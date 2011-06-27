  1. Home
Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Touareg
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,110
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5168 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat Beige
  • Black
  • Reed Green
  • Offroad Gray
  • Campanella White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Blue Silver
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite , leatherette
  • Kristal Gray , leatherette
  • Pure Beige , leatherette
  • Kristal Gray , leather
  • Anthracite , leather
  • Pure Beige , leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
