  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90
  4. Used 1998 Volvo V90
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1998 Volvo V90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Uniquely styled sheetmetal. Full load of luxury goodies.
  • Aging design.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
1998
1997
Volvo V90 for Sale
2018
List Price Estimate
$723 - $1,557
Used V90 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Volvo S90, the luxury car formerly known as 960, is nearing the end of its life span. Volvo is concentrating on the popular 70-series models (C, S, and V) until more new product reaches the U.S. Certainly a replacement is imminent for the rapidly aging 90-series models.

S90/V90 styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9-liter inline six produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly-placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier and more expensive than the S70/V70. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base S70/V70, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the S90/V90 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, antilock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The S90/V90 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for conservative folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, an S90 runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful S70 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1998 Highlights

Nothing changes on the V90.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Volvo V90.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AC service every year
Tess,08/25/2009
I would not consider buying another Volvo because I have had issues with AC system since I purchased it in 2005. It is not acceptable to have to put our car for AC maintenance in a Volvo dealer every year because AC cooling or any other issues. I am also not pleased that the price for the maintenance goes up about 15% every year. Furthermore, all the cool features and the smoothly drive does not encourage me to buy another Volvo. PS: It seems to me that Volvo should have recalled the V90 model, V90 for the AC problem.
love this car
wsand,12/08/2009
I have been driving my 1998 V90 for 9 years and I still love it like the first day I bought it. Super comfortable front seats, rear seats fold down for mega yard sale purchases (got an entire patio set in there) or all seats up (w/3rd row) and you can seat 7! Stay on top of maintenance - tranny flush, timing belt, etc. and she just keeps going and going.
1998 V90
Alan Akin,04/12/2010
Purchased brand new. Appreciate the safety aspect. Incredible steering radius. Front brakes need replacement often. Engine light comes on frequently. Nice auto for long highway drives. Somewhat sporty feel with handling. Large, open storage area when back seats are down. For a car with almost 205K miles, it still handles quite well.
long-term experience
Matt Mavrolas,02/23/2006
These newer Volvos are very expensive to repair, and maintain. Common problems: cracked headlight covers, front brakes wear out quickly, timing belt needs replaced every 60,000 miles, front suspension parts wear out and have replaced the same suspension parts more than once. Biggest problem: transmission failure. Also hesitation problems from a standing start. And I babied this car!
See all 10 reviews of the 1998 Volvo V90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Volvo V90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Volvo V90

Used 1998 Volvo V90 Overview

The Used 1998 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Volvo V90?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Volvo V90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Volvo V90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Volvo V90.

Can't find a used 1998 Volvo V90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V90 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,396.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V90 for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,521.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Volvo V90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V90 lease specials

Related Used 1998 Volvo V90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles