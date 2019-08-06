2020 Volvo V90
What’s new
- Adds new active safety features
- R-Design trim gets new gloss-black trim elements
- Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sleek wagon style with a decent amount of utility
- Comes standard with many driver safety aids
- Premium interior materials and design
- Touchscreen system may be overwhelming
- All-wheel drive only available in upper T6 trim
2020 Volvo V90 Review
A devoted legion of wagon enthusiasts keep the fires lit for cars such as the 2020 Volvo V90. Wagons remain a niche market in America, and luxury wagons an even finer slice at that. But Volvo's rich history in building stylish family wagons with European flair — and using them to launch innovative safety features — makes them a distinct alternative to the established rivals.
The V90, like the related S90 sedan and XC90 SUV, is steeped in tech and style and shares the same design and quality. Leather upholstery, wood, leather and aluminum accents, and infotainment tech anchored by a large central touchscreen highlight the classy interior appointments.
The V90 also excels at both long-distance comfort and the daily shuffle of family life, in a larger package than the compact V60 wagon. The V90 even offers fold-down booster seats for the outer two rear seat positions to help young passengers transition from child safety seats to regular seats. There's even the more all-weather-oriented V90 Cross Country version.
Crossover SUVs tend to make more sense than wagons for many buyers — it's hard to argue the practical benefits of a taller cabin and an expansive cargo space. But wagons represent a solid middle ground, offering enough passenger space and cargo room without the big, boxy bulk of most mainstream crossovers. As a stylish standout in a small segment, the V90 also provides a measure of exclusivity that few SUVs can offer.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
A minor point to consider for more discerning drivers: We noticed the occasional hiccup from the transmission in selecting an appropriate gear while driving in slow-moving traffic. Also, the V90 lacks the locked-on, straight-ahead highway feel that some of its German competitors possess.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The climate control system works well but operating it can be a little frustrating since you have to access many functions through the touchscreen. However, if you're the type to set and forget, you should be fine.
How’s the interior?7.5
Using the infotainment system, however, is a bit nonintuitive. You'll often find yourself swiping to and fro while looking for a specific function in a sea of icons and menus. Another example is the surround-view camera system. It makes parking a snap, but activating it takes an uncomfortably long time if you're unfamiliar on how to do it.
How’s the tech?8.0
Volvo's Pilot Assist also deserves some mention for how well it tracks lane markings and naturally keeps pace with traffic through its adaptive cruise control. Drivers can easily disable individual systems if they so choose.
How’s the storage?8.0
The only downside is storage space for small items. The front armrest storage bin is average size for this type of vehicle, but the door pockets are thin and shallow. The front cupholders aren't deep enough to hold larger cups and bottles.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
In our V90's case, the parts were all well put-together, and there were only minor creaks when it was fully loaded and subjected to some stress. The materials, too, were generally durable and felt good to the touch.
Wildcard8.0
Which V90 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo V90 models
All 2020 Volvo V90s come very well equipped, so you're basically paying for powertrains. The T5 starts off the lineup with the lowest power and front-wheel drive. Some may find the T5 underpowered, especially when fully loaded. The T6 provides more power and all-wheel drive.
The R-Design and Inscription versions of the T5 are equipped to nearly the same level and differ in interior materials, seat designs and colors. They both are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft) driving only the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for both include 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free liftgate. Tech highlights are the Sensus infotainment system, composed of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. A full suite of active driver aids also comes standard.
The R-Design features a unique sport suspension calibration and comes standard with paddle shifters and sport front seats. The Inscription, meanwhile, adds heated and ventilated front seats. Optionally, you can tack on the Advanced package, which includes adaptive LED headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system.
Various stand-alone options include an air suspension, an automated parking system, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
The T6 R-Design and the range-topping T6 Inscription are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. At maximum power, it produces 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. And unlike the T5, the T6 comes with all-wheel drive. Otherwise, the T5 and the T6 are essentially the same inside and out.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo V90.
Trending topics in reviews
- spaciousness
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car ticks all of the boxes. Lots of room for cargo I’m a package that maximizes comfort. My only gripe is that the T5 model that I have, while sufficiently powered, does not provide that “it” factor to the performance hound in me. That said, in a luxury wagon, I am not sure if I really need that and this car is perfectly sufficient to rack up speeding violations at any rate. Volvo accessories are unnecessarily expensive, which is a bummer, but if you are buying a Volvo and not expecting that, then you are kind of a Dufus anyway. All things considered, this may be the best family car on the market. Also... this survey sucks, as it didn’t give me the option to select the T5 model that I have, only the T6. Maybe edmunds could throw me down the extra scratch for the T6. An additional 70hp, while totally unnecessary, would be quite fun and well received on my end.
Features & Specs
|T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$57,450
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$59,450
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,450
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,450
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V90 safety features:
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road ahead and tenses up the seat belts if it detects the car will run off the road.
- Rear Collision Warning
- Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tense up the seat belts and apply brakes.
- Emergency Brake Lights
- Warns rear oncoming drivers when you panic-stop by flashing the brake lights at four pulses per second.
Volvo V90 vs. the competition
Volvo V90 vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan but with increased cargo capacity and a trace of off-road flavor. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and rugged looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity. It's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.
Volvo V90 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. The Benz has been the go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades, and that hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semi-automated driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment. In the Volvo's favor are its lower price and enhanced off-road ability.
Volvo V90 vs. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative and a good one at that. Where the Volvo hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. The Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards. The Jag also can't match the V90's level of advanced driver safety aids.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V90 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo V90?
- Adds new active safety features
- Adds new active safety features
- Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
- Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo V90 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo V90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V90?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V90 is the 2020 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,450.
Other versions include:
- T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $57,450
- T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $59,450
- T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,450
- T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,450
What are the different models of Volvo V90?
More about the 2020 Volvo V90
2020 Volvo V90 Overview
The 2020 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo V90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo V90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 V90 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 V90.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo V90?
2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $4,461 below the manufacturer's MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,461 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,984.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo V90s are available in my area?
There are currently 7 new 2020 V90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $63,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo V90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V90 for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,026.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,531.
