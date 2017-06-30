  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S90
  4. Used 2018 Volvo S90
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2018 Volvo S90 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Some of the best seats in the class
  • Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
  • Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
  • Intuitive technology interface is one of the best systems available
  • Heavy steering leads to fatigue
  • Rough ride when equipped with optional wheels
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
1998
1997
Volvo S90 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$24,424 - $41,925
Used S90 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which S90 does Edmunds recommend?

Without having tested the T8 powertrain yet, we recommend the T6 engine for its higher output over the T5. The Momentum trim should satisfy most shoppers' appetite for luxury. Many of the Inscription's features are available as options on the Momentum, giving you more of an opportunity to pick and choose exactly what you want.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Scandinavian design is known for its simplicity and functionality, and as the sole Swedish carmaker selling road-legal cars in the U.S., Volvo puts this aesthetic front and center with the 2018 S90 sedan. From the outside, there's a stately heft that used to be the domain of German car companies. This year, that heft is further emphasized as the car is 4.5 inches longer than the previous year. On the inside, it's elegantly simple, with impeccable materials and an undeniable air of luxury.

The S90 also rides high on Volvo's reputation for safety and comes with all of the latest advanced features found in other cars, as well as a few that are unique to the brand. The sedan's appeal is further bolstered by some of the most comfortable seats in the industry and a large, ultra-modern central touchscreen that reminds us of the massive screen in Tesla vehicles.

Pricewise, the 2018 Volvo S90 is in lockstep with midsize luxury sedans that include the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 is quite a bit larger, however, approaching the dimensions of those competing companies' flagship sedans, so it could be argued that you're getting quite a bit more for your money.

2018 Volvo S90 models

The 2018 Volvo S90 is a large luxury sedan that is offered in either Momentum or Inscription trim levels with a choice of three powerplants. The T5 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The T6 is both supercharged and turbocharged (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and comes standard with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid T8 adds an 87-hp electric motor to the T6 engine for a combined output of 400 hp, 472 lb-ft.

Standard features for the T5 Momentum include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED foglights with corner illumination, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver seat memory functions and power-folding rear headrests.

On the technology front, you also get Volvo On-Call remote feature control via a smartphone app, an 8-inch virtual instrument panel, a 9-inch touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB/auxiliary input, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation with pedestrian animal and cyclist detection, the Pilot Assist semiautonomous driving system, a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Run-off Road mitigation and protection, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, a drowsy driver alert system, and a traffic sign reader. The T6 Momentum adds heated front seats and a 12-inch virtual instrument panel.

The T6 Inscription trim extends the features list with 19-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, headlight washers, four-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, interior ambient lighting, upgraded wood interior trim, premium leather upholstery, leather coverings on the dash and door panels, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front-seat side bolsters and thigh extensions, and power sunshades for rear windows. T8 models add a crystal shift knob.

The optional Convenience package is offered for all trims and includes front parking sensors, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, heated washer nozzles, a power trunklid, a surround-view camera system, a universal garage door opener and a 12-volt power outlet. Stand-alone options include an air-ride suspension, a head-up display, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system and a heated steering wheel. The Inscription trim is eligible for 20-inch wheels and the Luxury package (massaging front seats, heated rear outboard seats, ventilated rear seats, an upgraded rear-seat center armrest, additional leather coverings and a suede headliner).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Sedan (2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo S90 has received some revisions, including the switch to a longer-wheelbase version. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's S90.

Driving

7.5
The S90 doesn't wow you with performance, but it's plenty fast when called upon. Steering feels precise but needlessly heavy. The car's mass also makes it less snappy than its rivals in quick turns and corners. It can still hustle, but it's no sport sedan.

Acceleration

8.0
The T6 engine's turbo-supercharger tandem whips the S90 to highway merging speeds in no time. Sounds raspy at higher engine speeds. Plenty of power almost anywhere in the first six gears; seventh and eighth are fuel savers only.

Braking

7.5
Firm, solid pedal feel. Transmits confidence, which is good since this is a heavy car for its size.

Steering

6.0
Requires more effort than we expect in a large luxury sedan. Good feel on-center and sends decent road feel back to the driver, but extended driving will induce some fatigue.

Handling

6.5
All-wheel drive and grippy tires signal sporting intentions but feel outmatched by the car's mass. Able but not inspired handling. Feels less willing to change directions than some other cars in the class.

Drivability

7.0
Refined driving character is oriented more to comfort than speed or sport. Comfort mode is too sedate and dulls the S90's senses and accelerator response. Sport mode will be the default for most drivers seeking some spirit.

Comfort

8.0
What the S90 lacks in heart-racing performance, it makes up for in high-class cabin comfort. Ride quality is too harsh, however, perhaps due to a poor wheel-tire combination. Smaller wheels might ease the thumping we observed.

Seat comfort

9.0
Excellent shape and support. Firm but pliable. Ten-way power adjustments include thigh extenders and upper and lower lumbar. Easy to dial in comfort and adjust for sustained comfort during long drives.

Ride comfort

7.5
Regal and undisturbed on most road surfaces but jostles like a sports car over more severe bumps and imperfections. Our test car came with the optional rear air suspension, which helped, but also optional 20-inch wheels, which made it worse.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Wind and road noise is well suppressed, but there's a dull tire roar from the low-profile tires. Engine noise pipes in through the speakers. Not a bad sound, but not worth highlighting either.

Climate control

8.0
Stylish center-console vent design with directional vents and adjustable fan speed for rear-seat passengers. Some fan noise from the seat coolers, but it's muted. Most functions are accessed via a touchscreen menu instead of buttons and dials.

Interior

8.0
The S90 concedes nothing to its rivals in cabin design and materials. This is a first-rate interior all around, from upholstery, touch points and surfaces, and infotainment integration. However, large rear pillars and a sloping roofline create blind spots and diminish headroom.

Ease of use

8.0
Button labels aren't always obvious, which leads to some confusion. The touchscreen is intuitive, so it's easy to access primary navigation, phone, audio and climate functions.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Easy to enter and exit the front seats, with a wide door swing and aperture. The sloping rear roofline means taller passengers might need to stoop slightly to get into the rear seats.

Driving position

7.5
The steering column has manual tilt-and-telescope, though it should be power-adjustable at this price. No trouble finding a good position for a 5-foot-10 driver, and we wouldn't anticipate trouble for taller or shorter drivers.

Roominess

7.0
There was enough legroom for a 6-foot passenger seated behind a 6-foot driver with the smaller-wheelbase S90 from last year, so we expect the 2018 long-wheelbase model to feel even more spacious. The sloping roofline eats into rear headroom some but headroom is on par with that of competitors.

Visibility

6.5
The sloping roofline and wide pillars inhibit some rear corner visibility, but generally there's no problem quickly assessing the blind spot before a lane change or when reversing. Blind-spot monitoring sensors are optional on this car, an odd circumstance for a car in this price range.

Quality

9.0
Time will tell with Volvo's latest family of new products, but to the eye, the S90 is free of unsightly gaps and obvious improper fitment. Early impressions suggest Volvo sweated the details.

Utility

7.5
A 60/40-split folding rear seat with a long-item/ski pass-through improves flexibility for what is an otherwise average-size trunk. The optional hands-free trunklid and a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area add some errand-running and tailgating utility.

Small-item storage

7.0
Adequately sized door pockets, center console and glovebox storage.

Cargo space

7.0
At 13.5 cubic feet, the Volvo's trunk is roughly the same volume as the rest of the segment, give or take a cubic foot. The disappearing gooseneck hinges keep luggage from getting smashed.

Technology

8.5
We sampled only the high-end stereo system, but it sounds worth every penny. The navigation system also impressed with its precision. Wireless connectivity comes via 3G but should be 4G at this level. Autonomous driving features work well both on highway and in around-town traffic.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system is top-shelf, with only slight bass distortion when cranked (standard audio system unavailable to test). Turn-by-turn navigation is impressively accurate.

Smartphone integration

8.0
No issues with standard Bluetooth connections. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are optional.

Driver aids

8.0
Pilot Assist coordinates adaptive cruise control, steering and lane keeping assist systems for semiautonomous driving that works well at highway speeds and in stop-and-go traffic. Blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera are available.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S90.

5(36%)
4(33%)
3(17%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
3.9
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The UnCola of luxury cars
Rabbi Mitch,08/23/2018
T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I have had my S90 for one month and couldn’t be happier with every moment of my experience. After testing other marquis brands, the S90 was suggested and my search was over. It glides under the radar, yet is sleek, luxurious, quiet, powerful and beyond comfortable. It is a drivers car in that I need to participate and I like that. Give it a shot and move over to the UnCola side of life. You will be happy you did!!
Overall LOVING my 2018 S90 Momentum
PSR,04/21/2018
T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Silver with the blonde interior; the car looks fantastic! I love the Thor's hammer headlights and the wide stance of the vehicle with the big 19' Pirellis. I've got lots of extras on it, which are functional and work super well. But my only concern with this car is the ride...at times very hard and not as sophisticated as a car at this price point should feel. Excellent gas mileage; great on the road feeling. LOVE LOVE LOVE the backseat legroom and the extra right passenger side buttons that control front right seat and sunroof. The car LOOKS serious, which I love. I've gotten many compliments on it. Pick up on this super well designed 4-cylinder turbo is beyond impressive. Love the stereo (standard) and the 360 camera. At times, the sensors for parking and other safety functions seem a little too sensitive but rather that than the opposite. Seat comfort is FANTASTIC, front and back. Ventilation and climate control are superb. Interior materials on all surfaces are FAR SUPERIOR to many makes of car. No rattles, squeaks or creaks throughout. I'm very happy with my S90, an upgrade from my 2016 S60 Inscription sedan. No regrets. Volvo is ROCKING the automotive world in many ways!
8 pluses, 1 minus
Catbert,08/17/2018
T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The S90 is a beautiful car. The proportions are perfect, and the styling is classic. The interior is the best place to be of any of the 50 plus cars I’ve owned. The aesthetics are perfect. The performance of my T5 AWD is what I expected, not a killer, for sure. I knew that going in, and if performance with a capital P was totally important, I would have sprung for the T6. My driving is mostly highway, and 250ish HP is a OK. And now the minuses. The corporate 4 cyl. is....well, a 4 banger. It isn’t particularly smooth, and doesn’t sound that great either. It’s obviously a modern motor, but suffers from a cylinder deficiency in a large car application. Sorry Volvo, but one size really doesn’t fit all. It isn’t a horsepower issue, it’s about refinement and smoothness. Lastly, the ride...it’s not that great. Even on a smooth interstate highway, you can feel too way much road. I understand it isn’t a Rolls or Big Jag, but it isn’t an C class either. Volvo would do well to farm out the chassis tuning if they can’t do better. Bottom line the S90 is one or two cylinders and a more compliant chassis away from a World class near luxury sedan. UPDATE. Seems a large part of the road harshness was not one, but three Pirelli P Zero tires that were not able to be balanced, or maybe not exactly round. After replacement the road noise and vibration/harmonics are hugely improved. MY GAS MILEAGE. Now that the S90 is well broken in, I can report Interstate mileage of 32.9 MPG on my last long trip. This is at speed limit plus 4 mph, i.e. 64-74 mph. My suburban every day driving is right at 25 mpg. I am not a feather foot.
V for Volvo!
MOHAN DAVID,09/19/2017
T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
It's pricey with all the bells and whistles I got! Extremely techy - which I love! Seems to have taken care of all the intricate details. For a car that is at this level of price, the mud flaps and floor mats should have been provided - with the Volvo logo!
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Volvo S90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
316 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo S90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S90 models:

Pilot Assist
Maintains a gap between cars in front and keeps the car in its lane, giving the driver an additional layer of safety.
Blind Spot Information System
Notifies the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spot as well as if cars are approaching from the sides when backing up.
Collision Mitigation Support
Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if no action is taken.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Volvo S90

Used 2018 Volvo S90 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo S90 is offered in the following submodels: S90 Sedan, S90 Hybrid. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo S90?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo S90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum is priced between $24,424 and$32,225 with odometer readings between 14058 and43133 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription is priced between $30,947 and$39,495 with odometer readings between 3518 and48566 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum is priced between $29,999 and$29,999 with odometer readings between 23321 and23321 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid is priced between $41,925 and$41,925 with odometer readings between 19780 and19780 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo S90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo S90 for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2018 S90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,424 and mileage as low as 3518 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo S90.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo S90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S90 for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,318.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,393.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S90 for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,731.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo S90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S90 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Volvo S90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles