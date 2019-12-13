  1. Home
2019 Volvo V90
(2)
2019 Volvo V90

What’s new

  • For 2019, the V90 gets more standard features
  • Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek wagon style with a decent amount of utility
  • Comes standard with many driver safety aids
  • Premium interior materials and design
  • Touchscreen system may be overwhelming
  • All-wheel drive only available in upper T6 trim
Other years
2020
2019
2018
1998
1997
Volvo V90 for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$51,450
Save as much as $10,384
MSRP Starting at $51,450
Save as much as $10,384 with Edmunds

2019 Volvo V90 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 V90
T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design and T6 Inscription

msrp 

$51,450
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Build & price

Which V90 does Edmunds recommend?

The V90 Inscription T6 will suit most buyers. The T6's twin-charged four-cylinder engine (supercharged and turbocharged) delivers a boost in power that pairs nicely with the V90's refined ride and handling. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive for sure-footed capability in all seasons.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Luxury wagons are a niche within a niche: a premium car priced beyond the reach of many buyers, wrapped in a body style that few buyers seem to want. Yet the small legion of wagon enthusiasts keeps the flames lit, and Volvo is happy to oblige with the 2019 V90. Volvo, of course, has a rich history in family wagons, using them as launching pads for innovative safety features and establishing a unique style distinct from its European competitors.

Those expecting a retro Volvo wagon experience, however, may be in for a shock. The V90, like the related S90 sedan and XC90 SUV, is steeped in tech and style. The V90 shares the same design and materials quality, resulting in an interior anchored by a large central touchscreen display and highlighted by classy wood, leather and aluminum accents. In addition to the daily shuffle of family duties, the V90 excels at long-distance driving with its superior ergonomics. The V90 even offers fold-down booster seats for the outer two rear-seat positions to help young passengers transition from child safety seats to regular seats.

Crossover SUVs tend to make more sense than wagons for many buyers — it's hard to argue the practical benefits of a taller cabin and expansive cargo space. But wagons represent a solid middle ground, offering enough passenger space and cargo room, without the big, boxy bulk of most mainstream crossovers. And being a stylish standout in a small segment, the V90 also provides a measure of exclusivity that few SUVs can offer.

2019 Volvo V90 models

All 2019 Volvo V90s come very well equipped, so you're basically paying for powertrains. The T5 starts off the lineup with the lowest power and front-wheel drive. Some may find the T5 underpowered, especially when fully loaded. The T6 provides more power and all-wheel drive.

The R-Design and Inscription versions of the T5 are equipped to nearly the same level and differ in interior materials, seat designs and colors. They both are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft) driving only the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features for both include 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and foglights, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, push-button ignition, four-zone climate control, a cabin air cleaner and power-adjustable front seats. On the tech front, you get a configurable gauge cluster display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

Also standard is a full battery of active driver aids, including blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.

On the Inscription, Volvo throws in heated and ventilated front seats. The R-Design features a unique sport suspension calibration and comes standard with paddle shifters and sport front seats.

Optionally, you can add the Advanced package, which includes adaptive LED headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, and an automated parallel or perpendicular parking system. Various stand-alone options include an air suspension, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The T6 R-Design and T6 Inscription are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. At maximum power, it produces 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. And unlike the T5, the T6 comes with all-wheel drive. Otherwise, the T5 and the T6 are essentially the same inside and out.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD (twin-charged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Note that the Cross Country model, reviewed separately, is essentially a standard V90 with additional ground clearance and reinforced lower body panels designed for moderate off-road driving. The Cross Country's taller height affects visibility and getting in and out of the cabin, but otherwise shares most of its traits with the standard wagon.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The V90 provides ample oomph for the daily commute along with predictable and confident stopping power. A soft ride makes for somewhat floaty handling, but you'd only notice if you're trying to set a lap record. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.

Acceleration

A turbo- and supercharged four-cylinder sounds complicated, but Volvo's runs effortlessly on the road. It reacts quickly when you hit the gas and delivers strong power at low engine speeds. The V90 has no problem merging onto the freeway or making a pass. It exhibited respectable acceleration during testing.

Braking

The brake pedal reacts predictably, and the articulation of its short travel and light effort allows you to come to a stop without jerking back. During repeat simulated 60-0 mph emergency stops, this wagon stayed stable and confident.

Steering

It's easy to keep the wheel straight at freeway speeds, and though there isn't much feedback, the wheel feels direct and accurate. Steering effort is light in Comfort mode and much heavier in Dynamic. Safety systems can make the wheel feel unnatural as they make adjustments for you.

Drivability

You might get an occasional clunky gear change, but the V90 operates just as smoothly as you'd expect from a luxury car. The engine stop-start system is generally smooth but can hesitate if you need to move quickly. At a more relaxed pace, the upshifts are so well executed that they're nearly imperceptible.

Comfort

The feel of the interior matches the chic design, provided you tick the right options. We recommend the premium leather, the powerful seat massage and the air suspension, but skip the 20-inch wheels if you prioritize ride quality over style. Smaller wheels should reduce the impacts and thunks we noticed.

Seat comfort

The excellent front seats provide a wide range of adjustments (10-way) and a powerful massage feature with multiple settings. Dialing in the right settings is easy, and drivers of all shapes and sizes will find comfort over long drives. The center rear seat is upright and firm, best for little ones.

Noise & vibration

Moderate to heavy use of the accelerator pedal brings some engine noise inside, but the sound doesn't inspire excitement. Wind, road and tire noise is kept to a minimum. The body and interior make noise over rough roads and big bumps, a disappointing amount of it for a luxury car.

Climate control

While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, you only need to set the V90's climate settings once. The powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature — just set it and forget it. Seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.

Interior

The unique design makes a good first impression, but the glossy black plastic quickly attracts smudges. Still, this is an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit, a sensation bolstered by easy entry and exit, intuitive controls, a commanding view of the road ahead, and a strong sense of spaciousness.

Ease of use

The V90 hosts a clean and intuitive instrument panel. The touchscreen manages most features and has an easy learning curve. The physical controls are logical. The cruise control interface will seem backward to some, changing by 5 mph increments when you tap and 1 mph increments when you hold.

Getting in/getting out

The wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments means there's no compromise between comfort and visibility. All the instrumentation and controls fall within reach and view. Manual tilt-and-telescoping adjustment is unusual for a vehicle at this price, but it's something most people will only notice once.

Roominess

The open cabin feels pretty spacious, a sensation backed up by the ample interior dimensions. Plenty of leg-, headroom and shoulder room means average-size adults won't have difficulty getting comfortable. A 6-foot rear passenger can fit easily in the back seat behind a driver of the same height.

Quality

The interior makes a strong initial impression of quality, but our test car showed premature wear, including scuffs and discoloration on the interior door handles. Cream and white interiors can exacerbate these issues, but they shouldn't happen this soon on a vehicle that costs this much.

Utility

The V90 delivers the versatility you expect from a wagon. It has SUV-rivaling storage space and a host of clever options, such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo. The optional two-height rear booster seats are a novel idea. Interior storage is adequate.

Small-item storage

Front occupants have access to a generously sized center console and cupholders. Rear passengers aren't as fortunate, with only a shallow cubby and flip-out cupholders in the center armrest. The door pockets and glovebox are adequate.

Cargo space

The V90's cargo space matches most large SUVs. The cargo cover rises with the liftgate, making loading easier. An optional flip-up grocery bag holder cleverly ensures your eggs won't break on the drive home.

Child safety seat accommodation

The lower anchors sit behind prominent, flippable plastic covers. The somewhat narrow space between the rear seat and cargo area cover means a little squeeze when you're reaching for the seatback anchors.

Technology

The digital displays are clear and easy to read, and phone integration is as simple as plugging in a cable. The high-end optional stereo system is among the finest we've sampled. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.

Smartphone integration

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. Their displays occupy the touchscreen's lower half, which makes switching audio sources easier, so you can use your preferred navigation app while still listening to the radio.

Driver aids

Adaptive cruise control is stellar, but lane keeping assist often pogos within the lane. The auto parking system has trouble differentiating between parallel and perpendicular parking but works great when it gets it right. The top-view camera is optional and lets you select views independently while parking.

Voice control

The system doesn't understand natural language, so you have to learn certain prefixes to make it work. After topping the learning curve, the system understood most of our commands without issue. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay voice commands work perfectly.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo V90.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • comfort
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Another Volvo winner
the _hamster,
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Just leased a 2019 V90 Cross Country equipped with the “Advanced” package, which includes a ton of safety features not included as standard with this model. A real pleasure to drive, a solid, well-built wagon not to be confused with a SUV, cross-over, or the like. AWD, and rather mediocre fuel mileage reflects this...mid-20s mpg in city, near 30 on freeways. But the driver/passenger safety and security of this vehicle trumps any other shortfalls, as minimal as they are. More than adequate performance, but can be enhanced by choosing “Dynamic” driving mode. All in all, a quality car with an excellent mfr. pedigree.

5 out of 5 stars, 5 Stars Volvo
Ricky Stallings,
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car completely surprised me with the options and features it offers and of course the safety is perfection. Great gas mileage, great performance plus it drives itself. The built-in booster seats in the rear are a great option for kids. I have gotten tons of compliments on this car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon features & specs
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$53,450
MPG 23 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
MSRP$57,450
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon features & specs
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$51,450
MPG 23 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
MSRP$59,450
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2019 Volvo V90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite V90 safety features:

Run-Off Road Mitigation
Scans the road ahead and tenses up the seat belts if it detects the car will run off the road.
Rear Collision Warning
Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tense up the seat belts and apply brakes.
Emergency Brake Lights
Warns rear oncoming drivers when you panic-stop by flashing the brake lights at four pulses per second.

Volvo V90 vs. the competition

Volvo V90 vs. Audi A4 Allroad

Like the V90, the A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and stylized looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. It's related to the A4 sedan. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity, while it's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.

Compare Volvo V90 & Audi A4 Allroad features

Volvo V90 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. Nothing against the Volvo, but the Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades. That hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semiautomated driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment.

Compare Volvo V90 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

Volvo V90 vs. Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative, and it's a good one at that. Where the V90 hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. Its 296-horsepower base engine doesn't offer world-beating engine performance (there's an optional 380-hp V6), but the Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards, and the Jag can't offer the V90's semiautomated driving features.

Compare Volvo V90 & Jaguar XF features

FAQ

Is the Volvo V90 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 V90 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V90 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V90 has 53.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V90. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volvo V90?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo V90:

  • For 2019, the V90 gets more standard features
  • Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Volvo V90 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo V90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volvo V90 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volvo V90 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 V90 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V90?

The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V90 is the 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,450.

Other versions include:

  • T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,450
  • T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $57,450
  • T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,450
  • T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $59,450
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo V90?

If you're interested in the Volvo V90, the next question is, which V90 model is right for you? V90 variants include T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). For a full list of V90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volvo V90

2019 Volvo V90 Overview

The 2019 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volvo V90?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo V90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 V90 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 V90.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 V90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo V90?

2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

The 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $10,384 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $10,384 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,861.

The average savings for the 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 17% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,040. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $9,395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,645.

The average savings for the 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Volvo V90s are available in my area?

