Used 1997 Volvo V90 for Sale Near Me
- 10,708 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,300$3,686 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Electric Silver Metallic with Charcoal Nappa R-Design Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Advanced Package (Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist Front Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) Headlight High Pressure Cleaning System Visual Park Assist + 360 Surround View Camera Graphical Head-Up Display) Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel R-Design Full Leather Seat Metallic Paint Power Operated Load Cover Childseat Outer 20' R-Design Wheel Original in-service date was Septemer 23rd, 2019. This V90 was a previously enjoyed Volvo executive vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 10,680 miles. Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM0K1087706
Stock: X2452
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 11,660 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,900$2,320 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Osmium Grey Metallic with Charcoal Nappa R-Design Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Advanced Package (Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist Front Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) Headlight High Pressure Cleaning System Visual Park Assist + 360 Surround View Camera Graphical Head-Up Display) R-Design Full Leather Seat Metallic Paint Integrated End Pipes Polestar Heated Front Seats Grocery Bag Holder 20' R-Design Wheel Original in-service date was September 30th, 2019. This V90 is a Volvo executive vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 11,657 miles. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2455 miles below market average! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM2K1087030
Stock: X2574
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,942 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,000$1,385 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Osmium Grey Metallic with Charcoal R-Design Nappa Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Advanced Package (Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist Front Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) Headlight High Pressure Cleaning System Visual Park Assist + 360 Surround View Camera Graphical Head-Up Display) Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel R-Design Full Leather Seat Metallic Paint Power Operated Load Cover Childseat Outer 20' R-Design Wheel Original in-service date was October 17th, 2019. This V90 is a Volvo executive vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 13,939 miles. Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM1K1089772
Stock: X2528
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,616 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,900$480 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design in Onyx Black Metallic with Charcoal R-Design Nappa Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Advanced Package (Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist Front Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) Headlight High Pressure Cleaning System Visual Park Assist + 360 Surround View Camera Graphical Head-Up Display) Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel R-Design Full Leather Seat Metallic Paint Power Operated Load Cover Childseat Outer 20' R-Design Wheel Original in-service date was October 31st, 2019. This V90 is a Volvo executive vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 15,616 miles. Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM9K1090720
Stock: X2523
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 6,797 milesDelivery Available*
$51,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL4K1084604
Stock: 2000646046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,053
Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.V90 T6 Inscription, 4D Wagon, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Charcoal w/Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Aluminum Wheels, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Performance Handling Package, Performance Package, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Accessory Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package. Odometer is 3498 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Dealin Doug Certified Advantage Pre-Owned Vehicle offers either a 12 Month/12,000 Mile or a 3 Year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Our 12 Month Certification begins on the vehicle purchase date and continues up to 12 months or 12,000 miles in addition to the odometer at time of purchase. Or, our 3 Year/100,000 mile certification continues up to 3 years from the purchase date or when 100,000 miles is reached on the odometer, whichever occurs first. Our 3 Year 100,000 certification Includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. Please ask for details, restrictions may apply.GREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL1J1068312
Stock: R416901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2019
- 4,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$61,209
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * ADVANCED PACKAGE w/ PARK ASSIST, LED HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM, GRAPHICAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 360 SURROUND VIEW CAMERA * ALL-WHEEL DRIVE * INTEGRATED END PIPES, BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM * HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS * PREMIUM AIR SUSPENSION IN REAR * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * CRUISE CONTROL * LANE KEEPING AID * ONCOMING MITIGATION * BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM * PANORAMIC MOONROOF * POWERED FRONT SEATS w/ MEMORY * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * APPLE CARPLAY * ANDROID AUTO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL6K1095247
Stock: PS26369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 6,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,790
Galpin Lincoln - Van Nuys / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 3,138! R-Design trim, Onyx Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Dealer Loaner Vehicle, Edmunds.com explains In addition to the daily shuffle of family duties, the V90 excels at long-distance driving with its superior ergonomics.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Volvo R-Design with Onyx Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 316 HP at 5700 RPM*. Dealer Loaner Vehicle. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: In addition to the daily shuffle of family duties, the V90 excels at long-distance driving with its superior ergonomics. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US: One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VM5K1100365
Stock: JPL8580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- certified
2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription5,835 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,000
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White Pearl with Maroon Brown Nappa Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Advanced Package (Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist Front Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) Headlight High Pressure Cleaning System Visual Park Assist + 360 Surround View Camera Graphical Head-Up Display) Diffuser with End Pipes 20' Alloy Wheels Grocery Bag Holder Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound Heated Steering Wheel Original in-service date was January 26th, 2020. This V90 was a previously enjoyed Volvo executive vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 5,715 miles. Recent Arrival! 21/31 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VLXK1084624
Stock: X2594
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,000
Volvo Cars Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Volvo Certified, ONLY 550 Miles! WAS $59,700, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, CD PLAYER, RADIO: BOWERS WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND... FOUR-C ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, INTEGRATED OUTER POSITION 2ND ROW BOO... AMBER, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES... PROTECTION PACKAGE SEE MORE! Each vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs, Volvo Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the vehicle's warranty CARFAX 1-Owner KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Hands-Free Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES RADIO: BOWERS WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ADVANCED PACKAGE: Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), Visual Park Assist 360 Surround View Camera, Full LED Headlights w/Active Bending Lights (ABL), LED daytime running lights (DRL), Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, FOUR-C ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, MAPLE BROWN METALLIC, INTEGRATED OUTER POSITION 2ND ROW BOOSTER CUSHIONS, PROTECTION PACKAGE: Rubber Floor Mats, Cargo Tray, CD PLAYER, AMBER, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES. Originally Purchased Here, Serviced Here, Arizona Vehicle, Window Tint Equipped, Non-Smoker Vehicle, One Owner Vehicle, Maintenance Up to Date A GREAT TIME TO BUY Reduced from $59,700. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL7L1137023
Stock: P2388
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 18,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,000
Galpin Volkswagen - North Hills / California
$600 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 18,814 Miles! R-Design trim, Osmium Grey Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, The V90 follows Volvo tradition in offering great seats all around with long, supportive, widely adjustable front seats and even back seats that don't feel shorted in the name of gaming leg room numbers or seat-folding. -TheCarConnection.com, CARFAX 1-OWNER, Low Miles. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Volvo R-Design with Osmium Grey Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 316 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE TheCarConnection.com's review says The V90 follows Volvo tradition in offering great seats all around with long, supportive, widely adjustable front seats and even back seats that don't feel shorted in the name of gaming leg room numbers or seat-folding.. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This V90 is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VM8J1065884
Stock: VW200766A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription19,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,500
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in Denim Blue Metallic with Amber Nappa Leather Interior. This V90 is equipped with: Convenience Package (Heated Washer Nozzles 360° Surround View Camera Grocery Bag Holder HomeLink Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror) Park Assist Pilot Front Park Assist (Rear std)) Polestar Metallic Paint Heated Sports Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters Graphical Head Up Display (HUD) 20' Inscription Alloy Wheel w/Summer Tires Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound Heated Rear Seats Original in-service date was August 12th, 2017. This V90 was a previously enjoyed leased vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 19,870 miles. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3371 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL7J1041230
Stock: X2575
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription19,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,934
Patrick Volvo Cars - Schaumburg / Illinois
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned 5 year unlimited mileage factory warranty 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription it is well equipped with several options and highly sought after features. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Emergency communication system: Volvo On-Call, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Dual Zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Heated Ventilated Front Comfort Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Blinds, Ventilated Front Seats. 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription T6 Inscription At The Patrick Dealer Group you can be sure you are getting a quality vehicle from one of the top dealers in Chicago. Stop by for a complimentary cup of coffee and a test drive. Let us prove to you why you won’t want to shop anywhere else for you next vehicle purchase. 'Taking Care of You Every Day, That's the Patrick promise!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL0J1060606
Stock: Q2899
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design18,344 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$49,788
Lafontaine Volvo Cars of Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design Bursting Blue Metallic Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Hands Free Blue Tooth, Rear View Back Up Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Volvo On Call App with remote start, Android Auto, Carfax Certified 1-Owner Vehicle, Advanced Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Carbon Fiber Inlays, Full LED Headlights w/ABL AHB2, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Radio: Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rear Air Suspension w/FOUR-C Active Chassis, Visual Park Assist 360 Surround View Camera, Wheels: 20' 5-Double Spoke Tech Matte Black. 21/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) At Lafontaine we use an independent third party company to do live market comparisons on every car, every day. As the market conditions change we change with it. Please ask your sales associate to see today's live market price. *All finance options with approved credit through a preferred source. Not all customers will qualify. www.volvofarmingtonhills.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VM2K1084934
Stock: 0Y006P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 18,852 miles
$38,667
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price., 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot.2018 Volvo V90 4D Wagon Bursting Blue Metallic T5 R-Design Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 24/34 City/Highway MPGPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM9J1059658
Stock: V059658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2020 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design6,516 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$61,999
Red Bank Volvo Cars - Red Bank / New Jersey
This Volvo Model V90T6AWD R-Design is Equipped with 120V Power Outlet Rear Tunnel, 20' R-Design Wheel, Advanced Package, R-Design Leather Seating, Heated Steering/Integrated Booster Seats, Integrated End Pipes, Protection Package Premier, Polstar, Navigation and More! Balance of Factory Warranty! Visit Red Bank Volvo, America's Oldest Volvo Dealership. Satisfying Volvo Owners since 1956!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VM3L1126528
Stock: 97663
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design34,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,875
Volvo Cars Mission Viejo - Mission Viejo / California
VOLVO CERTIFIED, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Bursting Blue Metallic with Charcoal R-Design Full Nappa Leather Upholstery, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), Integrated Outer Position 2nd Row Booster Cushions, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry and Drive, Bluetooth Hands Free w/Audio Streaming, LED Headlights Fog Lights w/Corner Illumination, 4-Zone Automatic temperature control, Carbon Fiber Inlays, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Washer Nozzles, HomeLink, Driver Memory Seat, Park Assist Pilot, Power Tailgate, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, and 20'' 5-Double Spoke Tech Matte Black Wheels. Certification Program Details: *5-year/unlimited-mile factory warranty with $0 deductible *170+ point inspection *Fully transferable without a transfer fee *Volvo Roadside Assistance for 5 years from in-service date *CARFAX Vehicle History Report with Buyback guarantee *Opportunity to extend protection term with VIP service contracts Serving the Mission Viejo area, Volvo Cars Mission Viejo, located at 28730 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, CA, is your premier retailer of new and used Volvo vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! http://www.volvomv.com/ Reviews: * More spacious than a luxury sedan, yet smaller and more maneuverable than an SUV more standard safety features than you might expect available plug-in hybrid model. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM9J1066609
Stock: V2239
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 18,906 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,900
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102GM6K1085720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
