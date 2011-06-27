  1. Home
Used 1997 Volvo V90 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 V90
5(83%)4(0%)3(0%)2(17%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my little wagon!!!

Cheri, 07/14/2016
4dr Wagon
I love to yard sale and this little wagon holds more than our XC90 (that has 271,000 miles) in the back since it has the square opening. Great on gas, feels like zero turn when parking. Is low to the ground so hugs the road. Volvo is the best car on the road!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love my car!

Cookie, 05/15/2009
I have never tired of my car. I love the ride, the styling, and the quality.

Great car

macali, 02/09/2003
great comfort on long drives

Comfy, yet bugggy

Zanzi, 10/19/2003
Very problematic car since new. Many, many problems with brakes, suspension, interior parts, and air conditioning. I also had a 97 S90, and it suffered from all of the same maladies, and the same problems are well documented across multiple forums on the net. Repairs are outrageously expensive, and rarely can a failing component be replaced, generally the whole system needs to be replaced. Caveat emptor to anyone who cares to try one of these!

Feels like driving a Tank

Sukru, 10/09/2003
It is a great car, drives very smooth and comfortable. Engine is very quite and smooth with plenty of power. Safest car in the world, feels like driving a tank.

Research Similar Vehicles