Consumer Rating
(24)
1995 Volvo 960 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Substantially revised with new sheet metal and detuned powertrain. Horsepower is down to 181 from 201, thanks to emissions standards. Daytime running lights are added. The dashboard is softened with more curves and contours. Suspensions are revised, and larger tires are standard. Other new standard equipment includes remote locking, an alarm system, headlight wipers and washers and wood interior trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volvo 960.

5(59%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of the Best
Vlad John Visan,02/20/2015
4dr Wagon
Bought this car off my dad in the early 2000s for my college commute. The amount of options this car had inside put the much newer models to shame. Heated power seats with memory and heated dimming mirrors were just a few to mention. Ok, no GPS nav at that time, but 12 cd changer made the trick. The power, the traction, and the reliability were unprecedented. A lot of cargo room, and the passagers were extremely comfortable. The car was driving in Toronto, Canada where snow isn't shy. Bad on gas for the current trend, but back in '95, gas wasn't too big of an issue. I'd recommend this vehicle again as a first car to anyone. Safety, power, luxury, practicability all in one!
Great value, low cost.
Mark,04/11/2016
4dr Sedan
I bought this car in 2012 from a neighbor in Florida, for my parents who came to visit from Europe for 2 months. It was cheap, and I intended to resell it after 2 months for the same price. Before advertising it, I decided to drive it my self for a while, and I liked it so much, I decided to keep it a bit longer, to save miles on my other car (Mercedes). I've had a few small repair, like the power steering pump, which I replaced my self with an used one for $35. The radio broke, and I replaced it for $50. I've been driving the car for 4 years now, and I spent a total of $400, including oil changes, and a new battery. Thats $100 per year, or 1 cent per mile, since I drove 10k/year. Last christmas I drove the car from Florida to Virginia and back (my other car was wrecked), put on 2000 miles, with no issues, and it drove as comfortabe as my Mercedes. The front struts are getting weak, which is a bigger repair, and after looking up the procedure, I will do the work my self. It will cost me about $350 in parts. The reason I am doing it is because I really like the car, and as she (only) has 200,000 miles on. I think I can get another 100k and 10 years out of her. I must say the car was well maintained before I bought it, and I will keep it that way. I will also have to replace the timing belt, brakes and tires one more time in order to reach 300k miles, which will be another nice DIY project. I am surprised how easy it is to work on this car. No need for special tools, everything is accessible. If you are a handy person like me, you could drive a car like this for around 1 cent per mile in maintenance. I bought this car for a 2 months use, and it looks like I will keep it for 14 years total. Another reason for my plan is, the paint and steel is high quality. The car is now 20 years old. The paint is still shiny, and there is no rust at all.
Volvo 960
Dan S.,07/27/2002
Excellent rear wheel drive car. Good solid car with good power, looks, and handling. Much more refined and sophistocated than the Volvo 240s and 740s, but also somewhat more problematic. Electrical gremlins have found their home, but if you really love your Volvo, you know how to fix them and you won't be deterred. Limited supply of aftermarket parts for improving performance - you'll have to get an 850 or S-70 if you want to "plug and play" with performance chips. Also, repairs are more expensive than with the 240/740's. But, overall the 960 is a good car. I often find myself driving home at night saying "I love this car."
Hans....
IguanaWN,02/02/2010
That's my cars name. I bought him from a neighbor after the car sat for 1.5 years. It had two Major oil leaks and a Major league corroded battery disaster. After spending $600 and sweat, he was serviceable. Not bad. Since then I've replaced the front control arm bushings. Still needs ball- joints on the same arm. Speakers crackle, tensioner pulley. I'm still way ahead. Not a bad idea to know how to work on them if you own one. Solid car. It weighs 5k lbs, its a tank but doesn't feel it. No body rattle, doors and all Windows incl sunroof operate, a/c works. I enjoy Hans.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Volvo 960

Used 1995 Volvo 960 Overview

The Used 1995 Volvo 960 is offered in the following submodels: 960 Sedan, 960 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

