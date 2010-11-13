Used 1998 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

587 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    16,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,658

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    20,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,500

    $5,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    7,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,400

    $3,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    30,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,500

    $5,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    20,032 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,625

    $3,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    10,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,894

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    certified

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    14,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,295

    $3,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in White
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    10,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,480

    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    12,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,969

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    18,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,598

    $4,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    14,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,000

    $3,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    20,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,844

    $4,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    used

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    19,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,900

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid in White
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

    16,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $38,644

    $4,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    19,412 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,498

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    27,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,000

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    certified

    2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    14,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,500

    $3,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    38,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,990

    $3,579 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S90 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S90
  4. Used 1998 Volvo S90

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S90

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.730 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (27%)
NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!!
Denver-Style,11/13/2010
My Volvo S90 does AWESOME in the snow!!! It has the WINTER BUTTON for the torque converter(transmission) and does just fine. I am from Denver and drive the mountain roads daily and this S90 is as safe as it gets! I get about 25mpg's and haven't had any problems out of this car what so ever (given a Highly reputable dealership). The Leather has held up extremely well. With proper maintenance you can have a vehicle that will last and last a long time. They will go. I have 256k miles on my S90 and plan on keeping it forever! When I bought the Volvo I paid $7995.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S90
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Volvo S90 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings