Consumer Rating
(6)
1997 Volvo V90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid construction, side-impact airbags, rear-wheel drive
  • Smaller inside than V70 + more expensive than V70 + less powerful than V70 GLT = poor value
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Don't expect the 960 to hang around forever. (Ha...how prophetic. New names arrived midyear, so the sedan is now the S90 and the wagon is now the V90.) Next year, Volvo's product line expands with the addition of the sporty C70 Coupe, the new S70 sedan and V70 wagon, and an Outback-like V70 T-5 Wagon sporting all-wheel drive. When these new image models arrive, the 960 will become even more redundant than it already is.

S90/V90 styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9L inline six produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier, and more expensive than the S70/V70. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base S70/V70, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the S90/V90 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats, and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The S90/V90 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, an S90 runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful S70 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1997 Highlights

The 960 wagon is now the V90.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volvo V90.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my little wagon!!!
Cheri,07/14/2016
4dr Wagon
I love to yard sale and this little wagon holds more than our XC90 (that has 271,000 miles) in the back since it has the square opening. Great on gas, feels like zero turn when parking. Is low to the ground so hugs the road. Volvo is the best car on the road!!!
I love my car!
Cookie,05/15/2009
I have never tired of my car. I love the ride, the styling, and the quality.
Great car
macali,02/09/2003
great comfort on long drives
Comfy, yet bugggy
Zanzi,10/19/2003
Very problematic car since new. Many, many problems with brakes, suspension, interior parts, and air conditioning. I also had a 97 S90, and it suffered from all of the same maladies, and the same problems are well documented across multiple forums on the net. Repairs are outrageously expensive, and rarely can a failing component be replaced, generally the whole system needs to be replaced. Caveat emptor to anyone who cares to try one of these!
See all 6 reviews of the 1997 Volvo V90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Volvo V90 Overview

The Used 1997 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Volvo V90?

