Consumer Rating
(7)
2018 Volvo V90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High level of standard safety features
  • Additional rear storage volume without sacrificing style
  • Premium interior materials and design
  • Touchscreen system may be overwhelming
  • All-wheel drive only available in upper T6 trim
  • Some may prefer power delivery and performance of V6
Which V90 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the 2018 Volvo V90 Inscription T6. Its all-wheel-drive system can provide sure-footed capability in all seasons and, with the right tires, make the V90 an excellent ski-mobile. The T6's four-cylinder engine is turbocharged and supercharged for a boost in power that matches nicely with the already refined V90's ride and handling. Combined, these features make a practical daily driver into an engaging vacation machine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Volvo's wagon-rich history is on display with the 2018 V90, but those expecting a classic Volvo wagon experience may be in for a shock. The V90, like the related S90 sedan and XC90 SUV, is steeped in tech and style. If you're a wagon enthusiast, this new midsize luxury wagon is something you're going to lust after.

Based on exterior dimensions, the new V90 is very similar to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon. But the V90's exterior styling makes it look decidedly longer and sleeker than the E-Class. Inside, the V90 shares the same design and materials philosophy as the S90, with a large, centrally located touchscreen display, attractive wood and leather materials for the Inscription models, and carbon fiber and aluminum for the R-Design. Ergonomics are great for long-distance driving, and Volvo offers fold-down booster seats for the outer two rear-seat positions to help your young ones transition from child safety seats to regular seats.

It's true that a crossover SUV will likely make more sense from a practical standpoint. But here's the alternative if the idea of driving around in a glorified box doesn't appeal to your visual senses. The V90 also provides a measure of exclusivity without compromising too much on real-world use. If these attributes appeal to you, the 2018 Volvo V90 will be a great choice.

2018 Volvo V90 models

All 2018 Volvo V90s come very well equipped, so you're basically paying for powertrains. The R-Design T5 and Inscription T5 start the lineup off with the lowest power and front-wheel drive. Some may find the T5 underpowered especially when fully loaded. The R-Design T6 and Inscription T6 provide more power and all-wheel drive that better matches the suspension and chassis. There's also a V90 Cross Country that features increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive and the engine found in the T6. It's reviewed here.

The Volvo R-Design T5 and Inscription T5 are equipped to nearly the same level and differ in interior materials, seat designs and colors. They both are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft) driving only the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Inscription comes standard with heated and ventilated Comfort seats, leather upholstery, and its own exterior and interior visual trim package. The R-Design features a unique sport suspension calibration, comes standard with paddle shifters, and gets sport seats and R-Design specific interior and exterior trim, such as front and rear fascias, wheels and roof rails.

They both come standard with navigation, a panoramic roof and loads of safety tech such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist. Optionally, you can add a Convenience package, which includes a top-down camera system, heated washer nozzles, a flip-up partition in the trunk area that holds grocery bags, and an automated parallel or perpendicular parking system.

The R-Design T6 and Inscription T6 are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged. At maximum power, it produces a stronger 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. And unlike the T5, the T6 comes with all-wheel drive. Otherwise when it comes to the interior and exterior, the T5 and T6 are essentially the same.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Sedan (turbo and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Note: The S90 and V90 share identical powertrains and interior and exterior elements. Aside from the additional cargo volume in the rear, the two vehicles are essentially identical. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the V90.

Driving

3.5
The V90 T6 Inscription doesn't wow you with performance pedigree, but it's plenty fast when called upon. The steering feels reasonably precise but needlessly heavy. The car's mass also makes it less snappy than its rivals in quick turns and corners. It can still hustle, but it's not a sports car.

Acceleration

4.0
The T6 engine's turbo-supercharger tandem whips the V90 to highway merging speeds in no time. Sounds raspy when asked, but does the job. Plenty of power almost anywhere in the first six gears; seventh and eighth are fuel savers only.

Braking

3.5
Firm, solid pedal feel. Transmits confidence in stopping power, especially important because this is a 4,000-plus-pound car (4,200 pounds in all-wheel-drive trim).

Steering

2.5
Requires more effort than a cruise-oriented premium car should, yet not sharp enough to be called sporty. Good feel on-center and sends decent road feel back to the driver, but extended driving will induce some fatigue.

Handling

3.0
All-wheel drive and grippy tires signal sporting intentions but feel outmatched by the car's mass. Able but not inspired handling; it doesn't feel committed or quick to change directions.

Drivability

3.0
A refined driving character oriented more to comfort than speed or sport. Comfort mode is too sedate and dulls the V90's senses and accelerator response. Sport mode will be the default for most drivers seeking some spirit.

Comfort

4.0
What the V90 lacks in heart-racing performance, it makes up for in high-class cabin comfort. You'll think you're driving a trendy, modern hotel lobby. Ride quality suffers when equipped with optional 20-inch wheels. Smaller wheels might ease the thumping we observed.

Seat comfort

5.0
Excellent shape and support. Firm but pliable. Ten-way power adjustments include thigh extenders and upper and lower lumbar. Easy to dial in comfort and adjust for sustained comfort during long drives.

Ride comfort

3.5
Regal and undisturbed on most road surfaces but jostles like a race car over more severe bumps and imperfections. Our test car came with optional rear air suspension, which helped, but also optional 20-inch wheels, which probably didn't.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Wind and road noise is well suppressed, but there's a dull tire roar from the low-profile tires. Engine noise pipes in through the speakers. Not a bad sound, but not worth highlighting either.

Climate control

4.0
Stylish center-console vent design with directional vents and adjustable fan speed for rear-seat passengers. Some fan noise from the seat coolers, but it's muted. Most functions accessed via touchscreen menu instead of buttons and dials.

Interior

4.0
The V90 concedes nothing to its rivals in cabin design and materials. This is a first-rate interior all around, from upholstery, touch points and surfaces, and infotainment integration. However, large rear pillars create blind spots.

Ease of use

4.0
Usual Volvo control quirks (e.g., button with an arrow-tipped open circle and "+" symbol inside indicates both set cruise and increase speed). But the touchscreen is intuitive and it's easy to access primary nav, phone, audio and climate functions.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Easy enough to enter and exit the front seats, with a wide door swing and aperture. The sloping rear roofline means taller passengers might need to stoop slightly to get into the rear seats.

Driving position

3.5
The steering column has manual tilt-and-telescoping, though it should be power-adjustable at this price. There's no trouble finding a good position for a 5-foot-10 driver, and we wouldn't anticipate trouble for taller or shorter drivers.

Roominess

3.0
Just shy of 36 inches rear legroom, enough for a 6-foot passenger seated behind a 6-foot driver. Plenty of shoulder room and hiproom front and rear.

Visibility

3.0
The long roofline and wide pillars inhibit rear corner visibility, but generally no problem to quickly assess blind spot before a lane change or when reversing. Thankfully, blind-spot monitoring is standard.

Quality

5.0
Appears built to high-quality standards. Time will tell with Volvo's latest family of new products, but to the eye, the V90 is free of unsightly gaps and improper fit issues. Early impressions suggest Volvo sweated the details.

Utility

4.0
A 60/40-split folding rear seat with a long-item/ski pass-through improves flexibility. Optional hands-free trunklid and a 12-volt outlet in the trunk add some errand-running and tailgating utility.

Technology

4.5
We sampled only the high-end stereo system, but it sounds worth every penny. Our Euro-zone navigation system also impressed with its precision. Wireless connectivity comes via 3G but should be 4G at this level. Autonomous driving features work well both on the highway and in around-town traffic.

Audio & navigation

5.0
Optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system is top-shelf; only slight bass distortion when cranked (standard audio system unavailable to test). Turn-by-turn navigation is impressively accurate, although it was a European version.

Smartphone integration

4.0
No issues with standard Bluetooth connections. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard.

Driver aids

4.0
Pilot Assist coordinates adaptive cruise control, steering and lane keeping assist systems for semi-autonomous driving that works well at highway speeds and in stop-and-go traffic. Blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera are available.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.0
Technology4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V90.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First one I've seen in person is ours...
MKMc,06/28/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Ordered through Volvo Concierge Service in February. Arrived last week. Maple Brown with Blonde Leather, Convenience pkg, heated strg wheel/windshield, 20 inch alloys, air ride susp, 115V power outlet rear, integrated split end pipes and load liner. Driven about 300 miles and this wagon is very impressive. Tight, drives smaller than it is, fit and finish perfect, systems fairly intuitive, fantastic acceleration, wi fi hotspot works great, tons of room in backseat. I really wanted the B & W sound system, but at $3200, it was a no go. Volvo has a home run here.
My new Car Saved My Life!
Glad I splurged!,09/03/2018
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought my V90 on an impulse I was not due for a new car. My XC70 was only 4 years-old. The second week Zi had my new v90 I was driving to pick up my daughter at school. A car was in my lane about to hit me head on. All of a sudden my v90 popped a red triangle in my windshield and moved my car to the right avoiding a collision. A guardian Angel must have persuaded me to indulge in this amazing car. The interior and ride is amazing. Love the refridgerator in the glove box. That is where I keep the Grey Poupon!
Don't want no stinkin wheel cladding.
jim davis,10/28/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I'm a single guy who wants one vehicle that is a nice sedan from the C pillar forward for hauling humans and has a nice cargo area for hauling dogs and bags of mulch. I will not own a SUV. I will not have that butt ugly cladding around my wheel wells even if it is painted to match the car. And I don't wear Birkenstocks or live that lifestyle. This is a joy to drive and to look at. It is the perfect blend of function and form.
Best car I've ever had
Gregg VW,12/01/2018
T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Traded my loaded 2011 S60 T6 with 300 hp engine and all the safety stuff most other cars didn't have back then (adaptive cruise, auto braking, lane keeping warning, heads up, BLIS). That was a great car and never problematic. This one is better. Acceleration is almost as good, and most features are even better. I don't care for the 4 cylinder noise under hard acceleration, but it does the job and otherwise is quiet and comfortable. The massaging seats and Bowers&Wilkins stereo are fantastic additions. It rides a bit better than the S60, due to the rear air suspension and longer wheelbase. Here's hoping it is every bit as reliable as the 2011.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Volvo V90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo V90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V90 models:

Run-Off Road Mitigation
Sees the road ahead and tensions the safety belts if it detects the car will run off the road.
Rear Collision Warning
Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tension the safety belts and apply brakes.
Emergency Brake Lights
Warns rear oncoming drivers when you panic stop by flashing the brake lights at four pulses per second.

More about the 2018 Volvo V90

Used 2018 Volvo V90 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

