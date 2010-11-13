Used 1998 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me
- 16,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,658
Charles Maund Toyota - Austin / Texas
Bright Silver Metallic 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged CLEAN CARFAX, S90 T6 Inscription, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Bright Silver Metallic.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4682 miles below market average!Please call ahead to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992ML0JP024278
Stock: P112204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum20,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,500$5,705 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
This Volvo is a Service Loaner at the moment, If you are interested please phone ahead so we can schedule a time for the Volvo to be here cleaned and sanitized for a test drive., Original MSRP $59205, S90 T6 Momentum, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Crystal White Pearl, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Apple CarPlay & USB Hub, Automatically Dimming Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Rear Seat - Outer Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), Heated Windscreen, HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation System, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear Parking Sensors, Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vision Package. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal White Pearl22/31 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features; some of the best seats in the class; impressive interior materials throughout the cabin; intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22MK8H1005372
Stock: V0187
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum7,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,400$3,417 Below Market
Volvo Cars Oklahoma City - Edmond / Oklahoma
Magic Blue Metallic 2017 Volvo S90 FWD with only 7880 miles offered by Volvo Cars Oklahoma City. Certified. Odometer is 21907 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Apple CarPlay & USB Hub, Automatically Dimming Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Information System, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, HomeLink, Iron Ore Aluminum Inlays, Momentum Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Trunklid, Premium Air Suspension - Rear, Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Vision Package, Wheels: 19" 5-Triple Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy. T5 Momentum 23/34 City/Highway MPGWe specialize in certified pre-owned and pre-owned vehicles. Please feel free to contact us with any questions (405) 272-1717. www.volvocarsokc.com While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle information and pricing, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Information subject to change; for current information on this particular vehicle please contact our staff.Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features; some of the best seats in the class; impressive interior materials throughout the cabin; intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102AK1H1013727
Stock: VA2680
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum30,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,500$5,349 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Original MSRP $56765, S90 T5 Momentum, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Osmium Gray Metallic, 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Osmium Gray Metallic2018 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/dy9iv T5 Momentum FWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK3JP016299
Stock: V0213
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription20,032 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,625$3,995 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Dealer Certified!!! This Volvo S90 has a strong Turbo/Supercharger Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19' 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning. This Volvo S90 Features the Following Options Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Start/Stop and Adaptive Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Geartronic Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R19 Continental VAS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22ML7H1017103
Stock: 4967
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- 10,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,894$2,674 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2019 Volvo S90 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY102MKXKP090854
Stock: KP090854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- certified
2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum14,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,295$3,098 Below Market
Weston Volvo Cars - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!S90 T5 Momentum, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Automatic with Geartronic, FWD, Crystal White Metallic, Amber w/Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, ** VOLVO CERTIFIED **, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Extra keys included, Fresh Detail, INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, Leather, Like New Condition, Local Trade, NONSmoker, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. 23/35 City/Highway MPG2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum Crystal White MetallicVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY102AK6KP099281
Stock: 17003P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYA22MK1KP087075
Stock: 10429609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 12,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,969$2,725 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum Mussel Blue Metallic Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, One Owner, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof/Moonroof, S90 T6 Momentum, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Maroon Brown Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYA22MK9KP110120
Stock: PJD2683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 18,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$25,598$4,366 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
CARFAX 1 OWNER VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, VOLVO FACTORY CERTIFIED 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE CPO WARRANTY, WE STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, PREMIUM LEATHER, DEALER SERVICED, UPFRONT PRICES. ZERO HASSELS, WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!, Momentum Plus Package 1,000.00 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Cooled Glovebox 12.3 Driver Display, Digital Instrument Cluster Headlight High Pressure Cleaning Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL & Auto Highbeam (AHB) Convenience Package 2,550.00 Heated Washer Nozzles (wet arms) Power Operated Trunklid 360? Surround View Camera HomeLink 12V Power Outlet Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror) Park Assist Pilot & Front Park Assist (Rear std) Destination Charge 995.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 52,645.00. 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum Certified by Volvo FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Black Stone Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption ReimbursementRecent Arrival! Odometer is 4469 miles below market average!Live Market Pricing provides realistic competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market while passing on the saving to you. This isn't one of those only for the dealership programs. We'd be happy to show you, if you think our price isn't up to par. For a complimentary Live Market View on any pre-owned vehicle in stock, just ask your sales consultant. We do not
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK3JP035791
Stock: 4424P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription14,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,000$3,187 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Apple Play/Android Auto -- available on this vehicle - be sure to bring your cable to try this, Original MSRP $66240, S90 T6 Inscription, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Crystal White Pearl Metallic, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Pearl Metallic2018 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/l8hbj T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992ML1JP030817
Stock: V0218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,844$4,922 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Stone Mountain - Stone Mountain / Georgia
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black / Stone 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/stone-mountain or call us at 678-381-1748.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MKXJP032883
Stock: 46532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY102AK8KP085916
Stock: 10422175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 16,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,644$4,043 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Stone Mountain - Stone Mountain / Georgia
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!I4 Supercharged. Certified. White Crystal 2018 Volvo S90 Hybrid T8 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 SuperchargedOdometer is 2583 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/stone-mountain or call us at 678-381-1748.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYBC0AL2JP038503
Stock: 46910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,412 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,498$3,632 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102AK7H1009925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum27,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,000$3,505 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Apple Play/Android Auto -- available on this vehicle - be sure to bring your cable to try this, Original MSRP $59205, S90 T6 Momentum Loaded, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Onyx Black Metallic, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Apple CarPlay & USB Hub, Automatically Dimming Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Rear Seat - Outer Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), Heated Windscreen, HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation System, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rear Parking Sensors, Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vision Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black Metallic22/31 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/4csop T6 Momentum Loaded AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features; some of the best seats in the class; impressive interior materials throughout the cabin; intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22MK2H1005884
Stock: V0215
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum14,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,500$3,791 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Bright Silver Metallic with Charcoal Leather Interior. This S90 is equipped with: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Leather Upholstery Diffuser with End Pipes 19' Alloy Wheels Original in-service date was September 30th, 2019. This S90 was a previously enjoyed fleet vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 14,957 miles. Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising pricing includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY102AK9KP081258
Stock: X2440
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 38,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,990$3,579 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*S90 INSCRIPTION..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22ML1H1004072
Stock: H1004072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- Nissan GT-R 2020