More about the 2018 Volvo V90

Used 2018 Volvo V90 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo V90 ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo V90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo V90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo V90.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo V90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V90 for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,636 .

Find a used Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,115 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,321 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,048 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo V90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

Check out Volvo V90 lease specials