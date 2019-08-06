2020 Volvo V90 Review

A devoted legion of wagon enthusiasts keep the fires lit for cars such as the 2020 Volvo V90. Wagons remain a niche market in America, and luxury wagons an even finer slice at that. But Volvo's rich history in building stylish family wagons with European flair — and using them to launch innovative safety features — makes them a distinct alternative to the established rivals. The V90, like the related S90 sedan and XC90 SUV, is steeped in tech and style and shares the same design and quality. Leather upholstery, wood, leather and aluminum accents, and infotainment tech anchored by a large central touchscreen highlight the classy interior appointments. The V90 also excels at both long-distance comfort and the daily shuffle of family life, in a larger package than the compact V60 wagon. The V90 even offers fold-down booster seats for the outer two rear seat positions to help young passengers transition from child safety seats to regular seats. There's even the more all-weather-oriented V90 Cross Country version. Crossover SUVs tend to make more sense than wagons for many buyers — it's hard to argue the practical benefits of a taller cabin and an expansive cargo space. But wagons represent a solid middle ground, offering enough passenger space and cargo room without the big, boxy bulk of most mainstream crossovers. As a stylish standout in a small segment, the V90 also provides a measure of exclusivity that few SUVs can offer.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The Volvo V90 is ideal for the buyer who wants both car-like handling and SUV-like utility. You might also enjoy its distinctive Swedish design. The V90's infotainment system is a bit clunky, but overall we're fond of this luxury wagon.

How does it drive? 7.5

The V90 is sufficiently quick and handles better than what most buyers would expect from a midsize luxury wagon. The T6 engine is responsive. And when you order the optional adaptive suspension, it can firm up for better body control when you want.



A minor point to consider for more discerning drivers: We noticed the occasional hiccup from the transmission in selecting an appropriate gear while driving in slow-moving traffic. Also, the V90 lacks the locked-on, straight-ahead highway feel that some of its German competitors possess.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The V90's seats and suspension are perfect for long road trips or big-box store adventures. We particularly like the power-adjustable nature of the lower thigh support and seat bolsters. The ride down the road is firm but not jostling. In Dynamic mode, the optional adaptive suspension stiffens up and limits excessive body roll when cornering.



The climate control system works well but operating it can be a little frustrating since you have to access many functions through the touchscreen. However, if you're the type to set and forget, you should be fine.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The V90's beautifully executed interior provides ample space for four adults. The simple design is pleasingly free of clutter. A large portrait-oriented infotainment screen is front and center. It's bright and easy to read at all angles and light levels.



Using the infotainment system, however, is a bit nonintuitive. You'll often find yourself swiping to and fro while looking for a specific function in a sea of icons and menus. Another example is the surround-view camera system. It makes parking a snap, but activating it takes an uncomfortably long time if you're unfamiliar on how to do it.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Volvo's premium audio system sounds crisp across various audio formats and sources. Connecting to Bluetooth is easy, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are standard. You can use the voice control system to operate the climate control — in addition to the usual navigation and media functions — but your commands need to follow a specific structure.



Volvo's Pilot Assist also deserves some mention for how well it tracks lane markings and naturally keeps pace with traffic through its adaptive cruise control. Drivers can easily disable individual systems if they so choose.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The generous cargo area, a V90 strong point, measures 33.9 cubic feet, which rivals what you'll get from many SUVs. It's also easy to load. The rear seats can be easily lowered, increasing volume to 59.3 cubic feet. Parents will love the easy-access car seat anchors and available child booster seats built into the outboard rear seats.



The only downside is storage space for small items. The front armrest storage bin is average size for this type of vehicle, but the door pockets are thin and shallow. The front cupholders aren't deep enough to hold larger cups and bottles.

How economical is it? 7.5

We tested the V90 T6, which is EPA-estimated at 25 mpg combined. During our time with the car, we achieved 22.9 mpg, with more miles spent in town than on the open road. We were able to achieve 25.3 mpg during our evaluation drive for handling and comfort, which has a much more balanced ratio of driving on the highway and in the city.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Volvo generally does a good job of taking care of its customers after they leave the dealership. It'll even tow your car to the nearest authorized repair center for as long as you own the vehicle. But we've noticed the brand's build quality tends to vary from car to car.



In our V90's case, the parts were all well put-together, and there were only minor creaks when it was fully loaded and subjected to some stress. The materials, too, were generally durable and felt good to the touch.

Wildcard 8.0

Wagons aren't popular, but there's a subset of the driving population that still look fondly upon these long-roofed vehicles. If you like wagons, you'll think the V90 is cool. But there are some things we'd change about the V90, such as a more mature or stately powertrain. But even then, it still manages to be pretty fun to drive.

Which V90 does Edmunds recommend?

For most buyers, the V90 Inscription T6 will do. The T6's powertrain includes standard all-wheel drive and a twin-charged four-cylinder engine (supercharged and turbocharged) that delivers a power boost over the T5 and pairs nicely with the V90's refined ride and handling.

Volvo V90 models

All 2020 Volvo V90s come very well equipped, so you're basically paying for powertrains. The T5 starts off the lineup with the lowest power and front-wheel drive. Some may find the T5 underpowered, especially when fully loaded. The T6 provides more power and all-wheel drive.