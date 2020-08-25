Used 2018 Volvo V90 for Sale Near Me

Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.V90 T6 Inscription, 4D Wagon, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Charcoal w/Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Aluminum Wheels, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Performance Handling Package, Performance Package, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Accessory Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package. Odometer is 3498 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Dealin Doug Certified Advantage Pre-Owned Vehicle offers either a 12 Month/12,000 Mile or a 3 Year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Our 12 Month Certification begins on the vehicle purchase date and continues up to 12 months or 12,000 miles in addition to the odometer at time of purchase. Or, our 3 Year/100,000 mile certification continues up to 3 years from the purchase date or when 100,000 miles is reached on the odometer, whichever occurs first. Our 3 Year 100,000 certification Includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. Please ask for details, restrictions may apply.GREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1A22VL1J1068312

Stock: R416901

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-10-2019