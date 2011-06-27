1996 Volvo 960 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
After receiving considerable attention to detail last year, the 1996 Volvo 960 does not have many changes. This doesn't mean that this year's 960 lacks excitement, merely that the engineers at Volvo decided not to mess with a winner.
And winner it is, look closely and you will see a very appealing vehicle. The styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and improved suspension, which so successfully transformed the personality of the 960 last year. The 2.9L V6 produces its power and torque peaks at lower rpm's for better drivability.
The business-like interior has generally remained the same, and except for a few oddly placed controls, it is a nice place to spend time. Leather seats are supremely comfortable, and a cornucopia of air-bags protects front seat occupants.
The 960 competes with vehicles much more expensive than it is, and is a great choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, a 960 sedan runs around $35,000. That tally includes the leather interior, alloy wheels, CD changer, sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control and a multitude of power accouterments. Value? Indeed.
We like the 960. It's big, comfortable, solid and offers decent performance in one luxurious package.
