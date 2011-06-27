  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1998 Volvo S90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Uniquely styled sheetmetal. Full load of luxury goodies.
  • Aging design. Inefficient packaging.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Volvo S90, the luxury car formerly known as 960, is nearing the end of its life span. Volvo is concentrating on the popular 70-series models (C, S, and V) until more new product reaches the United States. Certainly a replacement is imminent for the rapidly aging 90-series models.

S90/V90 styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9-liter inline six produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier and more expensive than the S70/V70. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base S70/V70, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the S90/V90 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, antilock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The S90/V90 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for conservative folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, an S90 runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful S70 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1998 Highlights

No changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Volvo S90.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!!
Denver-Style,11/13/2010
My Volvo S90 does AWESOME in the snow!!! It has the WINTER BUTTON for the torque converter(transmission) and does just fine. I am from Denver and drive the mountain roads daily and this S90 is as safe as it gets! I get about 25mpg's and haven't had any problems out of this car what so ever (given a Highly reputable dealership). The Leather has held up extremely well. With proper maintenance you can have a vehicle that will last and last a long time. They will go. I have 256k miles on my S90 and plan on keeping it forever! When I bought the Volvo I paid $7995.
The Ultimate RWD Volvo
kblupino,09/17/2013
4dr Sedan
Although the Scandanavian cubist design was starting to get a bit old by 1998, one thing that they got spot on was the interior--it is absolutely fantastic. The leather seats with suede inserts completely coddle their occupants. And the tasteful, real(?) wood accents would not look out of place in a car costing much, much more. And while I was a bit uncertain about the Volvo 24-valve V-6 engine, they had gotten all the kinks worked out by the '98 model year, and it's nice having decent (by 1998 standards) power in a Volvo. I drove it as my daily driver for five years, and now my kids drive it. With full front and side (in 1998!!!) airbags I feel safe with them driving it. The car is barely middle-aged in terms of mileage, and has many years left in it before it's in need of retirement. Yes, sometimes it can be costly to repair, but as long as it's maintained it really doesn't ever need repair. And while the boxy design was a cliche for Volvo for many years, I kind of like it. Simple, functional, and different. The S90 represents the ultimate old-school, rear-wheel-drive Volvo.
Volvo Drivers Wanted
VolvoChick,07/25/2006
Awesome car, handles great. Easy to operate and maintain. Good mpg getting about 22 in city. Loving the heated seats and moonroof is great as well. Would recommend this car to anyone, great for student or parents, even grandparents. Fun to drive and has the get up and go that the 740's did not. This is my 5th Volvo throughout my life. I have owned the 740GL and 740GLE , 940, 850, S90. Most of which had well over 200K miles on them. I drive them until the wheels fall off. (it's a figure of speech) Would recommend , actually suggest Preventative Maintenance on these cars, if something does go out it can and will be expensive. Great cars easy to maintain and enjoy them - they will save your life!
Amazing vehicle will last
darkmatter,01/12/2010
I have been rather amazed after purchasing my 98 Volvo S90 with its quality and fun! This is the last flagship of the swedish brick design by volvo before it was purchased by ford in 1999. By the way, if you are up in the air between this car and a 99- 2003 S80 go with this car much less issues. The S90 is RWD and has an amazing turn radius and cornering ability. If you like to do your own work on your car this is a blast! Easy to work on and junkyard 9 series parts (940,960,S90) parts are all for the most part interchangeable! Great first car, great car period, volvo went out with a bang, not a flashy one but one that will hold your interest and your family safe for years!
See all 30 reviews of the 1998 Volvo S90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Volvo S90 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Volvo S90

