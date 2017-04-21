Used 2017 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

587 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    20,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $5,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    7,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,400

    $3,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    20,032 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,625

    $3,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    19,412 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,498

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    27,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,000

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    38,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,990

    $3,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    24,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,581

    $4,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    29,876 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,498

    $4,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    19,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $3,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    33,878 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,999

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    22,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,990

    $3,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    36,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,988

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    78,946 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,412

    $2,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    45,644 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $2,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    22,774 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $3,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    49,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,695

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    25,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,500

    $3,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    29,899 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,980

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S90
Overall Consumer Rating
3.417 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Beautiful car huge potential, but needs refinement
Nelson P,04/21/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I'll start off with the car is absolutely gorgeous. The interior and exterior style is one of the best in its class; the Audi A6 feels uninspired, the BMW 5 series is just basic, only the Mercedes E class might be able to hold a candle to the S90. Here’s what I love about the car: 1. Design is absolutely incredible. 2. B&W sound system is incredible! 3. iPad-like infotainment system is intuitive and awesome 4. Safety systems. I can never go back. The Auto-pilot, adaptive cruise, lane keep, collision detection all work as advertised and are amazing. 5. Heads up display (HUD) is a cool trick! I thought it was gimmicky but now love it. 6. AWD performance in rain is incredible. On snow… not so much, but I blame the tires not the car. 7. Heated/cooled seats 8. The diving profiles really change the characteristics of the car. 9. Ability to send the car destinations My issues with the car: 1. Fit and finish. The car has excessive squeaks, rattles, and road noise for a car with this price tag. I was caught up in the moment when during the test drive, but now after a couple of months, I need to drive with the music playing in order to enjoy the car and drown out the squeaks coming from the door seals and plastic bits. The road noise is also incredibly intrusive on Oregon/Washington pot-hole and crack-laden roads and highways. The luxury feel is compromised by the noise which is really unfortunate. 2. My second issue is with the front seats. The seats use a wire springs to support the driver. Unfortunately there are also some hard metal support beams that provide structure and rigidity to the thigh and leg support portions of the seat. Under the weight of the driver, these support 'beams' dig into your leg and thigh. No amount of adjusting will prevent this. Volvo should have used higher density foam or a full metal support under the seat to prevent the driver’s weight from compressing the foam and causing the support to dig into the drivers legs. Again, I must have been caught up in the moment of the test drive, because I didn't notice this until after I took the car home. So I'm relegated to using a donuts or foam cushion for long-hauls. 3. Opportunity number three. The infotainment system is ever so slightly under powered. It takes a lot of time for it to boot up. Thankfully the instrument cluster starts up right away. 4. Four, certain items need to be turned off every driving session. For example, the auto high beams, the auto start/stop, or my preferred driver setting -- I need to turn these on/off every time I start the car. Other manufactures got this right. For example, BMW let customers change the default setting for auto start/stop to remember the last selected setting. I WISH Volvo would do that. 5. A/C has a tendency to kick into high gear randomly and it becomes really loud. You’re forced to turn it off if you are on a call. I think the problem is with the logic for the auto climate particularly when you have the 2nd row turned on. It’s as if the system was trying to compensate for the temperature differential and just… overcompensates. 6. General reliability: Since taking ownership in February, I’ve gone to the dealership 4 times (I’m writing this review in April). Issues ranging from recall notices (for leaking A/C lines and trim pieces fall off) to excessive condensation in the headlights (which still isn’t fixed even after new headlights) and a bunch of software issues. I’ll be scheduling a new visit to the dealership soon for break-related issues. 7. Wifi hotspot stopped working. Maybe because of my trial ending, but It stopped about week 2. 8. The on call app is a bit limited in its utility. At this point it’s not worth paying for after the trial period ends. 9. One last minor gripe. The manual claims that there is a power rear sunshade. I beg to differ. Found no mention of it being an option. Overall, the car is soooo close to being perfect. My biggest concerns are with the rattling noises, uncomfortable seats, and with general software issues. I really wish I didn’t have to have a routine of turning on/off my settings every time I turn on the car. These fit-and-finish items are what hold this car back from really being able to compete against the refinement of the A6 and E class. I’m still holding out hope that these problems will be worked out in future Volvos built on this platform.
Report abuse
