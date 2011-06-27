  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V40
  4. Used 2000 Volvo V40
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Volvo V40 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 V40
Overview
See V40 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity61 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Blackberry
  • White
  • Torch Red Metallic
  • Summer Green Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Red
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
  • Silver Gray
See V40 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Volvo V40 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles