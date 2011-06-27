Used 1998 Volvo S90 Consumer Reviews

NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!! Denver-Style , 11/13/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My Volvo S90 does AWESOME in the snow!!! It has the WINTER BUTTON for the torque converter(transmission) and does just fine. I am from Denver and drive the mountain roads daily and this S90 is as safe as it gets! I get about 25mpg's and haven't had any problems out of this car what so ever (given a Highly reputable dealership). The Leather has held up extremely well. With proper maintenance you can have a vehicle that will last and last a long time. They will go. I have 256k miles on my S90 and plan on keeping it forever! When I bought the Volvo I paid $7995. Report Abuse

The Ultimate RWD Volvo kblupino , 09/17/2013 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Although the Scandanavian cubist design was starting to get a bit old by 1998, one thing that they got spot on was the interior--it is absolutely fantastic. The leather seats with suede inserts completely coddle their occupants. And the tasteful, real(?) wood accents would not look out of place in a car costing much, much more. And while I was a bit uncertain about the Volvo 24-valve V-6 engine, they had gotten all the kinks worked out by the '98 model year, and it's nice having decent (by 1998 standards) power in a Volvo. I drove it as my daily driver for five years, and now my kids drive it. With full front and side (in 1998!!!) airbags I feel safe with them driving it. The car is barely middle-aged in terms of mileage, and has many years left in it before it's in need of retirement. Yes, sometimes it can be costly to repair, but as long as it's maintained it really doesn't ever need repair. And while the boxy design was a cliche for Volvo for many years, I kind of like it. Simple, functional, and different. The S90 represents the ultimate old-school, rear-wheel-drive Volvo. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Volvo Drivers Wanted VolvoChick , 07/25/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Awesome car, handles great. Easy to operate and maintain. Good mpg getting about 22 in city. Loving the heated seats and moonroof is great as well. Would recommend this car to anyone, great for student or parents, even grandparents. Fun to drive and has the get up and go that the 740's did not. This is my 5th Volvo throughout my life. I have owned the 740GL and 740GLE , 940, 850, S90. Most of which had well over 200K miles on them. I drive them until the wheels fall off. (it's a figure of speech) Would recommend , actually suggest Preventative Maintenance on these cars, if something does go out it can and will be expensive. Great cars easy to maintain and enjoy them - they will save your life!

Amazing vehicle will last darkmatter , 01/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have been rather amazed after purchasing my 98 Volvo S90 with its quality and fun! This is the last flagship of the swedish brick design by volvo before it was purchased by ford in 1999. By the way, if you are up in the air between this car and a 99- 2003 S80 go with this car much less issues. The S90 is RWD and has an amazing turn radius and cornering ability. If you like to do your own work on your car this is a blast! Easy to work on and junkyard 9 series parts (940,960,S90) parts are all for the most part interchangeable! Great first car, great car period, volvo went out with a bang, not a flashy one but one that will hold your interest and your family safe for years!