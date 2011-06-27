Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews

BT , 06/27/2018 V6 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Got this car from a friend for cheap, I thought, because the dealer didn't want this car with 150,000 miles. At 160,000 miles I am selling the car for parts. Two weeks ago I replaced the drive shaft, very common problem, expect to replace one every 50 to 60K miles. Last week I replaced the heater blower motor, ok I can accept that it failed with 160K miles. However, this week the engine was running poorly on my way home, 3 miles. Pulled the codes and found that I had a cam position error, this car has a chain not a belt, which should last at least 200K miles. Started the car in the morning and it was running fine. I got on the highway and got a low oil pressure, stop car immediately, warning on the dash. Towed to mechanic. Found that this car has problems with stretching timing chains, very common problem, expect to have on replaced before 180K miles. Problem is that the timing chain is at the back of the motor. Motor must be pulled to replace the chain $3000. This engine also has a problem with oil pumps, $1200. Car is now a throw away. Over the past year I have also had window switch problems, typical. Headlight intermittent issue, mechanic told me that he sees this on almost all of them, just hit it to have the light make contact. Rear window would not open, and rear window defroster would not work. Wiring harness was cut by the tailgate hinge, another common problem. By the way, VW is notorious for vacuum leak issues which will light the check engine light. Other than all of these very serious very common problems, its a great car, but you will have to change the brakes and tires often. STAY AWAY!!!!! Worst reliability of any car I ever owned. Update: I kept the car and decided to try and fix it since I can't get a good car for the amount of repairs. Should have thrown it away. Found that I had a bad PVC diaphragm, which should have been a simple repair. Part cost $25, labor was over $800 (dealer labor was estimated over $1200). Repairs for the oil pressure did not work and it returned. I am now having the oil pan removed to have the pick up tube cleaned and clean any debris in the bottom of the engine. VW is notorious for engine debris clogging the pickup tube with a strainer that is too small. I have now spent more in repairs in this car than repairs for all my cars total over the past 20 years. Stay away from this car!!! Final update. Sold this piece of junk to the Toureg mechanic at the local VW dealer. He told me that the low oil pressure problem is due to the pin that holds the gear on to the oil pump shears off, a known problem. Oil pump is driven by the timing chain on the rear of the engine, approx. $4000 in labor. My flex pipes on the exhaust also needed replacing. Neither Midas or the local custom exhaust fabricator would work on the car. Job is estimated at 10 hours for one pipe. Car has two pipes which cost $750 each, without labor. Final straw was when I was taking the car to the mechanic for the last time to try again to fix the oil pressure issue, I was not aware of the gear issue then, and was told the the high pressure fuel pump was going. Another $1000 in labor. Sold the car for $1300 and was happy to get it. Outside of the mechanical issues the car was mint. STAY AWAY FROM VW!!!!!