Consumer Rating
(18)
2017 Acura ILX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Competitive pricing for a car with its level of equipment
  • Precise steering lends a sense of sportiness
  • Excellent crash test scores
  • Ride quality isn't always as refined as you might expect
  • Cabin doesn't look or feel premium
  • Less horsepower than other cars in the class
  • Technology interface isn't as user-friendly as some rivals
List Price Range
$15,721 - $23,053
Used ILX for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

As Acura's entry-level offering, the ILX is now in its fifth year of production. This compact four-door sedan had an inauspicious start when it originally debuted, not quite living up to the segment or the expectations of its brand.

However, a significant refresh was introduced in 2016 that reinvigorated the ILX with a dose of vitality. It received a more powerful engine, an impressive all-new transmission and a host of safety features. The styling was livened up, too, and numerous other minor enhancements phased in. So while technically the current generation of the Acura ILX is entering the latter stages of its life, it's never been better.

The ILX doesn't escape its foibles entirely. There isn't much to differentiate its cabin from that of a well-equipped Honda, and its touch points don't feel like they're up to snuff for a luxury sedan. Acceleration is tepid unless you like taking the engine to redline, and isolation from road noise could be better. Tech-savvy buyers might find the functionality of its updated multimedia interface leaves a bit to be desired. Systems from Audi and BMW are much more user-friendly.

Accordingly, you'll want to look at some of the excellent alternatives in this price range before making a decision. The Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class are slightly more expensive and aren't as roomy in back, but their more potent engines and more refined interiors make them seem more worthy of luxury sedan status. Larger mainstream sedans like the 2017 Ford Fusion and 2017 Honda Accord might not have luxury nameplates, but their loaded-up top trim levels can be very respectable alternatives to the ILX. Ultimately, we're glad that the recent improvements have moved the 2017 Acura ILX up a notch. But this entry-level model still has its work cut out if it wants to stand out from the crowd.

The 2016 Acura ILX comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard.

Optional equipment includes a frontal collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist and Road Departure Mitigation (which detects the potential for veering into objects such as trees or parked cars and applies the lane keeping assist and collision mitigation systems).

In Edmunds testing, the Acura ILX came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a few feet shorter than similar vehicles with all-season tires.

2017 Acura ILX models

The 2017 Acura ILX entry-level luxury sedan comes with six different equipment levels: base, AcuraWatch Plus package, Premium with and without A-Spec Package and Tech Plus with or without A-Spec Package.

Standard equipment for the base model includes 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a fold-down rear seatback, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 5-inch information display screen, a multi-view backup camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod audio interface and Pandora radio and Siri Eyes Free smartphone app integration.

Springing for the AcuraWatch Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation, a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist and Road Departure Mitigation.

The Premium package builds on the base car's standard equipment as well, but it omits the AcuraWatch Plus equipment in lieu of blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, perforated leather front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch upper information display (in place of the 5-inch screen), an additional 7-inch touchscreen and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio, an iPhone-based navigation app, satellite radio and Aha radio smartphone app integration.

Further up the ladder, the Technology Plus package adds the contents of the AcuraWatch Plus package and the Premium package as well as a 10-speaker premium audio system, voice commands (including audio), a navigation system and guidelines for the rearview camera.

You can add the A-Spec package to both the Premium and Technology Plus package equipment lines to get 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, side sills and simulated-suede seat inserts with contrasting stitching.

Powering the 2017 ILX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 201 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission (it's technically an automated manual transmission but it functions like a conventional automatic). The EPA's estimated fuel economy stands at 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city/35 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a 2016 ILX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. That's a little slower than average for the segment, but still quick enough to make merging onto a highway a stress-free maneuver.

Driving

The ILX's 2.4-liter engine delivers good punch once it's allowed to wind to the top of its rev range. Still, the 2016 ILX is hardly a speed demon, and the engine has to work harder and rev higher than most competitors to accelerate with authority. The eight-speed automatic transmission's steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and rev-matched downshifts liven up the driving experience, but we noted some low-speed hiccups in full automatic mode.

The 2016 Acura ILX's ride quality is also disappointing. The car reacts stiffly over rough surfaces, yet it's overly soft and wallowy when encountering big highway dips. Road noise is also higher than average for this segment. In both regards, the Audi A3 is more refined and pleasing to drive. Around turns, the ILX's precise steering helps the car feel sporty and direct, but its handling limits and fun-to-drive nature are ultimately modest for the segment.

Interior

While there are a few improvements to styling, the 2017 ILX's interior largely resembles the pre-2016 models. That means the materials don't surpass what you'll find in top mainstream sedans like the Accord, though everything seems to be screwed together well. In contrast, the Audi A3 feels a notch classier and more luxurious inside than the ILX.

You do get a fair number of features, though. The Premium and Tech Plus models' larger touchscreen on the center stack is clear and vivid. But even with the optional larger screen, the ILX's multimedia setup isn't our favorite. It splits audio and navigation functions into two screens, and the control knob in the middle of the dash is less intuitive to use than the console-mounted controllers in the ILX's German rivals.

Special care was used in designing the seats, which are supportive yet not overly firm or confining. The ILX is also pretty spacious for a compact car, with backseat room that feels more spacious than the numbers suggest. Still, headroom can be snug for 6-footers due to the car's standard sunroof.

Trunk space, at 12.3 cubic feet, is average, and the opening is on the narrow side. The rear seat folds down to facilitate carrying longer items, but the seatback is not split to permit a mix of long cargo and a passenger or two in the backseat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Acura ILX.

5(56%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(28%)
3.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car at a fantastic price
Victoria Smyth,09/09/2017
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
I bought this car to replace a 2001 Integra. This car is different (let's face it. There are few cars available today which are going to handle like the Integra.). Most modern vehicles have electric steering (ugh) and McPherson struts or something similar. The double wishbone is gone for the most part. HOWEVER, although this car is different, it is still a lot of fun to drive. It handles extremely well with a lot of horsepower for its size. The steering is good for electric and there is good feedback. This is he first automatic I have owned in many decades of driving. My advice: put it in sport mode, step on the gas and look for some winding roads. You won't regret it! March 2018. It is 7 months on and there has not been a single problem with this vehicle. It handles pretty well in the snow. It handles well on wet pavement. It is nimble and very quick on dry pavement. I drive in comfort mode to commute and it responds very well when I need to merge into traffic. CR rated the ride poor, but I don't find it so. I think it is perfect for a "sport sedan". I've hit a few very bad potholes with no serious side effects. Two minor complaints: the armrests are too low and there is no dome light. Otherwise, it is excellent.
Regressing but still worthy
SDA,12/15/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
Feels like Honda literally sent Acura a civic LX and they "pimped your ride" with some leather and such. Back in 2007 with my first new Acura, the TSX was with navi or not, and came fully loaded with all the other features and was tons of fun to drive, especially in the twisties (mine was a 6 speed manual). Now they have packages and trim levels (no manual trans offering) and it seems the value of Acura has gotten lost and swept up to try and compete with heavily option oriented luxury brands where you're nickle and dimed for each and every convenience. "Pleather" and heated seats, bluetooth and a dual clutch trans are all nice and standard features but also very basic ones you'll find on most cars with stickers in the low $20k range these days. If you want a touch screen entertainment system you'll pony up $2,000 for the premium package and also get some nick-nack features like perforated leather and blind spot detection. If not you're stuck with the 2006 looking blue interface that is way past its due date to be redone. The 17" wheels they put on this thing belong on a base model civic in my opinion and make the car look a touch like it's trying way too hard to be cutting edge styled, otherwise the styling of the car may be one of it's higher selling points. 2.4L motor is standard now so 201hp but it still feels like it could use a kick in the pants in that department for being damn near $30,000. Truthfully it really is just a very comfortable, better looking Civic that you can lease for under $300 a month with $0 down, however, it may be the best thing you can get for that price in the luxury market.
Snazzy Little Car
Tricia,07/20/2017
Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
When we decided to buy a new car we looked at the Honda Accord, Subaru Legacy and the ILX. The Subaru had a lot of safety features but wasn't very attractive. Honda surprisingly didn't ride that smoothly and if I wanted all the bells and whistle was very pricey. We have a 2006 TL and it has been a great car so we decided to look at Acura and the last car we saw was the ILX and it was IT! The ride was smooth and had much more power than I thought it would, it has all the bells and whistles I wanted and the safety features that Subaru has. We were able to get the Tech Plus for a price lower than both the Honda and Subaru with the features we got. I've had the car a couple of weeks and the gas mileage is great and I'm truly enjoying it. I've had several people comment on how good looking the car is. I see other reviews slamming this car but this 60 year old Nana with a snazzy red little car couldn't be happier.
2017 ILX
Raphael Grenfell,04/10/2018
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
I have bought an ILX July last year and in January they transmission broke! February they had to replace the battery twice, in March they had to replace the starter... and today the car would not start. I have been trying to talk to Acura saying that the car it's beyond repair and that I don't need a buy back, only give me car that is not a "lemon"... the case manager keep saying that he is trying something but cannot garantee anything!! So I would not recommend anyone to buy an acura, specially ILX.
See all 18 reviews of the 2017 Acura ILX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Acura ILX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Acura ILX

Used 2017 Acura ILX Overview

The Used 2017 Acura ILX is offered in the following submodels: ILX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), and Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Acura ILX?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Acura ILX trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Acura ILX Base is priced between $15,721 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 13693 and52196 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura ILX Premium Package is priced between $16,597 and$20,540 with odometer readings between 16292 and74101 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura ILX Technology Plus Package is priced between $18,747 and$23,053 with odometer readings between 7361 and37181 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura ILX Premium and A-SPEC Packages is priced between $18,350 and$21,850 with odometer readings between 5321 and33532 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Acura ILXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Acura ILX for sale near. There are currently 62 used and CPO 2017 ILXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,721 and mileage as low as 5321 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Acura ILX.

Can't find a used 2017 Acura ILXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura ILX for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,084.

Find a used Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura ILX for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,329.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Acura ILX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

