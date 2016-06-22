  1. Home
2017 Volvo S90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
  • Some of the best seats in the class
  • Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
  • Intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available
  • Heavy steering leads to fatigue
  • Rides roughly over poor road surfaces when equipped with largest-diameter wheels
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

Anonymous. Bland. Sensible. Stodgy. These are a few of the descriptors we've leveled at recent Volvo models, including the outgoing S80 luxury sedan. It's been faint praise for an automaker struggling to keep pace with evolving competition, but that all changes with the 2017 Volvo S90.

With a sleek, coupelike shape, bold upright grille and stylish LED headlights, the S90 is far more stylish than its predecessor. The overhaul continues inside, where the S90 cabin is trimmed with high-quality wood and metal accents. Volvo wants you to think of it as a "Scandinavian Sanctuary," and if you close your eyes you might transport yourself to the lobby of a stylish Swedish hotel.

The S90 retains many of the features of the well-equipped S80, but adds a more powerful engine (available in two power grades), more cargo space, semi-autonomous driving capability and a vastly improved infotainment experience. Optional all-wheel drive also makes a return with the S90, and a plug-in hybrid model and a high-performance Polestar edition will also eventually be available.

The S90 is an impressive luxury effort, but ultimately still lacks some of the polish of its established European competitors, like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 rides just a little rougher, the handling has a little less bite and the engine sounds just a bit more strained when asked to deliver. None of this detracts from the S90's place as a fine midsize luxury sedan, deserving of a spot on any list that includes the aforementioned German contingent, as well as more value-oriented luxury sedans like the Acura TLX, Cadillac XTS or the new Genesis G80.

Volvo's reputation for innovative standard safety features continues with the S90, which offers collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, lane departure warning, road sign recognition, a system that helps you avoid running off the road (and another that helps minimize the damage if you do), a drowsy driver alert, and the OnCall telematics system, which can remotely start or unlock the S90 and notify authorities in the event of a crash.

Curiously, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert remain optional.

Semi-autonomous steering, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control (combined, called Pilot Assist) allow the S90 to drive itself through slow traffic jams or even swift-moving traffic, requiring only that the driver touch the steering wheel at regular intervals.

2017 Volvo S90 models

The 2017 Volvo S90 is the automaker's largest four-door, five-passenger sedan, available with two engines and two trim levels called Momentum and Inscription.

Standard equipment on the base Momentum trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, a navigation system, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs, and satellite radio. Other touches include birch interior accents, power-folding rear head restraints (improves visibility when rear passengers aren't present), illuminated door handle approach lighting, and a high-gloss black grille.

Upgrading to Inscription trim brings 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, headlight washers, Nappa leather upholstery, upgraded front seats with both heating and cooling, a leather-wrapped dash panel, walnut trim accents, four-zone climate control, a 12-inch instrument display and Apple CarPlay integration.

The S90 offers a few options packages. The Momentum Plus package, available for the Momentum models, offers several items from the Inscription feature set including adaptive LED headlights and headlight washers, four-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox, the larger instrument display and Apple CarPlay.

The Climate pack, optional for the base Momentum trim, includes heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, heated wiper fluid nozzles, and a heated windshield.

The Vision pack is available for both trims and includes auto-dimming side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree view camera.

The Convenience pack, also available for both trims, includes autonomous parking, front parking sensors, a power trunk lid, a compass embedded in the rearview mirror, and Homelink programmable buttons for garage doors.

The S90's stand-alone options include a rear air suspension, unique 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats (base Momentum), a wood-inlay steering wheel, a head-up display and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.

Driving

The S90's twin-charged T6 engine (the only version we've driven) offers crisp and powerful response. It gets the sedan's mass up to highway speeds in no time, and instills plenty of confidence for merging and passing.

Overall, the Volvo rides like a proper luxury sedan, but falls short of its competitors in both steering feel and ride quality. Although precise, the S90's steering feels needlessly heavy and resistant. Even at cruising speeds and in Comfort driving mode, the wheel requires more effort than seems necessary. It's meant to impart a sportier feeling, but ultimately leads to quicker driver fatigue. It's not a deal breaker and you probably won't notice it except on longer drives, but it's one of those unpolished details that keeps the S90 from being a class benchmark.

Our other complaint is the S90's ride quality, which, while impressive over smooth road surfaces, tends to bottom out and hit bumps and imperfections rather harshly. We think the fault lies more with the 20-inch wheels (the only size we tested) than inherent suspension settings, but it's another area where the Volvo still needs to catch up with the class leaders.

Interior

Slide into the 2017 Volvo S90's seats and you're immersed in an elegant, minimalist cabin that rivals anything from its German contemporaries. This new interior, with its wood inlays and chrome and metal accents wrapping from door to door across the dash, is arguably the S90's greatest leap from its comparatively tepid predecessor.

A large tablet-style touchscreen serves as central command for navigation, phone, climate and audio functions. Volvo has done away with almost of the buttons on the dash, including its well-known "mode man" climate control. The only controls left include the car's ignition switch and a strip of buttons for audio advance/rewind and defrost functions.

The S90's seats are some of the best in the business, wrapped in fine material regardless of trim level, with support and adjustments suited for extended periods of driving. With 36 inches of legroom, the rear seat of the S90 offers plenty of room for an average-size adult sitting behind a 6-foot driver.

The S90's trunk measures 13.5 cubic feet, which is a bit small for a midsize luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful car huge potential, but needs refinement
Nelson P,04/21/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I'll start off with the car is absolutely gorgeous. The interior and exterior style is one of the best in its class; the Audi A6 feels uninspired, the BMW 5 series is just basic, only the Mercedes E class might be able to hold a candle to the S90. Here’s what I love about the car: 1. Design is absolutely incredible. 2. B&W sound system is incredible! 3. iPad-like infotainment system is intuitive and awesome 4. Safety systems. I can never go back. The Auto-pilot, adaptive cruise, lane keep, collision detection all work as advertised and are amazing. 5. Heads up display (HUD) is a cool trick! I thought it was gimmicky but now love it. 6. AWD performance in rain is incredible. On snow… not so much, but I blame the tires not the car. 7. Heated/cooled seats 8. The diving profiles really change the characteristics of the car. 9. Ability to send the car destinations My issues with the car: 1. Fit and finish. The car has excessive squeaks, rattles, and road noise for a car with this price tag. I was caught up in the moment when during the test drive, but now after a couple of months, I need to drive with the music playing in order to enjoy the car and drown out the squeaks coming from the door seals and plastic bits. The road noise is also incredibly intrusive on Oregon/Washington pot-hole and crack-laden roads and highways. The luxury feel is compromised by the noise which is really unfortunate. 2. My second issue is with the front seats. The seats use a wire springs to support the driver. Unfortunately there are also some hard metal support beams that provide structure and rigidity to the thigh and leg support portions of the seat. Under the weight of the driver, these support 'beams' dig into your leg and thigh. No amount of adjusting will prevent this. Volvo should have used higher density foam or a full metal support under the seat to prevent the driver’s weight from compressing the foam and causing the support to dig into the drivers legs. Again, I must have been caught up in the moment of the test drive, because I didn't notice this until after I took the car home. So I'm relegated to using a donuts or foam cushion for long-hauls. 3. Opportunity number three. The infotainment system is ever so slightly under powered. It takes a lot of time for it to boot up. Thankfully the instrument cluster starts up right away. 4. Four, certain items need to be turned off every driving session. For example, the auto high beams, the auto start/stop, or my preferred driver setting -- I need to turn these on/off every time I start the car. Other manufactures got this right. For example, BMW let customers change the default setting for auto start/stop to remember the last selected setting. I WISH Volvo would do that. 5. A/C has a tendency to kick into high gear randomly and it becomes really loud. You’re forced to turn it off if you are on a call. I think the problem is with the logic for the auto climate particularly when you have the 2nd row turned on. It’s as if the system was trying to compensate for the temperature differential and just… overcompensates. 6. General reliability: Since taking ownership in February, I’ve gone to the dealership 4 times (I’m writing this review in April). Issues ranging from recall notices (for leaking A/C lines and trim pieces fall off) to excessive condensation in the headlights (which still isn’t fixed even after new headlights) and a bunch of software issues. I’ll be scheduling a new visit to the dealership soon for break-related issues. 7. Wifi hotspot stopped working. Maybe because of my trial ending, but It stopped about week 2. 8. The on call app is a bit limited in its utility. At this point it’s not worth paying for after the trial period ends. 9. One last minor gripe. The manual claims that there is a power rear sunshade. I beg to differ. Found no mention of it being an option. Overall, the car is soooo close to being perfect. My biggest concerns are with the rattling noises, uncomfortable seats, and with general software issues. I really wish I didn’t have to have a routine of turning on/off my settings every time I turn on the car. These fit-and-finish items are what hold this car back from really being able to compete against the refinement of the A6 and E class. I’m still holding out hope that these problems will be worked out in future Volvos built on this platform.
Great value
Llefty,04/10/2017
T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I don't know why my rating is coming up as two stars. I'd rate it four stars. I've only have my S90 for a short time, but so far, it's everything I wanted: all-wheel drive, fuel efficient, roomy, stylish, four heated seats, individual climate control, dynamic cruise control, LED steerable lights, handless trunk, good user interface. I have a 2015 Lexus GS 350 and the Volvo turned out to be a better value than a 2017 GS 350. Where I live, you can't find a Lexus with comparable equipment. And if you want a user interface that will drive you nuts, try Lexus. My only two complaints are that the stock stereo is a bit anemic and there are a few settings, like auto highbeams, that have to be turned on every time you get in the car. Also, the car is more of a cruiser than a sports sedan. However, that it is not to say that it isn't stable or sufficiently responsive. Unlike the previous reviewer, I haven't had any problems navigating the Sensus tablet-like interface. Nor have I found Sensus to be slow to start. I also am able to have my iphone chord come out of the center console while keeping the console closed. I agree that it would be nice to have more usb ports rather than cigarette lighter outlets. I absolutely love the dynamic cruise control, which works like a charm. I've put 10k miles on the car in six months and love it even more than when I got it.
Just what the doctor ordered
BRUCE BERENSON,05/19/2017
T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Compared this car to others in the same class. I looked at MPG, safety, styling, ride and lease payments. This car was superior in MPG, safety and leasing costs. Dealership salespeople were great (did not treat me with disrespect as other upper end auto dealerships do. I have no affiliation with Volvo and I am very pleased. Also I have no rattles, squeaks or computer problems. This car is a hidden gem.
Best car I've owned
Joseph L Fernandez,05/28/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Check out competition . Took delivery of my s90 inscription in August 2016. Car has exceded my expectations and those of my family. A joy to drive , excellent navigation, best car seats anywhere ultra high quality materials. Some recalls ,normal in a completely new vehicle , perfectly done by dealer. Long drives on NYS Thruway excellent. Trips to Manhattan and Brooklyn from Monroe , a pleasure. Car is quiet, roomy and very confortable. Last 9 years drove 3 335x's BMW .
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Volvo S90

Used 2017 Volvo S90 Overview

The Used 2017 Volvo S90 is offered in the following submodels: S90 Sedan. Available styles include T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volvo S90?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volvo S90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum is priced between $23,990 and$30,499 with odometer readings between 19655 and67250 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription is priced between $26,488 and$37,223 with odometer readings between 2182 and50706 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum is priced between $26,632 and$26,632 with odometer readings between 29964 and29964 miles.

