expectations, give the 2016 a test drive. The only Cons I have to offer are getting into and out of the vehicle (at 5'11" with short legs and a long torso) can be slightly awkward and low speed crawl can be chunky at times (for the first week till you get used to shift points) however from the reviews I have read on its competitors it still excels in this area (I haven't test driven any of them). UPDATE: After 8 months driving it every day, I still love this car. My only takeaway after 8 months is that without Navi the 2 screen layout can feel pretty redundant, but that's such a first world problem I don't even feel good complaining about it. Sport mode is awesome, whether or not you use the paddle shifters, which by the way can be used in normal drive mode as well.
I love it
Holly Swanson,04/30/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
I absolutely adore this car. I have no idea what some people are talking about regarding the seats being uncomfortable. These are the most comfortable seats I've ever driven in. This car is just what I was looking for...a beautiful, reliable and luxurious commuter. The white model really turns heads and by the first week I'd already gotten so many compliments. Interior road noise is perfect, road feel is excellent, steering is excellent, ever little detail in his car screams luxury. Really nothing bad I can say about this car, and no I've not been paid to say these things...this car is just that good.
Best Value - Entry level luxury sedan
ILX2016,01/02/2016
Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
If you're in the market for an entry level luxury sedan, you're most likely considering the Audi A3, MB CLA or the BMW 320, along with the ILX. Pricing-wise, the base MSRPs are not that far apart; but, once you start adding options, the prices begin to spread apart. Comparing all the features in an Acura ILX with Technology Plus and A-Spec, the price differences can vary as much as $5k-$10k. Add to that the recent year-end incentives, and the price difference can go as much as $12k. Considering the reliability of Acura, and its traditionally high resale value, the ILX represents the best value in this category.
See all 36 reviews of the 2016 Acura ILX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Acura ILX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Acura ILX
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Previously, the Acura ILX suffered from a weak base engine, while the more powerful option was only available with a manual transmission. That's all changed now that the old base engine has been eliminated and a new eight-speed automated manual transmission is standard across the board. A slight styling refresh and additional features are also new, making the 2016 Acura ILX more competitive among the new crop of entry-level luxury sedans.

What Is It?
Acura's entry-level sedan, the ILX gets a midcycle refresh for the 2016 model year to address some of the drawbacks that kept it from reaching its full potential. Gone is the 150-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder and its outdated five-speed automatic transmission. Now, the 2016 Acura ILX is only available with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 201 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque, which all goes through a modern eight-speed automated manual transmission. The ILX's chassis also receives some enhancements to stiffen the structure and improve crash-worthiness.

On the outside, some subtle styling updates further improve the ILX's overall impression. The front and rear fascia have been sharpened ever so slightly, and LED headlights and taillights lend a more modern appearance. The interior also receives a freshening with improved materials, added sound insulation and a secondary infotainment screen on higher-trimmed models. The newly available AcuraWatch suite of technology-based safety features brings the ILX up to date with its contemporaries.

Prices start at $28,820 for the base ILX. For another $2,000, the Premium package adds features like leather upholstery, the secondary infotainment display, navigation via newer iPhones, some of the AcuraWatch safety features and an upgraded audio system. The Tech Plus package increases the price to $33,820 and gets you a built-in navigation system, premium audio and the complete AcuraWatch safety suite. Available on the Premium and Tech Plus packages is the sporty A-Spec package that adds 18-inch wheels, faux suede seat inserts, foglights, a rear spoiler and a few interior trim elements. We spent a day driving the Tech Plus model with the A-Spec package throughout California's Napa Valley. The as-tested price for this model came to $35,810, including $920 for destination and handling.

2016 Acura ILX

How Does It Drive?
Power from the now standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder isn't what we'd call impressive, but it is certainly adequate for most drivers. We were more impressed by the new eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission. Unlike some automated manuals that exhibit some unrefined lurches off the line, the ILX's transmission is as smooth as a traditional automatic. This is due in no small part to Acura fitting a torque converter to the transmission, an element that is normally associated with typical automatics.

In normal drive mode, the ILX accelerates smoothly on city roads with a pleasant low burble and precise steering. Reaching highway speeds and passing slower traffic with confidence requires a decent prod of the pedal in order to get the revs up as the engine begins to emit a strained groan. Once up to speed, the engine quiets down considerably, overtaken by a noticeable but not intrusive amount of road noise.

On more demanding roads, we slipped the transmission into Sport mode. Engine revs are held higher in this setting, and under braking, the transmission keeps power on tap with well-timed rev-matched downshifts. As good as Sport mode was, we preferred the manual mode that was commanded by the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. In this setting, the quicker but rougher gearchanges had us driving with much more enthusiasm.

The ILX delivers a compliant and comfortable ride quality without compromising on sporty handling. The A-Spec package's 18-inch wheels transmit more road imperfections into the cabin, but even on broken pavement it never becomes harsh. Overall, the car feels solidly tethered to the road, which gives us the confidence to have some fun in the narrow curves. Steering effort is noticeably light and relays very little information back to the driver, but it is very precise. The first indication of the performance limit is the lack of front wheel traction as the tires claw at the asphalt coming out of turns. Otherwise, the ILX should satisfy drivers seeking some thrills.

2016 Acura ILX

How Is the Interior?
The basic design of the previous interior carries over to the ILX's refresh for 2016 with a few notable improvements. The most obvious change, at least for Premium and Tech Plus models, is the addition of a touchscreen right in the middle of the center stack. It replaces the outdated buttons, knobs and digital readouts of the previous ILX for a cleaner, contemporary look. Operation of the system isn't as intuitive as we'd prefer, as the upper screen atop the dash displays both audio and navigation, while the middle touchscreen handles audio, climate and general system settings.

The abundance of physical buttons throughout the cockpit further complicates operation. We counted about 30 buttons on the center stack and another 18 on the steering wheel. Compounding matters is the main infotainment dial's positioning in the middle of the dash instead of closer to the center armrest and where your hand naturally rests.

Shoppers on a budget may want to try out the Premium package's ability to use select iPhones as a substitute for the Tech Plus package's integrated navigation. It's not as elegant as the integrated system, but in our experience it does a fine job of bridging the gap between phone-only and a traditional in-dash system.

2016 Acura ILX

As far as materials quality goes, the ILX still trails its German rivals by a noticeable margin. There is an abundance of hard plastics by comparison and the soft-touch and leather surfaces are also not quite as nice. After an hour or so of driving, we would also have preferred more padding on the door and center armrests to cushion our elbows.

The well-shaped and adequately cushioned seats are comfortable over longer distances. Lateral support was a bit lacking for spirited driving, but the A-Spec faux suede surfaces provide plenty of grip to hold occupants in place. Rear passenger space is considerably more generous than in other sedans in the class, as average-size adults can comfortably be accommodated.

The ILX's trunk can hold up to 12.3 cubic feet of cargo, which is about average among its entry-level luxury sedan rivals. Thanks to the space behind the rear wheel humps, a golf bag can easily be accommodated width-wise across the trunk. Remote handles to release the folding rear seats are handy, but the seats only fold down as one piece, meaning you can't transport longer items and a rear passenger at the same time.

What Safety Features Are Available?
In addition to the typical safety features found in other vehicles, the 2016 Acura ILX's standard equipment list also includes a multiview rearview camera. Opting for the AcuraWatch suite of safety features adds forward collision warning and mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts. Structural enhancements have also been made in this refresh in response to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's challenging small frontal overlap crash test.

During our drive, we were most impressed by Acura's new lane departure warning and intervention system. When drifting out of a lane, subtle visual warnings appear initially, followed by a gentle nudge felt through the steering wheel to move the car back in line. Without any intervention, the system steered the car through gentle turns as well as a human pilot, but it does require occasional driver input to remain active.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA estimates the 2016 ILX will achieve 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway). Compared to direct competitors, these figures are average.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Audi A3: The Edmunds "A"-rated Audi A3 is the leader in the entry-level luxury sedan segment. Depending on trim levels and options, the Audi will cost $2,000-$4,000 more than a comparable Acura ILX, but its advantage in quality, performance and prestige may justify the financial penalty. As with the other competitors listed below, the A3 can also be had with all-wheel drive.

BMW 320i: As the perennial leader in this class, the 3 Series remains a benchmark, but its higher price may keep it just out of reach for some shoppers. The base model 320i costs about $2,800 more than the ILX. Equipping the BMW to be comparable to the Acura further widens the price gap. It may be better in a number of ways, but value is not one of them.

Mercedes-Benz CLA250: Besides the prestige factor and better interior materials, the CLA-Class trails the ILX in a number of areas. Cramped rear seats, inelegant lurches from the transmission and its stiff ride quality may be enough to drive savvy shoppers away from the entry-level Benz. If that's not enough, the CLA costs between $3,000 and $4,000 more than the Acura.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The 2016 Acura ILX benefits from a more affordable price tag than its German rivals. With a high level of driver engagement balanced with a comfortable ride and plenty of standard and available features, it's clearly the value leader in this class.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The ILX's relative affordability comes at the expense of interior quality. Even at the highest trim level it doesn't match the solidity, materials and driver-to-car interface of the German sedans. With no all-wheel-drive model available, shoppers in areas prone to foul weather may want to weigh their options.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Acura ILX Overview

The Used 2016 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Acura ILX?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Acura ILX trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium Package is priced between $13,950 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 41725 and82925 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura ILX Base is priced between $13,400 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 38766 and81185 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package is priced between $15,995 and$18,495 with odometer readings between 24899 and38396 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Acura ILXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Acura ILX for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2016 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,400 and mileage as low as 24899 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Acura ILX.

