The S90 is a beautiful car. The proportions are perfect, and the styling is classic. The interior is the best place to be of any of the 50 plus cars I’ve owned. The aesthetics are perfect. The performance of my T5 AWD is what I expected, not a killer, for sure. I knew that going in, and if performance with a capital P was totally important, I would have sprung for the T6. My driving is mostly highway, and 250ish HP is a OK. And now the minuses. The corporate 4 cyl. is....well, a 4 banger. It isn’t particularly smooth, and doesn’t sound that great either. It’s obviously a modern motor, but suffers from a cylinder deficiency in a large car application. Sorry Volvo, but one size really doesn’t fit all. It isn’t a horsepower issue, it’s about refinement and smoothness. Lastly, the ride...it’s not that great. Even on a smooth interstate highway, you can feel too way much road. I understand it isn’t a Rolls or Big Jag, but it isn’t an C class either. Volvo would do well to farm out the chassis tuning if they can’t do better. Bottom line the S90 is one or two cylinders and a more compliant chassis away from a World class near luxury sedan. UPDATE. Seems a large part of the road harshness was not one, but three Pirelli P Zero tires that were not able to be balanced, or maybe not exactly round. After replacement the road noise and vibration/harmonics are hugely improved. MY GAS MILEAGE. Now that the S90 is well broken in, I can report Interstate mileage of 32.9 MPG on my last long trip. This is at speed limit plus 4 mph, i.e. 64-74 mph. My suburban every day driving is right at 25 mpg. I am not a feather foot.

