2019 Volvo V90
What’s new
- For 2019, the V90 gets more standard features
- Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sleek wagon style with a decent amount of utility
- Comes standard with many driver safety aids
- Premium interior materials and design
- Touchscreen system may be overwhelming
- All-wheel drive only available in upper T6 trim
Which V90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Luxury wagons are a niche within a niche: a premium car priced beyond the reach of many buyers, wrapped in a body style that few buyers seem to want. Yet the small legion of wagon enthusiasts keeps the flames lit, and Volvo is happy to oblige with the 2019 V90. Volvo, of course, has a rich history in family wagons, using them as launching pads for innovative safety features and establishing a unique style distinct from its European competitors.
Those expecting a retro Volvo wagon experience, however, may be in for a shock. The V90, like the related S90 sedan and XC90 SUV, is steeped in tech and style. The V90 shares the same design and materials quality, resulting in an interior anchored by a large central touchscreen display and highlighted by classy wood, leather and aluminum accents. In addition to the daily shuffle of family duties, the V90 excels at long-distance driving with its superior ergonomics. The V90 even offers fold-down booster seats for the outer two rear-seat positions to help young passengers transition from child safety seats to regular seats.
Crossover SUVs tend to make more sense than wagons for many buyers — it's hard to argue the practical benefits of a taller cabin and expansive cargo space. But wagons represent a solid middle ground, offering enough passenger space and cargo room, without the big, boxy bulk of most mainstream crossovers. And being a stylish standout in a small segment, the V90 also provides a measure of exclusivity that few SUVs can offer.
2019 Volvo V90 models
All 2019 Volvo V90s come very well equipped, so you're basically paying for powertrains. The T5 starts off the lineup with the lowest power and front-wheel drive. Some may find the T5 underpowered, especially when fully loaded. The T6 provides more power and all-wheel drive.
The R-Design and Inscription versions of the T5 are equipped to nearly the same level and differ in interior materials, seat designs and colors. They both are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft) driving only the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for both include 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and foglights, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, push-button ignition, four-zone climate control, a cabin air cleaner and power-adjustable front seats. On the tech front, you get a configurable gauge cluster display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.
Also standard is a full battery of active driver aids, including blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.
On the Inscription, Volvo throws in heated and ventilated front seats. The R-Design features a unique sport suspension calibration and comes standard with paddle shifters and sport front seats.
Optionally, you can add the Advanced package, which includes adaptive LED headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, and an automated parallel or perpendicular parking system. Various stand-alone options include an air suspension, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
The T6 R-Design and T6 Inscription are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. At maximum power, it produces 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. And unlike the T5, the T6 comes with all-wheel drive. Otherwise, the T5 and the T6 are essentially the same inside and out.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD (twin-charged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
Note that the Cross Country model, reviewed separately, is essentially a standard V90 with additional ground clearance and reinforced lower body panels designed for moderate off-road driving. The Cross Country's taller height affects visibility and getting in and out of the cabin, but otherwise shares most of its traits with the standard wagon.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo V90.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- safety
- comfort
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just leased a 2019 V90 Cross Country equipped with the “Advanced” package, which includes a ton of safety features not included as standard with this model. A real pleasure to drive, a solid, well-built wagon not to be confused with a SUV, cross-over, or the like. AWD, and rather mediocre fuel mileage reflects this...mid-20s mpg in city, near 30 on freeways. But the driver/passenger safety and security of this vehicle trumps any other shortfalls, as minimal as they are. More than adequate performance, but can be enhanced by choosing “Dynamic” driving mode. All in all, a quality car with an excellent mfr. pedigree.
This car completely surprised me with the options and features it offers and of course the safety is perfection. Great gas mileage, great performance plus it drives itself. The built-in booster seats in the rear are a great option for kids. I have gotten tons of compliments on this car.
Sponsored cars related to the V90
Features & Specs
|T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,450
|MPG
|23 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$57,450
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,450
|MPG
|23 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$59,450
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V90 safety features:
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road ahead and tenses up the seat belts if it detects the car will run off the road.
- Rear Collision Warning
- Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tense up the seat belts and apply brakes.
- Emergency Brake Lights
- Warns rear oncoming drivers when you panic-stop by flashing the brake lights at four pulses per second.
Volvo V90 vs. the competition
Volvo V90 vs. Audi A4 Allroad
Like the V90, the A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and stylized looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. It's related to the A4 sedan. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity, while it's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.
Volvo V90 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. Nothing against the Volvo, but the Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades. That hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semiautomated driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment.
Volvo V90 vs. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative, and it's a good one at that. Where the V90 hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. Its 296-horsepower base engine doesn't offer world-beating engine performance (there's an optional 380-hp V6), but the Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards, and the Jag can't offer the V90's semiautomated driving features.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V90 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo V90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo V90:
- For 2019, the V90 gets more standard features
- Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo V90 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo V90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V90?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V90 is the 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,450.
Other versions include:
- T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,450
- T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $57,450
- T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,450
- T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $59,450
What are the different models of Volvo V90?
More about the 2019 Volvo V90
2019 Volvo V90 Overview
The 2019 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo V90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo V90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 V90 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 V90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 V90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo V90?
2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $10,384 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,384 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,861.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 17% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,040. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $9,395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $9,395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,645.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volvo V90s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo V90 for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2019 V90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,240 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo V90.
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo V90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V90 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,970.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,209.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo V90?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2019 Volvo V90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2020 XC40
- Volvo S60 2019
- Volvo V90 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 S90
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 V60
- Kia Soul 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 Volvo V60
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Flex
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Volvo V90 2019
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad