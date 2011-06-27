  1. Home
1993 Volvo 960 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

960 gets passenger airbag. Wagons have integrated child seats. All stereos have anti-theft feature, and air conditioning is free of CFCs. Wagons have an extra four gallons of fuel capacity and a revised rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volvo 960.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Inge the 960
Beast,10/28/2010
I bought "Inge" with about 120,000 miles on her. Now has 180,000 and still going strong. Great car. Very reliable. Only problems were electrical gremlins (replace coil wires-they get brittle - make sure fuel injection harness doesn't rub through where it goes through the intake and check and clean grounds) Engine runs great. Comfortable. All the luxury features. Just wish they sold 960's with a 5 spd. like they did in Europe. Hopefully she will be good for another 180,000 miles. If not, she doesn't owe me anything!
Inge the 960
beast,09/13/2010
Have owned this car for 3 years. Great car if you can do the maintenance and repairs yourself or have a good honest mechanic. Parts expensive. Need to maintain it and it will be good to you. Wiring harness to fuel injectors/coils can disintegrate and cause hard to trace problems
Happy original owner
moondog14,08/06/2014
Bought new end of '92 and presently have 141,000 miles. By far finest of 4 Volvo wagons owned incl. 240/760/V70AWD (2001 w/tranny probs @ 90,000 mi still own). Independent shop signed off on timing belt change at 60,000mi. but failed to do-failed at 65,000 mi. and they made good $5k eng. rebuild at dealer. Fabulous highway car with 25mpg fully loaded and lots of pep in town. Only very minor maint. issues since. If you can find a nice clean one-grab it!
Sorry to see it go
4mykids,08/31/2004
I now understand why people say once a Volvo owner, always a Volvo owner! I had this wagon for over 10 years and I loved everything about it. It was very easy to maintain and I never had unreasonable mechanical problems. It has excellent acceleration and control. I always felt VERY safe in it. I used it for carpool for my three kids, and three neighborhood children, who loved the rear-facing seat and who all fit nicely...until now. That is the reason we finally got a new car. The rear seat is a bit small for the pre-teen and teenagers!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volvo 960 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Volvo 960

Used 1993 Volvo 960 Overview

The Used 1993 Volvo 960 is offered in the following submodels: 960 Sedan, 960 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

