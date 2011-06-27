  1. Home
2022 Volvo S90

MSRP range: $51,850 - $60,050
2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Sedan Exterior
MSRP $52,895
Edmunds suggests you pay $49,857
What Should I Pay
2022 Volvo S90 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Seat comfort is among the best in the class
  • Impressive materials throughout the cabin
  • Comes standard with an array of convenience and safety features
  • Costs less than the German competition
  • Ride can be a little too firm in S90 equipped with optional wheels
  • Steering is on the heavy side
  • Touchscreen-dependent controls aren't very user-friendly
  • Mild hybrid system added to non-plug-in models
  • Transmission changed to electronic shift-by-wire system
  • Includes four-year subscription to package of Google connected services
  • Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
2022 Volvo S90 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volvo S90.

Be the first to write a review
Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$51,850
MPG & Fuel
23 City / 31 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 295 hp @ 5400 rpm
Torque: 310 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 200.4 in. / Height: 57.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 4232 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Volvo S90 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 S90 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo S90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S90 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S90 has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S90. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Volvo S90?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo S90:

  • Mild hybrid system added to non-plug-in models
  • Transmission changed to electronic shift-by-wire system
  • Includes four-year subscription to package of Google connected services
  • Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Volvo S90 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo S90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Volvo S90 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo S90 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 S90 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo S90?

The least-expensive 2022 Volvo S90 is the 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,850.

Other versions include:

  • B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $54,950
  • B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $54,950
  • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,050
  • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,050
  • B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $51,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo S90?

If you're interested in the Volvo S90, the next question is, which S90 model is right for you? S90 variants include B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Volvo S90

2022 Volvo S90 Overview

The 2022 Volvo S90 is offered in the following submodels: S90 Sedan. Available styles include B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Volvo S90 models are available with a 2.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 400 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Volvo S90 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volvo S90 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volvo S90?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volvo S90 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 S90.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volvo S90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 S90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volvo S90?

2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,038 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,038 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,857.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,219 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,219 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,776.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Volvo S90 B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo S90 B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S90 B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,219 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,219 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,776.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S90 B6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.

2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,095. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,518 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,518 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,577.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.

2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,095. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,518 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,518 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,577.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volvo S90?

2022 Volvo S90 B6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/31 highway MPG

2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 compined MPG,

2022 Volvo S90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 compined MPG,

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase120.5 in.
Length200.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.1 in.
Curb Weight4232 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volvo S90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

