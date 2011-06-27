  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S90
  4. Used 1997 Volvo S90
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1997 Volvo S90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid construction, side-impact airbags, rear-wheel drive
  • Smaller inside than S70 + more expensive than S70 + less powerful than S70 GLT = poor value
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
1998
1997
Volvo S90 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Estimate
$738 - $1,586
Used S90 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Don't expect the 960 to hang around forever. (Ha...how prophetic. New names arrived midyear, so the sedan is now the S90 and the wagon is now the V90.) Next year, Volvo's product line expands with the addition of the sporty C70 Coupe, the new S70 sedan and V70 wagon, and an Outback-like V70 T-5 Wagon sporting all-wheel drive. When these new image models arrive, the 960 will become even more redundant than it already is.

S90/V90 styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9L inline six produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier, and more expensive than the S70/V70. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base S70/V70, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the S90/V90 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats, and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The S90/V90 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, an S90 runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful S70 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1997 Highlights

The 960 sedan is now known as S90.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volvo S90.

5(58%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite Car Ever!
amygin23,05/23/2009
I love this car. We had an accident recently and unfortunately my great car was totaled. We were rear-ended with my 9 year old in the backseat and while the other car looked bashed in, our car held up extremely well and no one was hurt. Very safe and fun car to own. I wanted to make it to 200,000 miles. Very disappointed that I never had the opportunity...
Excellent Buy
kc,01/06/2009
I bought this '97 Volvo S90 with 115K miles on it (now over 153K). I have driven for 19 months now, and it has proven to be a wonderfully reliable and comfortable car to drive. I drive approximately 100 miles a day to and from work and I have spent less than $1,000 in repairs and maintenance. This car averages about 24 mi/gal (highway). I only really drive it on the highway so I do not know the city gas mileage. I test drove a brand new Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla the other day (I was considering a vehicle with even better gas mileage), but they could not compare to the luxury, safety, and comfort of this ride. I will drive this vehicle as long as I can.
Great looking car, too much maintenance
John W,11/24/2008
Although the S-90 looks great, it is rather expensive to maintain. Several electrical issues, it is hard on tires, motor mounts had to be replaced and the power seats controls both sides needed fixing.
1997 Volvo S90
smokey63090,07/14/2002
Excellent overall vehicle with very good performance. Too much tire and wind noise in cabin for a luxury car. Excellent ride with class and safety. Very good inline six engine.
See all 19 reviews of the 1997 Volvo S90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Volvo S90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Volvo S90

Used 1997 Volvo S90 Overview

The Used 1997 Volvo S90 is offered in the following submodels: S90 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Volvo S90?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Volvo S90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Volvo S90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Volvo S90.

Can't find a used 1997 Volvo S90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S90 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,215.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,964.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S90 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,900.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,249.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Volvo S90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S90 lease specials

Related Used 1997 Volvo S90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles