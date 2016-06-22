2017 Volvo S90 Review
Pros & Cons
- Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
- Some of the best seats in the class
- Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
- Intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available
- Heavy steering leads to fatigue
- Rides roughly over poor road surfaces when equipped with largest-diameter wheels
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
Anonymous. Bland. Sensible. Stodgy. These are a few of the descriptors we've leveled at recent Volvo models, including the outgoing S80 luxury sedan. It's been faint praise for an automaker struggling to keep pace with evolving competition, but that all changes with the 2017 Volvo S90.
With a sleek, coupelike shape, bold upright grille and stylish LED headlights, the S90 is far more stylish than its predecessor. The overhaul continues inside, where the S90 cabin is trimmed with high-quality wood and metal accents. Volvo wants you to think of it as a "Scandinavian Sanctuary," and if you close your eyes you might transport yourself to the lobby of a stylish Swedish hotel.
The S90 retains many of the features of the well-equipped S80, but adds a more powerful engine (available in two power grades), more cargo space, semi-autonomous driving capability and a vastly improved infotainment experience. Optional all-wheel drive also makes a return with the S90, and a plug-in hybrid model and a high-performance Polestar edition will also eventually be available.
The S90 is an impressive luxury effort, but ultimately still lacks some of the polish of its established European competitors, like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 rides just a little rougher, the handling has a little less bite and the engine sounds just a bit more strained when asked to deliver. None of this detracts from the S90's place as a fine midsize luxury sedan, deserving of a spot on any list that includes the aforementioned German contingent, as well as more value-oriented luxury sedans like the Acura TLX, Cadillac XTS or the new Genesis G80.
Volvo's reputation for innovative standard safety features continues with the S90, which offers collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, lane departure warning, road sign recognition, a system that helps you avoid running off the road (and another that helps minimize the damage if you do), a drowsy driver alert, and the OnCall telematics system, which can remotely start or unlock the S90 and notify authorities in the event of a crash.
Curiously, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert remain optional.
Semi-autonomous steering, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control (combined, called Pilot Assist) allow the S90 to drive itself through slow traffic jams or even swift-moving traffic, requiring only that the driver touch the steering wheel at regular intervals.
2017 Volvo S90 models
The 2017 Volvo S90 is the automaker's largest four-door, five-passenger sedan, available with two engines and two trim levels called Momentum and Inscription.
Standard equipment on the base Momentum trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, a navigation system, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs, and satellite radio. Other touches include birch interior accents, power-folding rear head restraints (improves visibility when rear passengers aren't present), illuminated door handle approach lighting, and a high-gloss black grille.
Upgrading to Inscription trim brings 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, headlight washers, Nappa leather upholstery, upgraded front seats with both heating and cooling, a leather-wrapped dash panel, walnut trim accents, four-zone climate control, a 12-inch instrument display and Apple CarPlay integration.
The S90 offers a few options packages. The Momentum Plus package, available for the Momentum models, offers several items from the Inscription feature set including adaptive LED headlights and headlight washers, four-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox, the larger instrument display and Apple CarPlay.
The Climate pack, optional for the base Momentum trim, includes heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, heated wiper fluid nozzles, and a heated windshield.
The Vision pack is available for both trims and includes auto-dimming side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree view camera.
The Convenience pack, also available for both trims, includes autonomous parking, front parking sensors, a power trunk lid, a compass embedded in the rearview mirror, and Homelink programmable buttons for garage doors.
The S90's stand-alone options include a rear air suspension, unique 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats (base Momentum), a wood-inlay steering wheel, a head-up display and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Driving
The S90's twin-charged T6 engine (the only version we've driven) offers crisp and powerful response. It gets the sedan's mass up to highway speeds in no time, and instills plenty of confidence for merging and passing.
Overall, the Volvo rides like a proper luxury sedan, but falls short of its competitors in both steering feel and ride quality. Although precise, the S90's steering feels needlessly heavy and resistant. Even at cruising speeds and in Comfort driving mode, the wheel requires more effort than seems necessary. It's meant to impart a sportier feeling, but ultimately leads to quicker driver fatigue. It's not a deal breaker and you probably won't notice it except on longer drives, but it's one of those unpolished details that keeps the S90 from being a class benchmark.
Our other complaint is the S90's ride quality, which, while impressive over smooth road surfaces, tends to bottom out and hit bumps and imperfections rather harshly. We think the fault lies more with the 20-inch wheels (the only size we tested) than inherent suspension settings, but it's another area where the Volvo still needs to catch up with the class leaders.
Interior
Slide into the 2017 Volvo S90's seats and you're immersed in an elegant, minimalist cabin that rivals anything from its German contemporaries. This new interior, with its wood inlays and chrome and metal accents wrapping from door to door across the dash, is arguably the S90's greatest leap from its comparatively tepid predecessor.
A large tablet-style touchscreen serves as central command for navigation, phone, climate and audio functions. Volvo has done away with almost of the buttons on the dash, including its well-known "mode man" climate control. The only controls left include the car's ignition switch and a strip of buttons for audio advance/rewind and defrost functions.
The S90's seats are some of the best in the business, wrapped in fine material regardless of trim level, with support and adjustments suited for extended periods of driving. With 36 inches of legroom, the rear seat of the S90 offers plenty of room for an average-size adult sitting behind a 6-foot driver.
The S90's trunk measures 13.5 cubic feet, which is a bit small for a midsize luxury sedan.
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volvo S90.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S90
Related Used 2017 Volvo S90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90