1996 Volvo 960 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After receiving considerable attention to detail last year, the 1996 Volvo 960 does not have many changes. This doesn't mean that this year's 960 lacks excitement, merely that the engineers at Volvo decided not to mess with a winner.

And winner it is, look closely and you will see a very appealing vehicle. The styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and improved suspension, which so successfully transformed the personality of the 960 last year. The 2.9L V6 produces its power and torque peaks at lower rpm's for better drivability.

The business-like interior has generally remained the same, and except for a few oddly placed controls, it is a nice place to spend time. Leather seats are supremely comfortable, and a cornucopia of air-bags protects front seat occupants.

The 960 competes with vehicles much more expensive than it is, and is a great choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, a 960 sedan runs around $35,000. That tally includes the leather interior, alloy wheels, CD changer, sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control and a multitude of power accouterments. Value? Indeed.

We like the 960. It's big, comfortable, solid and offers decent performance in one luxurious package.

1996 Highlights

This year all Volvo 960s are equipped with front seat side-impact airbags, a multistep power door locking system that increases driver safety when entering the vehicle in parking lots and a life insurance policy that pays $250,000 to the estate of any occupant who loses their life in the 960 as a result of a car accident.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Volvo 960.

5(57%)
4(32%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
28 reviews
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Surprising car
whiterabbit,02/10/2010
This has been an amazing car for me. I got it with a bit over 100,000 miles on it, and have not had to bring it to the shop for anything besides normal maintenance in the three years and additional 60,000 miles I've put on it, even after sitting twice for periods of four months when I went to school. Seats are very comfortable. Coming to this car from an old very luxurious Cadillac was an easy transition; the Volvo is about as comfortable but handles like a sports car. Very grippy, poised, and well balanced. 200 hp isn't a ton, but the large amount of torque hits hard at any rev. It has little cool features too like the door handles and a drip edge so so don't get wet when you pay a toll.
Can I make that parking space? Watch me
brobertson,02/24/2003
Tightest turning radius of any car I have had 31.8'. You can get hooked on this real quick. Quick u turn to get out of a jam? No problem with this 960. Great ride, high seating position, great visablity, firm but not harsh luxury ride with Michelins, great handling, great dash, quality feel throughout, huge trunk with pass through for ski's. Great sound system. Perfect conservative auto. Does not compare with 5 series BMW though - but it was meant to.
Volvo 960
kmar,04/26/2004
This car has been great. I am, however, having to replace a transmission switch that has gone bad. This cost about $115, but has been the only major replacement/repair needed since I have owned the car. It had 94K on it when purchased and currently has 131k and is still going. The paint and exterior has held up great. I hit a pole - almost no damage besides a paint scratch!
200K and still going
Steve,09/21/2009
I purchased this Volvo 9 months ago with 194,000 miles on it, it has been a fun car to drive and haven't had a stitch of problems. The turning radius is awesome and the ride is like a tight sports ride. The body has no rust, which says alot for a Chicago car. I have now turned 204,000 and still going strong. I do like this style better than the newer ones. The only issue is the front seats won't move forward or back, everything else is great
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Volvo 960

Used 1996 Volvo 960 Overview

The Used 1996 Volvo 960 is offered in the following submodels: 960 Sedan, 960 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

