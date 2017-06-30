2018 Volvo S90 Review
Pros & Cons
- Some of the best seats in the class
- Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
- Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
- Intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available
- Heavy steering leads to fatigue
- Rough ride when equipped with optional wheels
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Scandinavian design is known for its simplicity and functionality, and as the sole Swedish carmaker selling road-legal cars in the U.S., Volvo puts this aesthetic front and center with the 2018 S90 sedan. From the outside, there's a stately heft that used to be the domain of German car companies. This year, that heft is further emphasized as the car is 4.5 inches longer than the previous year. On the inside, it's elegantly simple, with impeccable materials and an undeniable air of luxury.
The S90 also rides high on Volvo's reputation for safety and comes with all of the latest advanced features found in other cars, as well as a few that are unique to the brand. The sedan's appeal is further bolstered by some of the most comfortable seats in the industry and a large, ultra-modern central touchscreen that reminds us of the massive screen in Tesla vehicles.
Pricewise, the 2018 Volvo S90 is in lockstep with midsize luxury sedans that include the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 is quite a bit larger, however, approaching the dimensions of those competing companies' flagship sedans, so it could be argued that you're getting quite a bit more for your money.
2018 Volvo S90 models
The 2018 Volvo S90 is a large luxury sedan that is offered in either Momentum or Inscription trim levels with a choice of three powerplants. The T5 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The T6 is both supercharged and turbocharged (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and comes standard with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid T8 adds an 87-hp electric motor to the T6 engine for a combined output of 400 hp, 472 lb-ft.
Standard features for the T5 Momentum include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED foglights with corner illumination, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver seat memory functions and power-folding rear headrests.
On the technology front, you also get Volvo On-Call remote feature control via a smartphone app, an 8-inch virtual instrument panel, a 9-inch touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB/auxiliary input, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation with pedestrian animal and cyclist detection, the Pilot Assist semiautonomous driving system, a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Run-off Road mitigation and protection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, a drowsy driver alert system, and a traffic sign reader. The T6 Momentum adds heated front seats and a 12-inch virtual instrument panel.
The T6 Inscription trim extends the features list with 19-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, headlight washers, four-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, interior ambient lighting, upgraded wood interior trim, premium leather upholstery, leather coverings on the dash and door panels, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front-seat side bolsters and thigh extensions, and power sunshades for rear windows. T8 models add a crystal shift knob.
The optional Convenience package is offered for all trims and includes front parking sensors, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, heated washer nozzles, a power trunklid, a surround-view camera system, a universal garage door opener and a 12-volt power outlet. Stand-alone options include an air-ride suspension, a head-up display, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system and a heated steering wheel. The Inscription trim is eligible for 20-inch wheels and the Luxury package (massaging front seats, heated rear outboard seats, ventilated rear seats, an upgraded rear-seat center armrest, additional leather coverings and a suede headliner).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Sedan (2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo S90 has received some revisions, including the switch to a longer-wheelbase version. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's S90.
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S90.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S90 models:
- Pilot Assist
- Maintains a gap between cars in front and keeps the car in its lane, giving the driver an additional layer of safety.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Notifies the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spot as well as if cars are approaching from the sides when backing up.
- Collision Mitigation Support
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if no action is taken.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S90
Related Used 2018 Volvo S90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90